This Patio Color Is the One Experts Told Me They'd Always Pick If You Hate the Idea of Having to Power Wash Your Paving Every Few Months

It's almost al fresco season. That means brunch outdoors, hosting in the garden, and quiet evening nights spent in the fresh air. But not before a total patio spruce. And if you're taking it one step further with a color revamp, then it's best to prioritize a finish that keeps you from frequent power washing.

What might that be? Well, the experts tell me that darker porcelain shades are the winning palette for low-maintenance garden patio flooring. And aside from it cooling the aesthetic of the space, it does a lot more.

So, here's a look at why it's the best option for your patio. But first, let's talk about the colors that will only grow your outdoor task list.

What Is the Worst Color for Patios?

Stunning cream paving like this is a beautiful design statement, so long as you're open to maintaining it on a monthly basis. (Image credit: Timothy Kaye. Design: the Stylesmiths. Architecture: Di Bartolo Architects)

"On garden patios, cream paving looks beautiful when it's first laid, but in reality it shows every leaf stain, muddy footprint and patch of algae," explains Georgina Read, paving expert at Paving Superstore.

"In the UK climate, light stone discolors quickly, especially in shade gardens where moisture sits. Because of this, many homeowners find themselves scrubbing or jet washing their patio almost weekly just to keep it looking clean."

Over time, Georgina explains that frequent pressure washing can wear away grout, weaken your patio surfaces, and shorten the lifespan of paving. "It quickly turns what should be a low-maintenance feature into a weekly chore."

As someone who adores Mediterranean gardens, often paved in beautiful cream shades, this comes as a sad reality check. However, there are some options that fit the aesthetic without calling on you to grease your elbows every so often.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What Is the Best Low-Maintenance Patio Color?

If you prefer materials that are low-maintenance without losing style points, then dark porcelain is your best bet. (Image credit: Jenah Piwanski. Design: Georgie Shepherd Interior Studio. Architecture: Genworth Group)

Considering dirty paving is one of the main things that make your patio look cheap, this problem is best fixed by opting for more forgiving paving colors. And Georgina tells me that the answer to your problems is sleek dark porcelain shades.

"Particularly charcoal, soft grey, and anthracite. These are becoming the go-to choices for homeowners who want style without constant upkeep. Especially since porcelain barely shows everyday stains or weather marks," Georgina explains.

"It’s ideal for busy families, pet owners, or anyone who wants to enjoy their garden in the summer instead of constantly cleaning it. Unlike natural stone, porcelain doesn’t absorb moisture, meaning algae struggles to grow, and spills don’t leave permanent marks."

She also points out that darker tones naturally disguise everyday wear. "Life happens. Be it muddy shoes, drink spills, or pouring rain. And porcelain handles it far better," she notes. "And bonus, darker patios also create a striking contrast with plants, garden lighting, and outdoor furniture."

Let's say you can't let go of warmer patio paving. Then, minimalist cream tints mixed into porcelain paving is ideal. (Image credit: Casey Dunn. Design: Matt Garcia Design)

However, if you truly feel that dark porcelain shades are not your patio's cup of tea, there's a compromise in choosing brighter porcelain paving. "They give that sunny, natural look without being as unforgiving as pure cream or white,” says Georgina.

"They hide everyday dirt far better while keeping outdoor spaces looking fresh and bright. Because porcelain is non-porous, even lighter shades stay cleaner for longer than natural stone."

It's definitely not as hardworking as darker paving, but it allows you to keep all the warmth of pretty creams and rich beige paving without as much upkeep. And sometimes a little extra cleaning is worth it to design a patio of your dreams.

Garden Decor to Spruce Up Your Patio

If you're looking for more ideas to help your outdoor zones thrive, then our guide to this year's garden trends will leave you with plenty of inspiration. Plus, you can sign up for our newsletter to get all the best design ideas right in your inbox.