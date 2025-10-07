This Surprisingly Simple Hanger Is the Clever Idea That Will Help You Dry Sheets Indoors, Even in the Smallest of Homes

There's nothing worse looking than a clothes airer cluttering up your living space. And in winter, when it takes everything a little longer to dry, it can be there for days. Not to mention, if you're drying sheets and don't have access to a line outside, you might even convince yourself that draping them across chairs and tables is your best option, but it's not. This £15 set of spiral hangers from Amazon is.

Now, almost anything that will make drying my bedding in winter faster and more clutter-free will get my attention, but what really piqued my interest about this hanger was how — and I can't believe I'm saying this about a hanger — cool it looks. But the spiral design isn't just about style; it serves a functional purpose, too, maximizing air flow, which helps your sheets dry faster while taking up considerably less space on the airer.

And it's not just for sheets, either. You can use it for towels, and as we head into hosting season, tablecloths, too. And once they're dry, you can even use these spiral hangers to store things in your wardrobe, laundry, or linen press, saving space where it's needed most, no folding necessary.

PRETYZOOM Spiral Drying Rack Hanger, Set of 2 £15.14 at Amazon UK More than 50 have been sold in the last month alone, so clearly, it's not just me who thinks this is an ingenious idea for drying your bedding. It's made from stainless steel, which means it's durable. One review mentions it can handle the weight of a wet towel easily, but probably not a coverlet or blanket. And when it comes to packing them away after use, you can remove the hook to store them flat.



The key to drying laundry indoors faster is to avoid folding or bunching the fabric where possible — that's why this spiral design works so well, spreading the sheets out so more surface area is exposed, without taking up too much room.

Apart from that, it helps to place a fan nearby to circulate air, run a dehumidifier in the same room, or even to iron your sheets when they're almost dry to finish the job and get that super crisp look (if that's your style).

The faster you get your sheets dry, the quicker you can get your living space back in order and looking its best, so even though they can be boring, these are all worthwhile things to invest in for your home. If you're not sure where to start, I've put my recommendations for each below (which also happen to be on sale for Amazon Prime Day right now, so there's never been a better time to stock up — you're welcome).

CONOPU Portable Dehumidifier for Drying Clothes £24.99 at Amazon UK This small (it's the size of your palm) dehumidifier is perfect for smaller spaces, such as a laundry, and removes most humidity from the air, which can be particularly high when drying sheets and clothes. It also has seven light settings for ambiance, and is portable, so you can move it wherever you hang your washing. Russell Hobbs Steam Genie 2in1 Handheld Clothes Steamer With Ironing Option £37 at Amazon UK Often it's better to iron slightly damp clothes (that's why many irons have a misting function), so if you can't shake that 'almost dry' feeling on your sheets, it could be worth giving them a quick iron. This affordable model also has a steaming option, meaning it's great for getting into those tight angles. Honeywell Turboforce Power Fan £25.99 at Amazon UK This small fan is all you need to help your sheets dry faster. It's got a 90° tilt functionality, three speed settings, and is small enough that you can place it under your airer to direct the air flow onto your wet washing. Plus, it's quiet, so you won't even know it's happening.

Looking for other ways to make the dreaded chore of drying clothes more stylish (yes, it's possible)? Check out this brass retractable washing line that actually looks so charming, even when draped in sheets.