Tiny spaces deserve plenty of love, and with the right color palette, they can feel more intimate, cozy, and considered. When it comes to bathrooms in particular, color has the power to transform the room, making it appear more layered, decorative, and even visually larger.

It’s also an effective way to personalize a compact space without changing its layout. Gone are the days when light, neutral shades were the default bathroom colors. Today, designers are encouraging homeowners to embrace bolder, punchier hues that make a confident statement.

If you’re in the midst of redecorating, consider giving these colors a chance, and let the usual whites, beiges, and grays have a well-deserved break. These seven trending tones will help you achieve a truly stylish small bathroom.

1. Cobalt Blue

Drench a small bathroom in a bold blue to make it pop. (Image credit: Jamie Bush)

Blue bathrooms are timeless, and decorating with cobalt blue has been a designer favorite, especially over the past few years. Take this stylish space, designed by Jamie Bush, which utilizes the trending hue through fully color-drenched walls.

“We were inspired by the way Bauhaus and early modernism embraced the transformative potential of primary colors and expressed it through abstraction," says Bush.

"Large swaths of blue appear on the walls. We designed the interior architecture throughout the structure with this ethos in mind, enlivening transitional spaces, such as closets, powder rooms, bars, stairwells, and hallways, with other saturated colors as well.”

Jamie Bush Interior Designer Celebrated for holistic architecture-interiors, Jamie Bush is an award-winning designer, widely published globally, and a Tulane Architecture Board advisor member today.

2. Peach

Add a slice of sweetness with peach walls. (Image credit: Commune Design)

A colorful bathroom idea that feels both fresh and refined is the use of peach, a tone that’s neither too saccharine nor overly serious. As a small bathroom color, it has real staying power and works especially well in brightly lit interiors.

Add a beautiful brass or gold bathroom mirror or coordinating accessories, and the effect feels instantly stylish and sophisticated.

“This space was designed as an extension of a large closet and dressing area," says Roman Alonso of Commune. "The paint color is from a Corbusier palette, chosen for the flattering glow it provides, perfect for a bathroom.”

3. Burgundy

Want to make a statement? Consider a burgundy bathroom. (Image credit: Casagrande Studio)

Red bathrooms are an unexpected color trend, but don’t assume it lacks staying power. This warm, confident tone can make a small bathroom feel like a jewel box; a space full of richness and intrigue.

With so many colors that go with burgundy, it pairs beautifully with metallic bathroom accessories or even indoor plants, creating a look that feels luxurious without trying too hard.

The hue can be introduced through bathroom tiles, paint, or even a single accent wall. Here, Cecilia Casagrande, founder of Casagrande Studio, used burgundy shower tiles to make the space truly pop.

“This bathroom was designed as part of a renovated attic turned primary suite," she says. "We created a larger shower to fulfil our client’s dream of a rich, moody bathroom inspired by Art Deco. The palette of burgundy, smoky green, and brass brought joy to our color-loving clients.”

Cecilia Casagrande Founder of Casagrande Studio Cecilia Casagrande founded her interior design and build firm, Casagrande Studio, in 2015 with a mission to guide clients toward comfort, warmth, and functionality. Specializing in historic home design, Cecilia is known for her thoughtful use of color and pattern — often blending family heirlooms and antique pieces into her spaces. Her optimistic, approachable design style continues to deeply resonate with clients seeking homes that feel both personal and timeless.

4. Black

For a hotel-style appeal, consider a black bathroom. (Image credit: SANAYI313)

No, black bathrooms aren’t reserved solely for hotels; this dramatic color can absolutely work in residential interiors, provided you have an appetite for bold design. One important consideration before committing to black, however, particularly in a smaller space, is lighting. Make sure the bathroom is well-lit or benefits from ample natural light to prevent the space from feeling too enclosed.

“Alternatively, create a two-tone effect by painting the lower half of the walls in your favorite hue,” suggests Helen Shaw, color expert and director of marketing at Benjamin Moore. “Painting a stronger color on the lower wall and a lighter shade above tricks the eye into making the space feel larger — the lighter color blends seamlessly into the ceiling, making it appear further away.”

5. Pink

Even though this is a larger bathroom space, pink will always add instant appeal to small bathroom spaces, due to its playful yet sophisticated nature, when the tones are carefully considered. (Image credit: Rachael Smith. Design: Owl Design)

Pink bathrooms will never go out of style because pink simply refuses to quit. In this space, Sophie Van Winden, co-founder of Owl Design, layers different shades of pink throughout the room, creating a charming, nuanced interior that feels both playful and considered — making it perfect for smaller bathroom spaces as well.

“Our client wanted a sanctuary just for her; a softer, more feminine space where she could indulge her love of pink,” says Sophie. “The room also needed to function for family life, so we built steps around the bath to make bathing children easy and enjoyable.

"We transformed an underused Victorian bathroom by introducing soft, sculptural curves across the shower enclosure, marble sink, and joinery. Natural materials were key, so Tadelakt plaster, marble, and encaustic tiles come together to create a calming, healthy environment with a gentle, flowing feel.”

Sophie van Winden Co-Founder of Owl Interior Design Founded in 2014, Owl is an East London studio delivering joyful, daring interior design, styling, and consultancy for residential and commercial projects.

6. Green

Consider green as an accent tone for a small bathroom. (Image credit: José Hevia. Design: AMOO Estudio)

Green bathrooms connote freshness, joy, and an invitation to unwind, making the hue a natural fit for interiors. With dozens of shades to choose from, from soft sage to deep forest tones, it’s a palette that offers endless creative freedom, which is particularly useful when working with a smaller footprint.

“In this home, we used green stripes to chromatically divide the space,” explain Aureli Mora and Omar Ornaque, founders of AMOO. “In the bathroom, instead of enclosing it with two full-height partitions, we left two glazed openings.

"One connects to the bedroom, the other to the kitchen. This allows the full depth of the space to be perceived, while light from the bathroom’s two windows eliminates the sense of the corridor as a dark, isolated element.”

Aureli Mora and Omar Ornaque Founders of AMOO AMOO blurs architecture, interiors, product design, and heritage, approaching every commission holistically and eclectically, guided by project needs rather than scale or typology constraints.

7. Teal

Deep tones of teal can make a bathroom feel like a jewel box. (Image credit: Hagan Hinshaw. Design: Shapeless Studio)

Finally, teal, a dynamic blend of blue and green, works beautifully in bathrooms, striking a balance that feels neither too dark nor too light — ideal for small bathrooms. Decorating with teal is especially playful and experimental, as the color pairs easily with a wide range of hues, creating either calming palettes or bold, high-contrast moments.

“The owner of this home is an illustrator, and she actually painted the backsplash tiles herself,” shares Andrea Fish, principal at Shapeless Studio. “The goal was to create a bathroom that felt a little sweet without going over the top, so the small amount of painted tile provides just the right accent.

"The sink, mirror, and light fixtures are modern and pared back, and that contrast works beautifully within the home, which is a renovation of a 19th-century post office building. The clients run a card and coffee shop on the ground floor and live upstairs, and we renovated their living space with the same spirit — blending modern details with materials that honor the building’s historic fabric. This powder room sits adjacent to that space and was designed with the same sensibility.”

FAQs

What Color Can Make a Small Bathroom Feel Smaller?

While it's hard to pinpoint any specific tones that make a bathroom feel smaller, experts warn against using tones like black, charcoal gray, or dark brown if the bathroom isn't well-lit or receives no natural light. These colors tend to absorb light rather than reflect it, visually closing in the walls.

As experts have suggested, small bathrooms no longer need to sport only soft tones but deserve bold hues, thoughtful contrasts, and layered tones that can transform them into stylish, personal retreats with depth, character, and lasting impact.

For more small bathroom inspiration, here are five designer-approved tricks to make your bathroom look bigger.