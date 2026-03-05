How Do You Know If Your Pans Work on an Induction Hob? This Is the One Thing You'll Need to Test Them That Almost Costs Nothing — and You May Already Have It in Your Kitchen
If you're switching from a gas to an induction hob, this one simple kitchen item can help you work out which of your cookware will be compatible
Making the switch from a gas hob to an induction hob can feel like a serious learning curve. Not only are you having to adjust to an entirely new style of cooking, swapping out the roar of a real flame for the buzz of an electric top, but you may also have to say goodbye to some of your cookware collection, in place of pots and pans that are compatible with your new style of hob.
And it's not always easy to know what will work and what won't. While some of your pans will be just as reliable with this new cooking method, others won't be able to conduct heat, rendering them entirely useless. No matter where you stand on the induction vs gas hob debate, there's no denying that induction will become increasingly commonplace, leaving many of us needing to assess our collection of cookware.
Luckily, we've found the easiest way to figure it out — all you need is a simple fridge magnet. The experts break down how it works.
How Does It Work?
So how can a fridge magnet tell you if your cookware will be compatible or not? The reason this clever kitchen hack works comes down to the technology behind induction hobs.
As Richard Davonport, from Davonport, explains, "Induction cooking utilizes magnetic fields to heat the pan directly." Unlike traditional kitchen gas hobs, which heat the entire area, induction hobs can control the heat, focusing it solely on the pan's surface. It achieves this by utilizing electromagnetic energy.
Beneath the glass surface of your modern kitchen hob are a series of copper coils. When an appropriate pan is placed on these coils, it triggers an alternating magnetic field that sends electric currents to the base of your pan, heating it up. Remove the pan, though, and this electromagnetic connection is broken, and heat stops being generated.
However, in order for this electromagnetic connection to occur in the first place, your pan has to have a magnetic base. And while some kitchen appliance brands will market their products as induction hob-compatible, or highlight the magnetic base, other brands make it less obvious, leaving you to figure it out for yourself. This is where your fridge magnet comes in.
This innocuous kitchen accessory is all you need to figure out whether your pans are going to be compatible or not. Simply place the magnet on the base of your pan, and if it clings or sticks to the surface, you're safe to use your pan on your induction hob. If, however, the magnet fails to adhere to your pan, it might be time to part ways.
If you're searching for some safe bets, cast iron is the way to go. This material tends to be a fail-safe option for induction hobs, as the material is naturally magnetic, so your prized Le Creuset is safe to stay. However, any copper, aluminum, or glass pans are unlikely to pass the test, unless they have a magnetic round attached to the base.
If you don't happen to have a fridge magnet at home, then this 8-Pack of FINDMAG Magnets at Amazon will do just the trick.
The Best Pans for Induction Hobs
There's a reason that the Our Place Always Pan is such a sensation, and it's not just because of the cute colorways. Made from 100% aluminum and a non-toxic ceramic coating, this pan comes with a magnetized steel base, making it ideal for induction hobs.
With a deep teal colorway, sleek gold handles, and a diamond-infused coating (yes, you read that right), these pans couldn't get much more chic. But what else would you expect from a cookware collaboration with the icon that is Stanley Tucci? This 11-piece set has got everything you need and more for a super luxe, induction-compatible cookware collection.
Designed in collaboration with Jamie Oliver, this pan, available in five different sizes, is an ideal addition to your cookware collection. Not only is it compatible with several cooking methods, including induction and oven cooking, but the unique thermo-signal technology also alerts you when the pan reaches optimal temperature.
Choosing the right hob for you and your space comes first, followed very closely by choosing the most stylish pots and pans, and our edit of the best cookware brands will have you covered on that front.
