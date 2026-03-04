I Actually Don't Like Dark Blue Kitchens — These Are the Alternatives That Capture the Same Vibe, but Better in My Opinion

Around seven years ago there was a huge surge in dark blue kitchens; they dominated the market, and in my styling career, I styled plenty of them while they were at their peak. At the time, they felt easy-going, cool, and calm, and genuinely felt quite modern. Don't get me wrong, there are a few exceptions, as always in interior design, but now in general, I can’t help feeling their moment has passed. Maybe dark blue was never a timeless choice, but a trend that came and went.

These days, for me, if a kitchen is blue, I think it needs to move in the opposite direction. We need to lean into much lighter, softer shades of blue, which feel far more relevant than a classic navy blue kitchen — think highly saturated sky blue, a light denim perhaps, an intense pastel paired with brass, for example. I’d even double up with a two-tone kitchen, but certainly not dark blue.

Instead, there are several other timeless colorways I would much rather implement into a main space like the kitchen, which I know that I’d thoroughly enjoy living with day-to-day, and feel much more capable of standing the test of time.

After all, "Choosing the right paint colous is an essential part of designing a space that feels personal, functional and enduring," says Merlin Wright, creative and design director at Plain English Design. I suppose what I’m really looking for in a kitchen color is a sense of personality, a color I won't get bored with in such a prominent space, and a palette that is warm and welcoming without any fuss or obvious trends dominating it.

1. Dark Green

Paired with other traditional features like copper pans and and Aga creates a whole ambience alone. Picture this kitchen in blue – it's simply not the same. (Image credit: Plain English Design

Blue is naturally a cool color, while green can provide the same amount of saturation, but in much warmer tones, which feel more relevant to design today. In a space that revolves around food, you need to communicate the right semiotics to everyone who enters the space, too, and a green kitchen just feels like a better fit.

I adore the color green and use it in my own home heavily — it’s basically become a neutral in my life. Whether it’s an off-white with a slight green undertone, a strong olive, or a deep forest shade, green is grounding, calm, and fills a space with good natural energy, offering much more than dark blue.

In my opinion, dark green is by far the best alternative to dark blue. It's complementary to so many materials and ages gracefully with them, too. It’s a versatile color choice that could easily last a lifetime. My go-to is usually a deep khaki, or Harrods green, paired with aged brass and dark wood — chef's kiss! Think Little Greene's Pompeian Grey for something a little more muted, or Minster Green from Farrow & Ball for a little more saturation.

2. Burgundy

Drenching a kitchen in one color highlights beautiful textures and unusual materials and allows other color elements to stand out much brighter You Should Stay Here) (Image credit: Lauren Miller. Design: Hotel Julie, Ontario, Canada. Design by: Twenty-Two Twelve

This may not be your bag, but I dare you not to like the example above. Perhaps one of the more underrated kitchen colors, burgundy is for those who want the drama and the warmth. Its rich tones are playful and encompassing, especially when a space is color-drenched like this red kitchen by Twenty Two Twelve and You Should Stay Here, where darkness is embraced, and materials are very much celebrated and in keeping with each other while allowing each element to have its place and feature as a unique and individual part.

“Burgundy is a very traditional color that was very often used in country house kitchens,” says Helen Parker, creative director of deVOL Kitchens. “The rich, deep red works anywhere and has the ability to make a piece of furniture instantly feel grand and smart. Mix with black granite or slate for a truly authentic look."

In my eyes, burgundy comes before dark blue every time. It’s both soft and bold, and carries the intensity that you get from a dark blue, but it’s so much more interesting and feels much more design-led. A considered choice, not a gimmick. Think Dulux's Garnet Symphony, or Graham & Brown's Divine Damson.

3. Dark Wood

Quietly confident, this dark wood kitchen doesn't need to be trying to get your attention, it naturally gains it the moment you enter the space (Image credit: Davonport)

Sometimes, when people want to create a mood, they may not actually desire color, and this is where wood kitchens come into play. Forever warming and welcoming, a rich material-led kitchen of darker wood exudes character and quality, while leaning into an architectural style.

The darker woods are really quite sophisticated; they emanate high-levels of respect, not to mention how timeless they are. So, when it comes to comparing the blue with it, there's no comparison, simply because, where dark blue relies on pigment for depth, dark wood achieves it naturally, and the movement and pattern within the material is graceful and indicative of its natural background.

In this example by Davonport, the richness sits in the back and allows the light marble island to take centerstage as the place to gather. It’s understated and humble, and I think that’s probably a large part of why we love it so much.

It can be made to channel any style or period of property, be it quirky mid-century modern, elegant Georgian interiors, or sleek contemporary, making it one of the more versatile options.

4. Neutral Tones

A buttery off-white keeps the setting wholesome and cozy. (Image credit: Neptune)

Timeless, neutral kitchen color schemes don’t mean just opting for a classic cream — it’s a palette of neutrals with different undertones, varied textures, and finishes. In this case, the neutral color of the cabinetry is so high in pigment that it's become its own rich level of intensity, just like you might think blue may be, but this is warm, welcoming, and far superior to the blue.

A neutral kitchen doesn’t necessarily mean light either. Think about incorporating mushrooms, putty, or stone to create more depth and variation. Mixing the tones will emphasize any contrast while bringing focus to the materials and textures. This is where the details really come into play; they matter hugely, and a curated selection will add so much understated but acknowledged quality to the space.

For example, "The warm neutral of the cabinets, combined with natural materials like oak and terracotta tiles, which add a more rustic texture to the space, are balanced beautifully with the sleek cooling tones of the marble,” explains Fred Horlock, design director of Neptune. He suggests adding some black-bronze hardware and fluted glass for a modern twist that remains effortless and timeless. Try Farrow & Ball's Oxford Stone, or House of Hackney's EARTH.

Dark blue kitchens aren’t wrong, but they no longer feel right to me. Once we stop treating them as a safe option, far more interesting ideas open up.

These days, kitchens are too permanent and lived-in to choose a color out of habit or trend. Go with a kitchen color idea you adore and make the most of the materials you find along your journey. This should help curate a much more individual case of your own taste.