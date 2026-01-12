You’ve got your eye on a luxe freestanding tub and deep charcoal walls for your new bathroom. But do you have enough space to make these on-trend ideas work? Because when space is tight, trendy design ideas often fall flat, say the experts.

Small bathroom ideas require a different approach — and prioritizing style trends over practicality is something designers would never, ever do. “We all love beautiful bathroom inspiration, but what looks striking in a large, spa-style space doesn’t always translate well into a compact one,” explains Matthew Kallum, founder of Kallums Bathrooms. “Small bathrooms need every element to work harder, visually and practically.”

But don’t despair. With careful planning, there are still so many ways to make a more compact bathroom space look stylish, without trying to squeeze in all the latest trends. These are the six trendy design ideas that experts say you should avoid in a small bathroom, and what to try instead.

1. A Freestanding Bath

Take the plunge with a built-in bath. (Image credit: Kelling Designs)

If you're debating whether to choose a freestanding vs a built-in tub in your small bathroom, opting for the latter might be the better option. While the freestanding style positioned in the middle of a bathroom is a big trend right now, trying to shoehorn one into a compact space is a classic case of prioritizing style over function.

“Freestanding baths are meant to feel luxurious and sculptural, but in a small bathroom, they often do the opposite,” says interior designer Lucy Van der Gucht. “Without surrounding space or squeezed into a tight corner, they end up looking oversized and awkward rather than elegant.”

A freestanding bath needs breathing room to work effectively — as a rule, you should allow 10cm clearance around the sides and ends.

“Not just for cleaning access but to avoid the bath feeling wedged into the space,” explains Keeley Sutcliffe, design manager at BC Designs. “When that clearance is compromised, the bathroom can quickly feel tight and awkward, and everyday maintenance becomes frustrating.”

If you still have your heart set on having a tub, opt for a sleek built-in bathtub, perhaps one with a shower over it; it will be a better use of space and create a calmer, cleaner layout that looks far more intentional and high-end.

“You can elevate a really clean and simple bathtub with luxurious hardware and bring color and pattern in through tiling and textured surfaces,” adds Emma Deterding, founder and creative director of Kelling Designs. “These elements will add life, character, and personality to the space.”

2. Oversized Statement Lights

Swap big statement pendants for subtle, layered approach. (Image credit: Kallums Bathrooms)

Knowing how to plan bathroom lighting properly is particularly important in smaller spaces. While large statement lights are popular right now, smaller bathroom spaces rarely benefit from a single decorative fitting.

In compact bathrooms, “Large, sculptural lights dominate instead of elevating,” says Kunal Trehan, interior designer and founder of Touched Interiors. “Choose softer, layered lighting that flatters both the room and the person using it.”

Matthew agrees and adds that “Even, layered lighting prevents shadows and brightens the whole room. A blend of ceiling lighting and functional wall or integrated mirror lighting is generally far more practical, while still allowing space for creativity.”

Consider swapping out an oversized pendant or statement chandelier for a mix of wall, floor, and ceiling lights for a well-considered space.

3. Excessive Open Shelving

Choose a neat, recessed shelf in a small bathroom to maximize on space. (Image credit: Ripples Bathrooms)

Open shelves look beautiful on Instagram, but as a small bathroom storage idea, they're not the most practical option.

“In a compact bathroom, you’re better off mixing a few open shelves with plenty of enclosed units so you can hide away everyday toiletries and cleaning products, and keep the room feeling calm rather than cluttered,” explains Zara Oatey, product specification manager at Roca Group.

“Open shelving can become cluttered very quickly and visually overwhelm the room,” adds Katerina Tchevytchalova, director of K’Arte Design, “so incorporating some closed storage beneath the basin or behind a recessed mirror cabinet is usually the smarter approach.”

4. Wet-Room Inspired Showers

Contain the water with a sleek shower panel. (Image credit: Ca’ Pietra & JJ Bathrooms)

Another impractical design idea for a small bathroom that is still very much on-trend is the wet room.

“With no separation between the shower and the rest of the room, water easily spreads across the entire space, soaking towels, toiletries, and even the toilet area,” explains Katerina.

Instead, go for a fixed panel of glass to keep the water inside the shower area. This way, you’ll achieve the minimalist bathroom aesthetic without drenching the rest of your bathroom.

“A slim, minimal pane of glass gives the same contemporary look while keeping the rest of the bathroom dry,” says Emily Lack, designer at Ripples Bathrooms, “and it’s much easier to live with.”

5. All-Over Dark Color Schemes

Choose dark accents for a striking look. (Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

Deep, dark color schemes, including charcoal, forest green, and ink, can look incredible in a bathroom; however, it's another trend that doesn't necessarily translate well to small spaces.

“In a small bathroom, dark, moody color schemes can make the space feel more enclosed,” says Matthew. “Instead, we recommend layering softer neutrals, off-whites or pale mineral tones; colors that reflect light and visually expand the room.”

Nick Cryer , managing director of Berkeley Place, agrees, adding that “While all-over dark colors can look dramatic in larger spaces, in compact rooms they tend to absorb the light and make the space feel even smaller. It’s far more effective to use lighter, warmer tones and bring interest through texture such as stone, plaster, or subtle pattern, which adds depth without overwhelming the room.”

That’s not to say you can’t lean into the trend through cabinetry, fixtures, and accessories; the key is not letting the dark color and all-over moody tones take over the space.

6. Too Many Patterns

Here’s how to earn your stripes in a small bathroom. (Image credit: Ca'Pietra)

While going big on pattern for floor and wall tiles can look incredibly striking in larger bathrooms, the experts agree that too many busy tiles and high-contrast designs can feel overwhelming when the footprint is tight.

“When every surface is competing for attention, the bathroom can feel tighter and more closed in, particularly where there is limited natural light or awkward proportions,” says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at Ca’ Pietra.

That doesn’t mean you need to stick to plain tiles everywhere; there are still many small bathroom tile ideas that are both stylish and creative, but it does call for a more thoughtful approach to pattern and contrast.

“One of our favorite alternatives is to pair matt and gloss versions of the same tile so the surface catches the light differently as you move through the bathroom, adding depth without overwhelming it,” adds Grazzie.

Another option is to choose two complementary colors through a simple vertical or horizontal stripe, which can subtly stretch the space.

Shop Stylish Bathroom Decor

Small bathrooms are often more challenging to design than larger spaces. But while a specific trend you’ve had your heart set on might not be the best option, there will always be an alternative design, color, or pattern to elevate even the teeniest of bathrooms into a haven with serious style points.

It's also worth knowing the five designer-approved tricks that can make your bathroom look bigger, to create the illusion of more space with simple yet effective design ideas.