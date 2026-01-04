Everyone with a small bathroom hopes it can be both practical and beautiful, but it doesn’t always work out that way. These are often designed with restraint, their limited square footage leading many of us to overlook the hidden potential these compact spaces hold. Instead, we fall back on familiar myths: keep it minimalist, keep it utilitarian, don’t overcrowd the room. Most importantly, control the space at all costs.

As it turns out, designers think otherwise. When it comes to small bathrooms, experts encourage homeowners to break the rules and go all in. From statement lighting and bold paint to high-end finishes and luxe fixtures, this small room can, and should, handle it all.

If you’re in the middle of renovating a tiny bathroom and feeling boxed in by the old rules of small space design, these myth-busting ideas are for you. Read on to rethink what a small bathroom can be.

1. Function Over Form

Go for whimsical design elements, in bold tones to uplift a small bathroom. (Image credit: Rana Gunes)

For a seriously inspiring, modern bathroom, don’t curb your design enthusiasm, no matter its small square footage. Opt for statement bathroom lighting, introduce a bathroom partition that instantly uplifts the room, and consider adding a hint of color while you’re at it.

“In this bathroom design, retro and contemporary elements come together with a subtle Mediterranean influence,” says designer Rana Gunes. “The soft color palette, textured surfaces, and playful material choices create a warm yet refined atmosphere. The wavy divider acts as a sculptural focal point, gently defining the shower area without disrupting visual flow, while adding a contemporary, joyful character to the space.”

2. Play It Safe

Design the bathroom with colorful tiles laid out in unconventional ways. (Image credit: Lance Gerber. Design: Another Human)

Another great way to inject personality into a small bathroom or powder room is through the use of unique bathroom tiles, particularly in shades that go beyond the usual white or gray. This approach makes it easy to explore small bathroom color ideas without relying on paint, while also remaining practical, especially when using colored porcelain tiles that perform well in wet rooms.

“We wanted to do something unique and sculptural for the vanity to bring personality to this small space, so we designed an angular vanity with a recessed cavity and had the GC clad it in brick veneer,” shares Leah Ring, principal at Another Human. “The color-matched grout is one of my favorite details. The beautiful periwinkle-lilac hue was inspired by our client, who is a painter and often uses this color in his work. We loved how it paired with the warmth of the terracotta tile and brick.”

3. Keep It Simple

Create a focal point in the room with a statement vanity or light. (Image credit: Felix Forest. Design: Carla Barton)

How often do you consider adding a statement bathroom sink, an eye-catching vanity, or even a standout light in a small bathroom? Contrary to popular opinion, introducing a single luxe element in a compact space can go a long way in transforming its mood, creating a jewel-box effect that feels intentional rather than overwhelming.

Take this bathroom by Carla Barton, director of her eponymous studio. While the room adhered to the home’s low-maintenance brief, Carla introduced contemporary joinery within a Georgian backdrop, using beautiful natural materials to elevate the space.

“I was inspired by a traditional water trough and wanted to create my own modern interpretation,” she says. “The vanity is crafted from white onyx, while the floors are Taj Mahal quartzite, which flows throughout the ground floor. The walls are painted in Resene Thorndon Cream, and we introduced touches of glamour with brass sabots on the vanity legs, along with Italian antique brass wall sconces and a mirror. European simplicity.”

4. Keep Lighting Bright and Airy

Go for colorful lights to jazz up a tiny bathroom. (Image credit: Douglas Friedman. Design: NICOLEHOLLIS)

LED bathroom lighting has been around for some time and is widely used and appreciated, but why not dial it up with colored light? That’s exactly how award-winning NICOLEHOLLIS gave this small room a serious dose of personality. The result is a moody, atmospheric space that feels closer to a hotel style bathroom than a purely functional one.

She says, “We chose the sink by Sabine Marcelis for Etage Projects, the mirror by Agape, and the ceiling light by Johanna Grawunder for Carpenters Workshop Gallery, creating a striking bathroom with strong visual impact.”

5. Use Restraint With Number of Finishes

Go for a glossy paint finish to give the small bathroom a feeling of luxury. (Image credit: Studio Doherty)

And finally, a small bathroom doesn’t need to feel one-dimensional or staid. Consider gloss paint ideas to instantly lift the space, or opt for tiles with bold grout lines to add visual interest. Mardi Doherty, director of Studio Doherty, agrees. For this compact bathroom, located on the home’s lower level, adjacent to a large conversation pit and the outdoor pool, she chose to introduce a playful sensibility “with a sense of surprise the moment you step in.”

“Despite its small footprint, we wanted the space to feel immersive, so we paired a white 3D tile with a high-gloss cobalt blue that sweeps from the ceiling down the wall,” she explains. “The reflective qualities of both materials bounce light around the room, creating depth and making the bathroom feel larger than it is.”

FAQs

What’s the Best Way to Make a Small Bathroom More Functional?

The best way is to maximize every inch of space with smart layout choices, built-in storage, and multi-functional fixtures. Consider wall-mounted vanities, recessed shelves, and compact furniture (like a vanity or cabinets) that free up floor space, while good lighting and mirrors enhance usability. Thoughtful material choices and durable finishes will make the room work harder without feeling cramped or cluttered.

Break the conventional design rules in a small bathroom by embracing bold choices. Think statement lighting, rich materials, and confident colors to transform a compact space into something expressive, elevated, and memorable.