These Bedding Bands Are My New Secret to Storing Sheets — They Keep Things Neat, Tidy, and Looking Good

With three separate sets of visitors laying claim to the new sofa bed in our spare room at some point over the next few months, it’s safe to say that our teeny tiny linen closet has been in a state of pure chaos in recent weeks.

Previously home to just our own king-size bedding, it’s now also housing a few different double duvet covers and sheets for the sofa bed, and a couple of single ones that go with the fold-out camp bed. And — unsurprisingly — this has made picking out matching sets pretty tricky. Especially as I only ever buy white bedding. Oops.

Surely there's a better way to store bed linen? Thankfully, there is. When I stumbled across a TikTok from @theorganizationstation, who used elastic bedding bands like this from Amazon, I was shocked by how simple (and affordable) the solution was. It's great for keeping the right duvet covers, pillowcases, and bed sheets stacked neatly together in one easily-identifiable bundle. Why didn't I think of this sooner?

Keepsweat Bed Sheet Organizer Bands, Set of 4 £5.29 at Amazon UK Made from stretchy elastic that’ll snugly hold a bundle of bed linen in place, these handy bands take the guesswork out of figuring out which duvet cover goes with which bottom sheet. Designed to fit comfortably and securely around a whole set of sheets, each of the four bands in this pack is even labelled with ‘King’ to help you instantly pick out the right size.





As someone who’s broken a sweat trying to squeeze a too-small bottom sheet around my mattress on far too many occasions, these labelled bands feel like the ultimate hack for finally getting my linen closet in order.

Don't have a king bed? Don't worry — there are plenty of different styles and sizes of labelled bedding bands available. Here are some of my favorites.

The Linen Organiser Linen Organiser Bedding Bands — Double, Set of 3 £8.99 at Amazon UK Made from high-quality elastic, these bands are each perfect for keeping a double duvet cover set and matching sheet neat, tidy, and together in your laundry closet. Keepsweat Bed Sheet Organizer Bands — Double, Set of 4 £5.49 at Amazon UK Keep your single duvet cover sets, bed sheets, blankets, and throws separated from the rest with this set of four ‘Twin’ labelled bedding bands. The Linen Organiser Linen Organiser Bedding Bands — Super King, Set of 3 £7.99 at Amazon UK Every set from this brand comes with a natural canvas storage bag that can also be filled with lavender and used as a scent pouch.

Want Something Different...

KitHero Bed Sheet Organiser With Zipper, Set of 4 £30.99 at Amazon UK These clever boxes are a little different from bands — but are still a great option if you’re on the hunt for labelled bedding organizers. Foldable, stackable, and complete with a dual zipper, they’ve even got see-through label slots. WANGIRL Bed Sheet Organizer Folding Storage in Yellow, Set of 6 £32.49 at Amazon UK This set includes six separate organizers that are easy to stack under a bed or in a laundry cupboard. Simply unfold each organizer, place your set of sheets in the middle, close it up, and put a label in one one of the clear windows. Joseph Joseph Shoecase Gray Shoe Storage Box, Set of 6 £125 at Joseph Joseph UK Now I know what you're thinking — these are designed for shoes. And true, they are, but I don't see why you couldn't also use them as pigeon-hole style cubbies for storing individual sheet sets in, too. They stack neatly, and hide everything away.

Feeling refreshed after getting your linen cupboard in order? It's a good feeling. And why stop there — discover the latest organization trends in the home to see how you could sort the rest of your space, too.

