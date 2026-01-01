Can You Put a Double Vanity in a Small Bathroom? This Is the Trick to Make It Work — According to Designers

The double vanity has been saving marriages for over a century, but it's a whole lot more than just a two-person sink solution. Compared to single vanities, they offer so much more storage space, not to mention the potential for beautiful design symmetry. And yet, if your bathroom is on the smaller side, the notion of having one has probably remained a mere pipe dream... until now.

There are plenty of different types of bathroom vanities — floating, single, pedestal — but double vanities are by far the most popular. After all, who doesn't want to have their own dedicated basin in the bathroom? In my utopia, we'd all have one, along with a generously-sized blueprint to fit one in with ease. But, as it turns out, putting a double vanity in a small bathroom is in fact possible, as long as you plan your layout accordingly.

To bring your dreams into reality, I've consulted some bathroom designers to find the best way to integrate a double vanity into a restricted bathroom. Of course, there are limitations, as well as instances where a single vanity remains the best course of action, but with these insider tricks, you could make a double vanity part of your next bathroom redesign. Here's how.

Why Bother With a Double Vanity?

Not only do they make a convenient his-and-hers arrangement, but a double vanity can also help to visually balance a room. (Image credit: BC Designs)

For some, double vanities might seem a bit decadent. Why bother installing one when taking turns to brush your teeth with your spouse has worked for so many years? Well, besides the convenience of performing such ablutions side by side, there are a host of other benefits.

"You gain extra surface area, additional storage, and a calmer morning routine because you are not competing for the same basin or mirror," explains Keely Sutcliffe, design manager and bathroom expert at BC Designs. "It also helps the bathroom feel more ordered because products have a clear place to live rather than gathering around one basin."

By including a double vanity, be it in a small bathroom or a large one, the visual design of a bathroom can be more alluring, too. "Beyond function, it creates a more balanced and intentional focal point in the room," explains Ginger Curtis, interior designer and founder of Urbanology. "Clients love the feeling of having their own dedicated area. It adds quiet luxury and makes even a simple routine feel more considered."

How Can You Make a Double Vanity Work in a Small Bathroom?

Instead of settling on two separate sinks, why not elongate them into one large trough-style basin? It can help save space while offering a truly unique design feature. (Image credit: Stephen Karlisch. Design: Urbanology)

Now that you can justify spending those extra hard-earned pennies on doubling up your vanity, it's time for the tricky bit — fitting it in. The size of your bathroom will, of course, determine how difficult it is to squeeze two basins, but choosing a bespoke vanity will allow you to choose proportions custom-made for the space you have available.

Keeley is quick to point out that the proportions don't need to be dramatic for double vanity ideas. "The success of the layout comes down to choosing the right format and shaping the cabinetry so it supports the room rather than overwhelming it," she says. "In a compact bathroom, a slimmer depth can make an immediate difference, as can extending the vanity wall-to-wall so every millimetre is put to work."

Ginger emphasizes the importance of scale and storage, too. In regard to the latter, think about how much space you require. Do you have a cabinet or shelving elsewhere that could do some of the heavy lifting, or do you plan to store towels, cosmetics, and the likes of toilet paper in your vanity? If you can be inventive with your bathroom storage, it allows you to slim down the dimensions of the vanity so that it's less bulky and imposing.

"In tighter footprints, wall-mounted faucets are a great way to free up counter space," adds Ginger. "Keeping the lines clean and the materials cohesive helps the room feel airy rather than crowded. In one of our primary bathrooms, instead of two separate sinks, we created a single, handcrafted trough-style plaster sink that served both users beautifully. It gave us the functionality of a double vanity but with a much more streamlined, sculptural presence."

What Layout Tricks Make It Easier to Incorporate a Double Vanity?

Floating a vanity opens up the floor space and allows for better airflow so that your small bathroom feels more open and airy. (Image credit: Matti Gresham. Design: Urbanology)

Even if your budget is tight and a custom bathroom vanity isn't possible, there are plenty of tricks to make a his-and-hers sink fit into a smaller bathroom. As Keeley notes, clever planning will always support the design. "Placing the vanity on the longest wall avoids pinching circulation and allows the basins to sit comfortably without feeling cramped," she says.

When space is at a premium, the vanity width is often dictated by the available wall, but Keeley urges us to prioritize a comfortable width and depth. "Each basin needs to allow for comfortable use without elbows clashing, and a countertop deep enough to stop water spill," she explains. "Even a smaller, shared vanity can work provided the storage is efficient, and the layout is considered carefully."

You'll also want to consider ways to make a double vanity feel less visually overpowering. "Incorporating oversized mirrors or a single continuous mirror can help visually open the room," says Ginger. "Using sconce lighting placed between the sinks will also keep the sight line clean and add a soft, flattering glow." Where possible, it's also best to float the vanity. "This will lighten the footprint and give the room a more spacious feel," Ginger adds.

Is a Double Vanity in a Small Bathroom Always a Good Idea?

Certain cases call for a compact sink. This single vanity may not be as lust-worthy as a double, but the vessel sink means there's plenty of surrounding countertop space for toiletries and cosmetics. (Image credit: Ca’ Pietra. Design: Justin Coakley (@DesignAtNineteen))

Although clever planning can make a double vanity possible in tight spaces, it can't work miracles. Occasionally, there are instances where you'll just have to forgo a duplicate sink entirely.

"A double vanity can be a luxury in the right room, but it is not always the best answer for a smaller bathroom," explains Richard Eaton, design manager at bathroom supplier, Tissino. "When the footprint is limited, forcing two basins into a narrow run can make the space feel tighter, reduce usable surface area, and create awkward circulation around the doors or shower. The aim should always be to improve how the room works day to day, not to include features that compromise comfort."

If you have a bathroom with old pipework, an awkward blueprint, or sloped ceilings, a single, well-proportioned vanity may serve you better. "One larger basin with generous countertop space to one side can feel more open and practical than two smaller basins competing for room," Richard says. "It also allows for a stronger storage solution beneath, which is often the detail that genuinely transforms how a shared bathroom functions."

Considered storage solutions that help organize a vanity will also ensure there's space for every user's toiletries so that the surfaces stay clear. "When the proportions are right, a single vanity with thoughtful storage can feel more sophisticated, more spacious, and far more useful than trying to fit a double vanity into a room that does not naturally accommodate it," Richard summarizes.

How Big Should a Vanity Be in a Small Bathroom?

The size of your vanity will be dictated by the space available in your bathroom. Larger floor plans can allow for generously-sized basins and spacious countertops. In a smaller bathroom, however, you may have to shrink components down, be wary of the bulky bathroom vanity countertops to avoid, and wall-mount the entire feature.

But what about measurements? "In compact bathrooms, I typically aim for 48–60 inches for a double setup," says Ginger. "Anything smaller tends to feel cramped. If space is extremely tight, a single sink with an extended counter can actually offer more usability and still feel elevated."

Putting a double vanity in a small bathroom isn't beyond the realms of possibility, but it will take careful planning, thoughtful storage, and a considered design. Where possible, go bespoke, and always ensure you use the available space wisely without impeding the surrounding features.

All else aside, there's no point in forcing a dual basin arrangement if it's going to limit the rest of your bathroom. And whatever you do, don't fall victim to the disastrous bathroom layout mistakes that could lead to an awkward floor plan or costly remodelling jobs further down the line.