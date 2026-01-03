These Bedding Bands Are My New Secret to Storing Sheets — They Keep Things Neat, Tidy, and Looking Good
These labelled organizers will bring calm and order back to your linen closet
With three separate sets of visitors laying claim to the new sofa bed in our spare room at some point over the next few months, it’s safe to say that our teeny tiny linen closet has been in a state of pure chaos in recent weeks.
Previously home to just our own king-size bedding, it’s now also housing a few different double duvet covers and sheets for the sofa bed, and a couple of single ones that go with the fold-out camp bed. And — unsurprisingly — this has made picking out matching sets pretty tricky. Especially as I only ever buy white bedding. Oops.
Surely there's a better way to store bed linen? Thankfully, there is. When I stumbled across a TikTok from @theorganizationstation, who used elastic bedding bands like this from Amazon, I was shocked by how simple (and affordable) the solution was. It's great for keeping the right duvet covers, pillowcases, and bed sheets stacked neatly together in one easily-identifiable bundle. Why didn't I think of this sooner?
Made from stretchy elastic that’ll snugly hold a bundle of bed linen in place, these handy bands take the guesswork out of figuring out which duvet cover goes with which bottom sheet. Designed to fit comfortably and securely around a whole set of sheets, each of the four bands in this pack is even labelled with ‘King’ to help you instantly pick out the right size.
As someone who’s broken a sweat trying to squeeze a too-small bottom sheet around my mattress on far too many occasions, these labelled bands feel like the ultimate hack for finally getting my linen closet in order.
Don't have a king bed? Don't worry — there are plenty of different styles and sizes of labelled bedding bands available. Here are some of my favorites.
Want Something Different...
Now I know what you're thinking — these are designed for shoes. And true, they are, but I don't see why you couldn't also use them as pigeon-hole style cubbies for storing individual sheet sets in, too. They stack neatly, and hide everything away.
Feeling refreshed after getting your linen cupboard in order? It's a good feeling. And why stop there — discover the latest organization trends in the home to see how you could sort the rest of your space, too.
