Designing a small space isn’t easy, which is why layout plays such an important role in where furniture is placed. One layout you might have to consider in a tiny bedroom is the bed in the corner — and while it might not be ideal, designers are making it work. Some designers are even creating bespoke designs that slot neatly into niches, nooks, and corners.

At first glance, it seems like a fairly simple change, but how effective is it in making a small bedroom more useful, functional, multipurpose, and visually appealing? To better understand the concept, we consulted architects and designers who’ve used this strategy, and unpacked the various pros and cons that come with it, as well as the spaces it typically works best in.

If you’re working with limited square footage and looking for ways to make your bedroom work harder, read on to find out whether putting your bed in the corner of the room could work for you.

Why are Corner Beds Trending for Small Bedrooms?

A corner bed placement gives you more space to move in tighter bedrooms, especially if you've got thoroughfares, like ensuite entryways, to consider.

Generally, a 'corner bed' refers to a bed placed at one end of a room, which allows for ample space around it and through the center of the room. The designers we spoke to agree that a bed in the corner of the room is a genius small bedroom layout idea.

"By tucking the bed into a corner, the room immediately feels more spacious and composed, allowing circulation to flow more naturally," says Priti K Dhumal, founder of The Archville Studio. "This approach creates breathing room for other elements — whether that’s a streamlined wardrobe, a reading chair, or simply a sense of visual ease — making the space feel thoughtfully curated rather than constrained."

In city apartments and studios — and, as homes become increasingly smaller — this layout has grown in popularity. But designers note that the corner bed isn’t limited to small bedrooms or kids' rooms; thanks to the flexibility it offers, and the way it reshapes the visual balance of a space, it can look equally sophisticated in a modern bedroom of almost any size.

A Bed in the Corner of the Room: The Pros

You can maximize views and floor space with a corner bed.

As designers continue to experiment with and embrace the effectiveness of the corner bed placement, its benefits have become increasingly clear. The main among them is the ample floor space it frees up, allowing for easier circulation or the addition of additional furniture that might not fit if the bed were centered in the room. It also helps create the illusion of expanded dimensions, making the small bedroom look bigger.

In the project pictured above, by reD Architects, the designers placed the bed in a corner to maximize both usable floor area and an expansive sea-facing view. "A fully upholstered corner bed allows the room to remain open and flexible, while integrated switches and slim utility ledges on either side eliminate the need for conventional bedside tables," says Rajiv Parekh, founding partner at reD Architects.

"By anchoring the bed to the corner, the front portion of the room is freed up for multiple uses," he adds. "The study table is positioned along the window, turning the view into a backdrop for work and reading. Small bedroom storage is handled through a motorized wardrobe concealed behind the TV wall, which transforms into a walk-in closet at the touch of a button."

Go for a wrap-around headboard to zone the corner bed.

Beyond functionality, this placement also reinforces a quiet luxury aesthetic rooted in intelligent spatial planning, while lending the sleeping zone a sense of coziness. "The design unfolds through a fluid, linear composition, where a sunlit study desk and integrated dresser transition seamlessly into the wardrobe, ultimately leading to a corner-set bed," adds Priti K Dhumal, of the bedroom pictured above.

"This sculpted, C-shaped layout traces the room’s edges, liberating the central space and lending the interiors an effortless sense of openness and calm," he adds. "The bed’s placement in the corner is both intentional and architectural, anchoring the room while enhancing movement and visual clarity. Wrapped in a softly upholstered headboard, the sleeping zone becomes an intimate retreat — cocooned yet light, minimal yet indulgent."

How to Make a Corner Bed Look Elevated

A statement headboard helps create "intentional framing" around a corner bed.

Corner beds open up opportunities to style the room in more expressive ways: think striking bedroom paint ideas to define the bed zone, thoughtfully layered pillows to draw the eye, or an eye-catching corner bedroom lighting that lets the bed truly shine.



“The key also lies in intentional framing,” shares Priti. “A bespoke headboard that wraps around the corner, tactile wall paneling, or a softly dramatic accent finish can transform the bed into an architectural feature. Layered lighting — think sculptural wall sconces or suspended pendants — adds symmetry and a hotel-like elegance.”

A Bed in the Corner of the Room: The Cons

You often find corner beds in kids' rooms, where only one person needs to access the bed.

Every trend comes with its drawbacks, and in this case, designers note that a corner bed can make a room feel haphazard, especially if you're planning a bedroom around awkward angles.

It may also limit access for the person sleeping against the wall, who might need to climb across the bed to get in or out. Cleaning and maintenance can be more challenging, too, particularly when all sides of the bed aren’t easily accessible.

That said, while corner placement can restrict access on one side, "this can be offset through thoughtful detailing and spatial planning," suggests Priti. "The greater risk lies in under-designing the setting, which can make the bed feel secondary rather than intentional. When treated with the same level of craftsmanship as a centrally placed bed — through custom joinery, refined materials, and considered lighting — a corner bed can feel just as luxurious, if not more intimate."

Are Corner Beds Here to Stay?

(Image credit: VAUST Studio)

As designers have predicted, this layout is a natural fit for modern small bedrooms and studio bedrooms. It lends the room a dramatic edge while allowing for custom designs that respond to the layout, ultimately turning the bed into a true focal point.

Take this room by VAUST Studio, for instance. "The design of the bed was rooted in a strong desire to create something drastic," says Joern Scheipers of VAUST Studio. "Material speaks for itself, and I really wanted to test the boundaries of comfort. The corner position felt intuitive; perhaps an inner voice that led me to place it more unusually."

Ultimately, the corner bed trend opens the door to multifunctionality and aesthetic versatility, while also fostering a cozy bedroom atmosphere.

FAQs

How Do You Make Your Bed Easily When It's in a Corner?

It might take a bit more time to furnish a corner bed, but with the right sheets and tactics, you could make the task easier. Use a fitted sheet with deep pockets (we particularly like the Rise & Fall deep fitted sheet), then layer bedding from the open side, smoothing fabric as you go. Choose a streamlined duvet or quilt to prevent excess bulk, and finish with a well-tailored bedspread that visually anchors the bed within the space.



Corner beds allow you to balance form and function, maximizing space while creating a cozy, intentional focal point. Once you've got your frame sorted, it's time to consider the latest bedding trends worth dressing it in.