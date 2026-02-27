Harry Styles' Biggest Interior Design Mistake? A Green Rug, He Says, but I Think It's All in the Styling — This Designer-Approved Advice Makes a Compelling Case
Yes, it's a tricky textile to fashion — but when done right, it can make a very chic statement
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
On this week's episode of Brittany Broski's Royal Court, singer and style icon Harry Styles admitted to having some major design regrets in the first home he bought as an 18-year-old newly famous pop star. One of them we can't argue with — a statue of Jesus wearing boxing gloves is going to be hard to make look chic in any home — but the other was just a 'green rug'.
And I kind of get it, green is a tricky color to balance — especially in a statement textile like a rug, and one wrong shade or an ill-fitting texture can tank the entire space. And since it tends to act as an anchor, it's a green decorating mistake you won't be able to hide from. However, I firmly believe that with a little styling effort and the right green rug, you can turn this trope from enemies to lovers. In fact, it might be one of the rug colors to use in modern design.
And since Harry is rumoured to be moving into a lush Hampstead property soon, it might be time to let go of the regret and give green rugs another chance. So, here's what you should know about styling green rugs so they make your home feel eclectic and elevated.
How to Style a Green Rug?
Decorating with rugs is a beautiful way to warm a space while injecting it with personality. Not to mention, it takes some pressure off the rest of your room to perform and subtly creates a backdrop that complements the decorative side characters in your home.
But let's talk about green rugs in particular. At 18 years old, Harry decorated his first personal home with a green rug, and it feels like he has regretted it ever since. Now, nearly 14 years later, his style feels even cooler, and I'd wager that a green rug could make its way back into his living room vignette with a slight styling tweak.
Design Lab by Livingetc stylist Iokasti Sotirakopoulou agrees, saying, "A green rug is such a grounding starting point. It anchors the space instantly. I’d build around it with warm, earthy tones like terracotta, taupe, and soft creams to keep the scheme balanced and inviting."
And if you want to lend your space a little edge while keeping your rug centre stage, there are plenty of colors that go with green to work cohesively as a multichromatic cocktail.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
"A wooden coffee table paired with chrome accents in a side table or lamp would introduce gentle contrast," Iokasti advises. "While a touch of baby blue through cushions keeps the overall look feeling fresh and playful."
You can also play into the maximalist vibe by using the color wheel in interior design. Personally, when it comes to green, I find that an analogous color scheme can make the color pop while feeling cohesive.
But then again, it's all about choosing the right shade of green.
How to Pick the Right Shade of Green Rug
Iokasti explains that choosing the right green really comes down to light and undertones. "I find that warmer olives and moss tones work beautifully in cooler rooms," she notes.
"Whereas forest or sage shades tend to shine in brighter spaces. I always make sure the green complements the existing wood tones in the room, enhancing them rather than competing with them."
So if you're decorating with green, be it in the form of an area rug or a simple runner, this is worth keeping in mind. It's a vibrant color that tends to stand out, but depending on the hue, tint, tone, or shade you choose, you can dramatically switch up the ambiance of the space.
And if you're looking for ideas, why not direct your attention to our past color crushes? If you're stuck in a brat summer state of mind, then sour lime is a punchy choice that will draw attention the moment you set foot in the room.
For something that feels less striking and more soothing, smoked aquamarine is a zen color choice for a rug. And if you want a rug that feels grounding and connective, then emerald moss should be your final swatch.
But if you can't decide just yet, here are some of my current favorite green rugs that will make you turn this design regret into a total triumph.
Size: 140 x 200 cm
Design writer Olivia Wolfe has been obsessed with this rug since she first saw it. "It's the perfect shade — a classic deep olive with a warm yellow undertone. It feels contemporary (super in line with current fashion and color trends), but at its core, it's still grounded and versatile. Unfortunately, I think Harry may have simply not discovered the right kind of green rug (if you're reading this, Harry, I can help you)."
Size: 91 cm x 152 cm
If you want something that feels slightly more aquatic while still maintaining a fine green, this Vanya Hand-Tufted Rug from Anthropologie should be on your wishlist. It features a soft border that will frame your coffee table and couch like a pretty picture.
Color: Forest Green
Groovy geometric patterns in green are a fun little world of their own. Take this Curve Abstract Rug from ÉDITÉ, for instance. It deserves its own space and can be paired with minimalist design accents to avoid overwhelming the space with pattern. Think warm browns, muted beiges, and some burl wood to tie into the texture.
Size: 120 cm x 185 cm
Hear me out, I know this rug is bold, but it has a heavy dose of it factor. It's not the kind of green rug you can ignore. And if you don't want it down on the ground, you can easily transform it into a tapestry that accents one of your spare walls.
Size: 75 cm x 215 cm
Let's say you want to shift the focus of your green rug from your living room to somewhere smaller, like a kitchen or an entryway. Well, this Aldo Green & Mist Rug from Ruggable is a fine choice. The mix of minty green and a deeper forest shade is delicious.
Material: 100% Cotton
Animal print is everywhere, polka dots are taking over, and this rug from Urban Outfitters feels like an edgy, new-age crossover between the two. It feels effortlessly cool, relaxed, and perfect for a no-frills living room or listening room.
Harry also mentioned another design regret — a statue of Jesus wearing boxing gloves. For that, I prescribe our guide to decorating with sculpture. To keep tabs on the design triumphs and faux pas of other celebrities, our newsletter is the place to be.
Amiya is a Home Wellness Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism from City, University of London, and has lent her words to beauty, fashion, and health sections of lifestyle publications including Harper’s Bazaar and Women’s Health. Her experience as a research analyst has equipped her with an eye for emerging trends. When she’s off the clock, she can be found reading, listening to music, or overanalyzing her latest Co-Star update.