The living room is the one space in a home that's expected to be in good shape at all times, while also being a central zone that often inevitably falls into disarray when it's not on public display. However, that doesn't have to be the fate of your living room forever.

You know those homes with modern living rooms that always look perfectly curated with not a thing out of place? Well, it turns out that there are some principal things in these houses that do most of the hard work to keep them looking tidy at all times.

And it doesn't involve foregoing your maximalist tendencies for minimalist design. Well, for the most part. Let's take a look.

1. Clutter-Free Coffee Table

As the furniture that anchors your living room, your coffee table should be curated under the lens of minimalism. (Image credit: Michael Wells. Design: Davide Casaroli)

Aaron Traub, professional organizer and founder of The Organizer Directory, tells me that one of the first things you'll notice in a tidy living room is a clutter-free coffee table.

"They don't have piles of mail, random papers, or miscellaneous items all over their table," he says. "Usually, they just have a few simple decorative touches like a scented candle, fresh flowers, or a book, and that's it."

I also find that coffee tables with hidden storage are an easy way to assist in your goal to keep your living room organized. Since this piece of furniture tends to anchor the space, it's important to consider its functionality first and foremost. And then, learning how to style a coffee table will come in handy, too.

Habitat Bobbin Wooden Tray £20 at Habitat UK Color: Brown My tip for a clutter-free coffee table is to include a tray or a platter to restrict the build-up of items. If something doesn't fit on the tray, it stays off the space.

Aaron Traub
Professional Organizer
Aaron Traub is a professional organizer and the founder of The Organizer Directory in Dallas, TX.

2. Designated Home for Electronics

Take inspiration from this Ebba Green Console Table to give your living room tech a proper space to live. (Image credit: Urban Outfitters)

Cathy Orr, founder of The Uncluttered Life, tells me that one thing no tidy living room is ever without is a dedicated place to store remotes. From gaming controllers to TV remotes and cables, these eyesores can instantly tank your living room's aesthetic reputation.

"My advice is to get a cute box that sits on your shelf, coffee table, or end table to hold all the remotes or electronic items that end up stuffed between two cushions or out on the table," she says. "This will also make it far easier to find them when you need them."

Simple living room storage ideas like this will go a long way to make your living room look well-kept at all times. This Osco Bamboo Remote Organizer from Amazon is a great option if you have more than two remotes in need of a home.

Zara Home Marble Bathroom Organizer Box £45.99 at zarahome.com Color: Beige If your TV remotes are mini and you don't need a special remote organizer, an elegant box like this will do the trick.

Cathy Orr
Professional Organizer
Cathy Orr is a master consultant in the KonMari Method®, featured in Marie Kondo's Netflix series 'Tidying Up with Marie Kondo' and 'Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo'.

3. A Hosting Closet

Introducing a hosting closet to your living room will help you keep a tidy space and cater to your guests with ease. (Image credit: Eugene Shishkin. Design: Tim Veresnovsky)

I strongly believe that every home needs a hosting closet. And it's something I've spotted in most cozy living rooms I've had the pleasure of being in. As for what's inside, that can vary from home to home.

However, if there's one item I recommend storing in your living room closet, it's extra cushions and throws. "It's important to have a place to store blankets and throws that aren’t intentionally left on your sofa or chairs," says Cathy.

While you can opt for a basket, I often find that this can result in having to regularly launder your extra throws, even if they've not been used. Instead, pop them in your hosting closet and bring it out only when your guest could use a nice throw to cuddle into.

Next Natural N. Premium Aviano Veneer Marble Large Sideboard £1,299 at Next UK Color: Natural If you don't have room for a whole closet, a sleek sideboard like this number from Next is a great idea.

4. Hidden Wiring

Pools of wiring is the bane of all stylish living rooms, so getting this eyesore sorted will make a major difference. (Image credit: Nicole Franzen. Design: Jessica Gersten Design)

"Some homes have wires to the television hanging down the wall. Or, they are draped from one place to another," says Cathy. And that's one thing you'll never find in a tidy living room.

There are numerous creative ways to hide TV cords and electrical wiring. I recommend having a professional designer or contractor help you tube your wiring or conceal it so it doesn't detract from the ambiance of your space.

As for charging wires that spend most of their time plugged in, I find that stylish cord organizers are the way to go. It's a total game-changer that's tiny in size but mighty in execution.

Etsy Marble Cable Organizer £31.77 at Etsy UK & I Color: Orange + Light Brown I love this combination of orange and light brown cable organizers, but you can mix and match to complement your space.

5. Storage Furniture

Statement storage furniture will help you prioritize functionality and form in one beautiful piece. (Image credit: Soho Home)

Last but not least, nearly every tidy living room I've ever taken mental inspiration from features storage furniture. A beautiful, functional sofa with room for organization. What's not to love?

This is by far one of my favorite ways to make living room storage look more expensive. Because let's be honest, there are some items you just don't want on display for every person that walks through the door.

Be it stacks of old magazines, functional decor that you don't always want on display, or even tattered books that just don't fit the vibe of the room. This brilliant storage concept helps you hide it and save your room from a cluttered look.

Soho Home Eli Storage Bench £1,101 at Soho Home Color: Linen Sage As far as storage benches go, the Eli from Soho Home is a beautiful piece for a living room. Urban Outfitters Armand Love Seat £219 at Urban Outfitters (US) Color: Green I love this Armand Love Seat from Urban Outfitters. It's cozy, sporting a nice shade of green, and no one will ever know it has a storage compartment looming beneath. Castlery Freida Performance Bouclé Ottoman Storage Box £569 at Castlery UK Material: Chalk Bouclé How chic is this Freida Performance Bouclé Ottoman Storage Box from Castlery? It's just the kind of storage furniture that never disappoints.

Now that you know exactly what to add to your living room to keep it organized, it's time to move on to the other rooms in your home. My preferred next step is exploring things people with tidy kitchens have.