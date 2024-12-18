How to Clean Granite Countertops — Our Go-To 5-Step Method for Gleaming Counters

Commonly featured as countertops, granite is a sturdy and stunning material that often finds itself in kitchens and bathrooms. This beautiful material injects any space with an air of personality and is featured in some of the most dreamy homes. Surpassing the realms of contemporary and classic, granite knows no bounds in the world of design.

Now, one of the principal factors to consider when caring for granite countertops is its cleaning routine. It is not so picky, but this versatile material needs its share of upkeep, so you can enjoy the smoothness of this surface for ages to come. So before the year ends, we recommend picking up our guide and putting it into play the next time you're tending to your kitchen countertop.

To help you tackle this home chore with the ease of a pro, we've put together an extensive walk-through that's sure to render your granite countertop stain-free in an instant. Without further ado, let's get right into it.

What You'll Need

(Image credit: Studio Moore. Photo credit: Lachlan Moore)

In conversation with Vanessa Terra Bossart, owner of Green Terra Cleaning, she tells us that the first real step to cleaning your granite countertops is to gather your arsenal of supplies. Different countertop materials require different formulas but here's what you'll need to care for granite.

TOOLS

· Warm water

· A few drops of eco-friendly, pH-balanced dish soap — this ECOS Hypoallergenic Liquid Dish Soap from Walmart is a popular pick.

· A soft microfiber cloth, we love these Everspring Multi-Surface Microfiber Cleaning Cloths from Target.

· Rubbing alcohol, although optional if you prefer to keep some on hand for spur-of-the-moment cleaning, we recommend this Cleaning Heroes Alcohol Cleaner from Amazon.

How to Clean Granite Countertops

(Image credit: Prue Ruscoe. Design: YSG Studio)

Vanessa tells us that her trusty granite countertop cleaning method boasts only six steps to a glowing surface that ties into your home's regal ambiance. Here's how she stays on countertop trends with a tidy flair.

Step 1 - Clear the Surface: "Firstly, remove any items or debris from the countertop," she advises. As usual, it's best to start with a clean slate.

Step 2 - Wipe Away Crumbs: "Next, use a dry microfiber cloth to sweep away crumbs or dust," she says.

Step 3 - Create a Cleaning Solution: Then, she tells us to mix warm water with a few drops of eco-friendly dish soap in a spray bottle.

Step 4 - Wipe Down the Countertop: "Spray the solution onto the surface and wipe with a damp microfiber cloth in circular motions," she explains.

Step 5 - Disinfect (Optional): "Combine equal parts distilled water and rubbing alcohol in a spray bottle," she adds. "Lightly mist the countertop and then wipe dry."

Step 6 - Polish for Shine: "Finally, finish with a clean, dry cloth to buff the surface to shine," she concludes.

DIY Solutions for Stain Removal

(Image credit: Cullifords)

Granite is known to be one of the most long-lasting counter materials, but to make sure it lives up to its reputation, cleaning is a must.

Logan Taylor, cleaning expert and owner of The Dazzle Cleaning Company, tells us that there are a couple of DIY solutions that work just as well in a pinch.

1. Baking Soda Paste for Stains

"I have found it very effective to make a paste using baking soda and water for tougher stains, such as coffee or wine spills," he says. "The amount of baking soda depends on the size of the stain; a small amount should do the trick."

He recommends applying the paste to the stained area and letting it sit for a few minutes before wiping it off with a damp cloth. "My best tip is to opt for melamine foam pads like Magic Erasers instead of using abrasive sponges, which can scratch the surface," he shares. "This method is gentle yet effective in removing stubborn stains from granite countertops without causing any damage." And if you're all out of baking soda, we recommend adding this Nutricost Pantry Baking Soda from Amazon to your cart.

2. Condition with Beeswax

"I like to use beeswax once a month to condition my granite countertops," he notes. "It helps maintain the shine and protective seal on the surface."

He advises homeowners to melt a small amount of beeswax and mix it with mineral oil. Then, apply it to your countertop and let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes, after which he recommends buffing it off with a clean cloth.

"My secret hack is to rub this mixture onto the granite to add a glossy finish," he adds. "This natural solution protects the surface and enhances its luster over time." And there you have it. All you need for a kitchen countertop that looks as good as new is beeswax, like these Organic White Beeswax Pellets from Walmart. Not to forget mineral oil, like this Thirteen Chefs Mineral Oil from Amazon

How Often Should You Clean a Granite Countertop?

(Image credit: Adrian Gaut. Styling: Martin Bourne. Design: Clive Lonstein)

Although it's not one of the more inexpensive countertop options, we can confirm that granite is worth every penny. As long as you stick to a household cleaning schedule, you can make the most of this gorgeous material.

"Daily cleaning with a mild soap and water solution is ideal for maintaining a granite countertop," says Vanessa. "Disinfecting can be done weekly or as needed, especially after preparing raw meat or other potentially contaminating foods."

If you've neglected your granite countertops for a while now, a good cleaning is probably well beyond the call of the hour. A little love goes a long way with these materials, and now's the best time to start.

"With these eco-friendly methods, you can keep your granite countertops sparkling while protecting the environment," she says. "Proper care not only preserves the natural beauty of granite but also ensures its durability for years to come."

FAQs

What Cleaners Cannot Be Used on Granite Countertops?

According to Vanessa, it's best to avoid acidic or abrasive cleaners such as vinegar, lemon juice, bleach, or ammonia. She explains that these cleaning concoctions can erode the sealant and dull the granite’s finish.

"Also, steer clear of harsh scouring pads or powders that may scratch the surface," she adds. Although granite looks and feels tough, it does not play friendly with all cleaning formulas and tools, so we recommend taking Vanessa's advice before ruining your countertops for good.