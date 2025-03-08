Freestanding vs Built In Tubs — Which Wins in the Battle of the Baths?

There are few feelings as immediately stress-relieving as sinking into a steaming tub of bubbly suds. A hot bath at the end of a long day is one of life's ultimate pleasures, but that is not to say that all baths are created equal. In the battle of the baths, there are two major contenders — freestanding vs the built-in bathtub.

If you’re at the beginning of your bathroom renovation, this will be one of the most defining decisions you will make through the whole process. While a freestanding tub can offer an extremely luxurious, antique-feel, the built-in has become the mainstay modern bathroom idea. A freestanding, copper bathtub oozes Regency-era luxury, letting you live out your Austen-heroine fantasy, retiring to your bath after hours of being spun around by various suitors, whereas a marble built-in offers unparalleled sleekness, especially when integrated within the rest of the bathroom design.

The answer to the question of which is better used to be easy. Yes, built-in baths have always been more practical, but every interior designer would choose freestanding baths for their elegant, lustworthy design. However, now, built-ins have fought back — they're not the ugly duckling they once were, and more design conscious tubs may just be tipping the balance in their favor.

If you’re torn between the two, unable to choose a camp to bestow your devotion upon, our experts are here to help. Weighing up the pros and cons of both options, looking at design and aesthetic appeal, as well as their functionality, we've developed an encompassing guide to picking your perfect tub.

What Is the Difference Between a Freestanding and a Built-In Tub?

Before we get into the pros and cons, lets start with the basics — what's the difference between the two?

"Just like it says on the tin, freestanding baths are freestanding; they aren’t connected to walls or any other surface apart from the floor," explains Barrie Cutchie, design director at BC Designs, "They can be modern or period in design, either sat flush to the floor or with feet which can include clawfoot or bun feet."

Built-in bathtubs, on the other hand, sit flush against a wall. These styles are typically placed in the corner of the room, supported by a wall on either side, and are popular in modern bathroom trends.

When to Use a Freestanding Bath

Exposed copper plumbing can add to the antique appeal of a freestanding tub. (Image credit: Nick Glimenakis. Design: The Brownstone Boys)

When you imagine a dreamy spa bathroom, it's highly likely that a free standing bath takes up a central position in that fantasy. "A freestanding bath is the ultimate statement piece, bringing both elegance and functionality to a bathroom," explains Louise Ashdown, from West One Bathrooms.

"I’d recommend choosing a freestanding tub when space allows for it to be positioned as a focal point—whether centrally placed for a dramatic effect or tucked into a bay window for a spa-like retreat," she continues. "They work beautifully in both traditional and contemporary settings, offering a sense of luxury and relaxation that built-in baths often lack."

Many people consider the freestanding bath a staple in a period-style home, due to their antique appeal. They create a sense of flow, and continuity in a home with original architectural features. "In historic homes, freestanding tubs — especially clawfoot or cast iron styles — are true to the era and help maintain the home’s original charm," say Brooklyn-based designers, The Brownstone Boys, "They work beautifully in bathrooms with ample space and can become a stunning centerpiece."

Interior designer, Nina Takesh agrees: "A freestanding tub is perfect for creating a spa-like, luxurious feel. It works best in larger bathrooms where it can be a focal point and doesn’t need to be pushed against a wall. If you love a sculptural, statement-making look, a freestanding tub is the way to go."

However, while it is true that freestanding tubs certainly demand more space than their built-in counterparts, modern designs have allowed for smaller-scale freestanding baths. "Once upon a time, freestanding baths generally needed larger bathrooms to accommodate them, however, in recent years, there have been several launched to the market with much smaller footprints (around 1300mm+) so that homeowners don’t have to forgo the stunning focal point these types of baths provide," explains Barrie.

"They tend to have deep sides so that they still provide a luxury bathing experience," he continues. "However, whichever bath you decide to go for, remember to add an extra 100mm to length and width dimensions if it is going into a smaller gap. This 10cm gap means it is easier to maintain and clean the outside of your bath."

So, even small bathrooms can enjoy the luxury of a freestanding bathtub.

The Brownstone Boys Interior Designers Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum are a Brooklyn-based interior design duo, with a passion for artfully restoring and thoughtfully designing period homes. They are committed to upholding the unique and historical features found in older properties, while updating spaces to feel modern and unique.

The Downfalls of Freestanding Tubs

In modern surroundings, freestanding designs seamlessly blend in (Image credit: Ripples)

Although the experts extol the luxurious benefits of a freestanding tub, they by no means believe that every bathroom is equally suited to the design. The main drawback comes from a logistical standpoint. These striking, dramatic designs require some pretty intensive plumbing work, and are simply not a possibility in some, more petite bathrooms. "Freestanding tubs offer an elevated, high-end look but require more space and plumbing flexibility," explains Nina.

Unlike built-in tubs, there is no space to discretely cover up the necessary plumbing with a freestanding bath. While some choose to embrace this, and adopt the exposed pipes as a design feature within themselves, others may find this visual obstruction off-putting.

The severity of this issue can change depending on where you choose to install your bath. As Carrie Berney, from Ripples says, "freestanding bathtubs are often placed near large windows for a spa-like experience, but this requires careful planning. Wall-mounted taps may need boxing-in, as plumbing into external walls isn’t always feasible."

The additional complications can manifest as extra expenses, ramping up the total cost of your bathroom. Barrie explains: "Freestanding tubs tend to be more expensive than other options, including fitted baths. The cost is also affected by the material you choose. Acrylic baths are cheaper than solid surface and metal (like copper), so if you do decide on this type, be sure to explore material options to help it come in on budget for you."

Freestanding tubs are desired for their striking design, however, this design won't necessarily fit with every interior design style, and may end up looking slightly out of place in more modern spaces. "Slipper and boat baths (both of these have an interesting history) fit into this category of freestanding baths, and both convey the impression of antiquity," says Barrie. "Thus, you need a house worthy of such a tub."

When to Use a Built-In Bath

"They are particularly well-suited to smaller spaces, as they can be positioned against a wall or in a recessed area to optimise layout efficiency," explains Louise. (Image credit: West One Bathrooms)

While freestanding baths are celebrated for their striking design, and antique feel, built-in bathtubs win fans over with their functionality. "A built-in tub is ideal for smaller spaces or bathrooms that prioritize functionality over aesthetics," says Nina. "It’s also a great option for families with young children, as the surrounding ledge can be practical for storage and easy access."

Carrie echoes this sentiment, saying, "Built-in tubs, by contrast, are more practical for smaller bathrooms, offering storage options and easier maintenance."

However, this functional superiority does not necessarily have to translate into a less visually-appealing design. "Lately," Nina explains, "we’ve been designing stunning focal-point tubs, seamlessly integrated with marble surrounds that envelop the entire tub. These built-in tubs are often positioned in the center of spacious bathrooms, surrounded on all four sides by luxurious marble. It’s a reimagined, chic take on the traditional built-in tub, offering a modern resurgence of elegance and style."

There are plenty of opportunities to create striking built-ins with luxury appeal to challenge even the most beautiful of freestanding tubs.

"In recent months, advancements in technology have meant that certain bath panels are now strong enough to be tiled," explains Barrie, "bath panel tiling is exactly what it says on the tin; it is adding tiles to the side of your bath, whether in the same or contrasting style as the rest of your bathroom. The process involves using specialist tile backing board which won't warp and requires a bit more effort than using standard bath panels, but it is often worth the extra effort as it can really bring to life a built-in bath."

He continues, "There are plenty of options in how to dress up a fitted bath and the enclosed casing is the perfect canvas to have fun. You can either choose to blend it seamlessly by continuing your tiles on the panel or create an even bigger focal point by contrasting the tiles."

Not only are there plenty of opportunities to play around with design, but this style can also be a much more budget-friendly option. "Choosing this style is often both a cost-effective solution to having a bath but also a great way of saving space as there are many models that have an extra wide section to make standing and showering much easier," says Barrie.

For those of us who are looking for small bathroom ideas, but cannot part with the idea of having a bath, the built-in is a brilliant option. "A built-in bath is an excellent choice when maximising space, practicality, and functionality is a priority," says Louise. "Built-in tubs also offer greater flexibility for incorporating shower-bath combinations, making them ideal for busy households or where the owners would like options."

The Downfalls of Built-In Baths

Built-in baths lend themselves well to ultra-modern, sleek looks. (Image credit: Huxley Architects)

Ultimately, the major aspect working against the built-in bath, is simply that it traditionally doesn't look as good. This is by no means to say they look bad, but there is a certain appeal to a freestanding tub that is hard to recreate in a built-in design.

As Carrie so aptly puts it: "They lack the striking appeal of a freestanding bath." If this is enough to put you off, then the freestanding tub may be the more appropriate choice for you, however, with the right tiling trend, it isn't hard to create a built-in tub with some serious visual appeal.

For all the benefits of both designs, some people just simply aren't bath people. If you fall into this camp, perhaps you'll be better off with some luxurious walk-in shower ideas, or even wet-room ideas.