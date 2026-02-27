"They Help Me Handle Beautiful Ingredients Carefully" — Spring Street Pizza's Michelin-Starred Chef Tom Kemble on the 6 Utensils Your Kitchen Is Missing
A minimal yet curated set of cooking essentials may be the easiest way to take your food to the next level, suggests the seasoned culinarian behind London's instant hit
Chef's Essentials is the Livingetc series exploring your favorite chefs' go-to kitchen utensils and how they contribute to shaping their craft, so that you, too, can start collecting their treasured cookware — each piece uniting functionality and style — and hone your culinary art.
Sometimes all you crave is a masterfully risen and fired pizza slice: luscious tomato, stringy mozzarella, basil leaves, and a crust baked enough to feel crunchy on the outer end and fluffy on the inside. And British chef Tom Kemble certainly knows something about it. The mastermind behind London's buzzy new Spring Street Pizza in Borough — a beautifully designed pizzeria inspired by old-school NYC slice shops, brought to life by Marcel Breuer's Cesca chairs, speckled 'terrazzo' tables, spherical lighting, and a tinge of nostalgia — Kemble started his career running a student cafe while still in university in Nottingham.
After relocating to London, the art history graduate's cooking trajectory took a sharp turn when, from his first professional kitchen job at a gastropub in Blackheath, Kemble found himself joining the brigade of the capital's Mandarin Oriental and its Foliage restaurant, and later, serving food to the elites between Switzerland, the US, and the Caribbean.
After stints at several critically acclaimed, Michelin-starred establishments, including London's Hedone and the Swedish Fäviken, the chef headed now-defunct Bonhams on New Bond Street to its first Michelin star only seven months after its opening, and gave Sussex's The Pass, which he helmed, a praised culinary rebrand.
A post shared by Spring St Pizza (@springstpizza)
A photo posted by on
With the arrival of COVID-19, Kemble realized it was time to retreat from fine dining into something only seemingly simpler and equally delicious: pizzamaking. A few years down the line, and Spring Street Pizza, which launched last April, was born.
The instantly iconic address strives to echo the dynamic atmosphere of New York's pizza joints. Working with Italian-style biga dough, high-quality ingredients, and homemade dips, he crafts 18-inch pizzas designed to be shared, along with mini cocktails, Mediterranean wine, and creamy soft serve. Nothing Kemble could perfect without his most trusted kitchen utensils.
What Kitchen Essential Speaks Most to Your Craft?
"If I had to pick one, it would be the Hasegawa chopping board as it is the foundation of all kitchen prep, and using a board like this makes cutting tasks so enjoyable (coupled with a very sharp knife). However, in reality, you really need to invest in some choice utensils that all support each other when doing daily kitchen tasks. All these items enable me to handle beautiful ingredients carefully and cook with precision."
