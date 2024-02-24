5 Genius Small Bedroom Layout Ideas — How Designers Make Little Rooms Feel Bigger and More Useful
These small bedroom layout ideas showcase how to get more function and style out of a tiny space
With these small bedroom layout ideas, you can make even the smallest, city-sized bedrooms feel luxe, spacious and comfortable, without sacrificing the must-haves. All you need is the right planning and furniture designs to turn this room into an oasis.
To help you out, we reached out to designers to help us with key tips on how to arrange a small bedroom. Take a look at these ideas and start redecorating and rearranging.
1. Place the bed against the longest wall
In a small modern bedroom, it's important to know the right placement of all the large, bulky pieces. The bed, in particular should be kept in a space that doesn't hamper the room's circulation, nor does it make the space look crowded.
'In a small bedroom, it's essential to utilize every inch of space efficiently,' says Guillaume Coutheillas, founder of frenchCALIFORNIA. 'Placing the bed against the longest wall is typically the best option to maximize floor space. Specifically, consider placing the bed in a corner diagonally opposite to the entrance. This creates a visually appealing focal point and allows you to easily walk around the bed. Opting for a platform bed or a bed with built-in storage can further maximize space by eliminating the need for additional furniture pieces.'
2. Fit a nightstand between the bed and wall
Along with choosing the best nightstand for a small bedroom (which ideally should have a slim profile), also bear in mind the right place to keep it. You want to place it where it can be used easily to keep small objects, yet doesn't come in the way. The best idea would be to measure the space between the bed and the wall, and to find a nightstand that perfectly fits that space.
'Ideally, the nightstand should be placed on either side of the bed,' says Guillaume. 'However, in extremely tight spaces, a floating shelf or a wall-mounted nightstand can serve as a space-saving alternative.'
3. Bring in only essential furniture pieces
To make a small bedroom look bigger and feel inviting, bring in pieces that serve functional needs and not just decorative ones. Assess every piece of furniture that you introduce into this room. Perhaps a bed without a headboard could save space. Swap out standalone items for multipurpose pieces.
'If you really want a headboard, consider designing a custom one on the wall, that properly fits the space and draws your eye to it,' says Nadia Watts, founder of Nadia Watts Interior Design. 'Choose a bedside table that can support a lamp and has a drawer and a shelf for maximum storage. Also, be aware of the scale of each furniture piece in the room and how they work together in a small bedroom.'
4. Go in for vertical storage
An effective storage idea for small bedrooms is to utilize the entire height of the room. Instead of placing multiple cabinets on the floor, use the walls as functional surfaces.
'Consider taking advantage of vertical space by installing tall wardrobes or shelving units that reach the ceiling,' says Guillaume. 'Built-in storage solutions, such as under-bed drawers, built-in closets, and wall-mounted shelves, can help use every available inch of space. Organizers that also function as decor objects such as baskets, bins, and dividers can help maximize storage efficiency without sacrificing aesthetics.'
5. Opt for mirrored built ins
And finally, a small bedroom or even a studio bedroom could benefit from a large mirror. Why? This essential piece in a bedroom not only adds functional value as a dresser but also creates the illusion of more space.
'When designing a small modern bedroom, it’s essential to make the most of the space,' says Juliette Thomas, founder & director, Juliettes Interiors. 'Mirrors make any room feel lighter, brighter, and more dramatic. Fixed mirrors on a long wall or a wardrobe double the illusion of space; the floor-standing ones can be moved around to create different moods within the room. In the case of mirrors, the bigger, the better. However, one thing to note is that wall mirrors should never be wider than the piece of furniture below to ensure that the scheme remains balanced.'
Aditi Sharma Maheshwari
