Harry Styles' Biggest Interior Design Mistake? A Green Rug, He Says, but I Think It's All in the Styling — This Designer-Approved Advice Makes a Compelling Case

On this week's episode of Brittany Broski's Royal Court, singer and style icon Harry Styles admitted to having some major design regrets in the first home he bought as an 18-year-old newly famous pop star. One of them we can't argue with — a statue of Jesus wearing boxing gloves is going to be hard to make look chic in any home — but the other was just a 'green rug'.

And I kind of get it, green is a tricky color to balance — especially in a statement textile like a rug, and one wrong shade or an ill-fitting texture can tank the entire space. And since it tends to act as an anchor, it's a green decorating mistake you won't be able to hide from. However, I firmly believe that with a little styling effort and the right green rug, you can turn this trope from enemies to lovers. In fact, it might be one of the rug colors to use in modern design.

And since Harry is rumoured to be moving into a lush Hampstead property soon, it might be time to let go of the regret and give green rugs another chance. So, here's what you should know about styling green rugs so they make your home feel eclectic and elevated.

How to Style a Green Rug?

How chic is this living room? Now picture it without the sexy green rug. Not as cool anymore. That's the power of this textile. (Image credit: Nordic Knots)

Decorating with rugs is a beautiful way to warm a space while injecting it with personality. Not to mention, it takes some pressure off the rest of your room to perform and subtly creates a backdrop that complements the decorative side characters in your home.

But let's talk about green rugs in particular. At 18 years old, Harry decorated his first personal home with a green rug, and it feels like he has regretted it ever since. Now, nearly 14 years later, his style feels even cooler, and I'd wager that a green rug could make its way back into his living room vignette with a slight styling tweak.

Design Lab by Livingetc stylist Iokasti Sotirakopoulou agrees, saying, "A green rug is such a grounding starting point. It anchors the space instantly. I’d build around it with warm, earthy tones like terracotta, taupe, and soft creams to keep the scheme balanced and inviting."

Green, brown, and beige are a trio that unfailingly make your home feel comfortable and connected. And this Rajaa Hand-Loomed Rug from Lulu & Georgia is the star of the show. (Image credit: Lulu & Georgia)

And if you want to lend your space a little edge while keeping your rug centre stage, there are plenty of colors that go with green to work cohesively as a multichromatic cocktail.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"A wooden coffee table paired with chrome accents in a side table or lamp would introduce gentle contrast," Iokasti advises. "While a touch of baby blue through cushions keeps the overall look feeling fresh and playful."

You can also play into the maximalist vibe by using the color wheel in interior design. Personally, when it comes to green, I find that an analogous color scheme can make the color pop while feeling cohesive.

But then again, it's all about choosing the right shade of green.

How to Pick the Right Shade of Green Rug

One thing you can never say about a good green rug is that it's boring. And that's why it can elevate your space in just one roll out. (Image credit: Ruggable)

Iokasti explains that choosing the right green really comes down to light and undertones. "I find that warmer olives and moss tones work beautifully in cooler rooms," she notes.

"Whereas forest or sage shades tend to shine in brighter spaces. I always make sure the green complements the existing wood tones in the room, enhancing them rather than competing with them."

So if you're decorating with green, be it in the form of an area rug or a simple runner, this is worth keeping in mind. It's a vibrant color that tends to stand out, but depending on the hue, tint, tone, or shade you choose, you can dramatically switch up the ambiance of the space.

And if you're looking for ideas, why not direct your attention to our past color crushes? If you're stuck in a brat summer state of mind, then sour lime is a punchy choice that will draw attention the moment you set foot in the room.

For something that feels less striking and more soothing, smoked aquamarine is a zen color choice for a rug. And if you want a rug that feels grounding and connective, then emerald moss should be your final swatch.

But if you can't decide just yet, here are some of my current favorite green rugs that will make you turn this design regret into a total triumph.

Harry also mentioned another design regret — a statue of Jesus wearing boxing gloves. For that, I prescribe our guide to decorating with sculpture. To keep tabs on the design triumphs and faux pas of other celebrities, our newsletter is the place to be.