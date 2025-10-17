Forget Your Basic Laundry Basket, This Type of Storage Works Way Better for a Small Bathroom and It Also Comes With Open Shelving, too

I, like so many of us, have to make do with an absolutely tiny bathroom. And I'm talking cardboard box, can barely swing a cat, small. And while I've figured out how to make it work for the most part, there's still one thing I've not yet managed to wrap my mind around. The laundry basket.

At the moment, and I'm ashamed to admit this, but I've been using a tote bag hanging off my towel rack as a makeshift laundry basket. If that sounds messy and unchic, it's because it is. It's unstable, and quite frankly, far too small to house the amount of laundry I produce, which means much of it ends up lying on the floor by my feet, which is even less chic. Simply put, it's not the small bathroom storage idea I've been looking for.

I just haven't figured out a way to bring in the amount of storage I require, while still having space for a laundry basket. That is, of course, until I found this genius Floor Mounted Tall Bathroom Cabinet from Wayfair. This genius cabinet combines storage space with a laundry basket, killing two birds with one petite, stylish stone.

This has quickly become one of my favorite ways to conceal clutter in a bathroom, though they'd work equally well in a laundry room or even the corner of your bedroom.

