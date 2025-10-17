Forget Your Basic Laundry Basket, This Type of Storage Works Way Better for a Small Bathroom and It Also Comes With Open Shelving, too
Laundry baskets that open from the top don't make the most of your space — I've just found the smartest solution to your small bathroom storage problems
I, like so many of us, have to make do with an absolutely tiny bathroom. And I'm talking cardboard box, can barely swing a cat, small. And while I've figured out how to make it work for the most part, there's still one thing I've not yet managed to wrap my mind around. The laundry basket.
At the moment, and I'm ashamed to admit this, but I've been using a tote bag hanging off my towel rack as a makeshift laundry basket. If that sounds messy and unchic, it's because it is. It's unstable, and quite frankly, far too small to house the amount of laundry I produce, which means much of it ends up lying on the floor by my feet, which is even less chic. Simply put, it's not the small bathroom storage idea I've been looking for.
I just haven't figured out a way to bring in the amount of storage I require, while still having space for a laundry basket. That is, of course, until I found this genius Floor Mounted Tall Bathroom Cabinet from Wayfair. This genius cabinet combines storage space with a laundry basket, killing two birds with one petite, stylish stone.
At first glance, this cabinet could easily look as though it's nothing special. The narrow, white cabinet is unpretentious, and the design is not particularly eye-catching or attention-grabbing. This is not to say, however, that it's in any way ugly. It's just that it's unsuspecting. Simple enough to suit any modern bathroom design.
What you also may miss at first glance is the clever, secret laundry basket neatly installed in the bottom of the cabinet. That's right, beneath those three shelves is a handy laundry basket, hidden within the cabinet design.
The removable basket makes it easy to take out and throw into the wash as soon as it's full, and until then, it looks super neat and discreet.
The Alternatives
If you love the idea but prefer a slightly warmer look, opt for the wooden model instead. All the same brilliant storage space and hidden basket, this one would look great in bathrooms with an earthy color palette.
Although this may have slightly less storage to offer than the other design, it's still a considerable upgrade to your typical laundry basket. Plus, I love that it neatly divides your darks and lights for you; it makes for an easy and cute way to organize your laundry room.
This bamboo laundry basket design has two generous shelves for you to load up with your linens or bathroom essentials, and its cool, slatted wood design is very in at the moment.
This simple white hidden laundry cabinet is reminiscent of the first option, though the dual basket setup is ideal for those of us who don't want to have to sort through our laundry every time we do a wash.
I love the soft, vintage look that fluted glass offers, especially when paired with this otherwise simple cabinet design. The small drawer offers a nice amount of hidden storage, too.
This has quickly become one of my favorite ways to conceal clutter in a bathroom, though they'd work equally well in a laundry room or even the corner of your bedroom.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.