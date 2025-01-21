How to Properly Clean Quartz Countertops — And the Products You Should Never (Ever) Use

Quartz is an increasingly popular choice for kitchen countertops, and for good reason. Whether you choose sparkling white or a veined variation that looks similar to marble, it's sure to score points on style. It doesn't fall short on practicality, either. The natural stone is durable, hard-wearing, and stain-resistant, but that doesn't mean it's entirely immune to stains, marks, and scratches.

If you want your quartz countertops to sparkle for years to come, you'll need to know how to clean them properly. Fail to use the correct products and you risk degrading your quartz prematurely (something you'll definitely want to avoid, since this material is a serious investment).

The good news is, quartz worktops are so simple to clean, the chances are you're already complicating the matter. When it comes to how to clean your countertops, here's what experts want you to know.

What You'll Need

As far as kitchen countertop materials go, quartz is relatively easy to clean. In most cases you can get by with just mild soapy water, but you'll need different cleaning solutions for tougher stains or for disinfecting.

For everyday cleaning:

• A gentle cloth — We like this Scotch-Brite 3-in-1 Microfiber Kitchen Cloth, at Walmart.

• An all-purpose cleaner — This Thieves Household Cleaner from Amazon, is suitable for all surfaces.

• Mild dish soap — We like Dawn Ultra Liquid Dish Soap, available at Walmart.

To disinfect:

• Rubbing alcohol and water — Try this bottle of Amazon Basics 99% Isopropyl Alcohol.

For stubborn stains and extra shine:

• Window cleaner — Windex Disinfectant Hard Surface Cleaner from Walmart, is a great way to remove streaks, smudges, and stains.

How to Clean Quartz Countertops

Thanks to its non-porous nature, quartz is straightforward to clean. In fact, its easy maintenance is one of the reasons it's become a leading countertop trend in recent years. It's mostly thanks to the resin that binds the natural stone, acting as a sealant and smoothing the surface so that liquids don't absorb. It's vital that you avoid cleaning quartz with anything abrasive, however, as this can dull the surface and lead to scratches. Here's how to clean them safely instead.

1. Clear your countertops

If you're deep cleaning your kitchen surfaces (something you should be doing at least once a week) you'll need to remove your countertop appliances to prepare your space. This makes it possible to clean in any nooks and crannies where dirt and debris can hide.

2. Sweep away any crumbs, dust, or debris

It might seem obvious, but before you take a cloth to your countertop, be sure to remove any larger pieces of debris to save you clearing it up from the floor later.

3. Wipe down with warm soapy water

Unlike cleaning granite countertops or marble ones, quartz's non-porous qualities make it easy to clean. "For everyday cleaning a good, eco multi surface spray is the way to go," says Charlotte Figg, cleaning expert and co-founder of natural cleaning brand, Purdy & Figg.

Another easy method makes use of some simple kitchen staples. "Use a soft rag or microfiber cloth with a bit of dish soap and warm water for everyday messes," suggests Marla Mock, president of Molly Maid, a Neighborly company. "For added shine, you can follow up with a window cleaner to remove streaks and smudges."

4. Disinfect with alcohol

To disinfect your quartz surfaces, a reliable method is to make a solution of rubbing alcohol and water. Mix 1/4 cup of alcohol and two cups of water in a spray bottle and spritz along your surfaces, leaving it for a few minutes before wiping down.

5. Use bicarbonate of sofa or glass cleaner for tougher stains

While quartz is a relatively low-maintenance kitchen countertop, stains do sometimes occur. When faces with tougher marks, Purdy Rubin of Purdy & Figg recommends a paste of bicarbonate of soda and water for tougher stains on quartz. "Or you can use a small amount of Castile soap (half to one teaspoon) - a little goes a long way," she says. "Mix with warm water and sponge down the quartz surface, then rinse and buff dry."

For hardened spills, Marla recommends gently scraping off the residue with a rubber spatula or a plastic card to avoid scratching the surface. "Then, use a soft rag and warm soapy water to wipe down the area and remove food residue, grease, or crumbs," she says. "You can also let window cleaner sit on the spot for five to ten minutes before wiping it clean. This method is effective yet gentle, preserving the quartz’s polished finish."

FAQs

What Is the Best Thing to Clean Quartz Countertops With?

Like the cleaning experts above, Jonathan Stanley, VP of Marketing at Caesarstone recommends a simple, warm soapy solution to clean your quartz countertops.

"Simply wipe your quartz surface with a soft cloth or a non-abrasive scourer dipped in warm water mixed with a mild detergent," he says. "Thoroughly rinse and then dry with a soft cloth or paper towel."

What Can't Be Used to Clean Quartz Countertops?

As a natural material, you should avoid using anything abrasive on a quartz countertop to avoid etching the surface (and considering how much a quartz countertop costs, you should take heed of this advice!).

"Quartz is a natural stone material and so you shouldn't clean it with anything overly acidic or abrasive as that will affect the shine," says Charlotte. "This includes vinegar, lemon juice, or products for limescale removal which usually contain citric acid."

Marla notes that the same goes for abrasive sponges which can dull or damage the surface. "Instead, stick to gentle, non-abrasive products to maintain the countertop’s polished appearance and durability," she says.

