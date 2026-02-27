In my opinion, a good bedside light is a complete non-negotiable. How else am I meant to transition into full relaxation mode, or get my bedtime reading done? But, as luck would have it, whoever planned the plug socket layout in my home clearly does not agree.

When I first noticed the complete absence of plug sockets on either side of my bed, I was disappointed, but I thought I'd be able to make it work. I'd rely on my overhead bedroom lighting during the day, and use the floor lamp across the room for some mood lighting at night. But as I soon came to learn, this simply wasn't going to cut it. It may sound silly, but having to drag myself out of bed each night, just as I'd started drifting off, to turn off my floor lamp was slowly but surely driving me insane.

So I went on the hunt for a solution. And what I found didn't just resolve my lighting problem, but potentially every lighting issue... ever. Installing these Rechargeable Wall Lights from Amazon is as easy as peeling off the adhesive backing and sticking it onto your wall, and it doesn't get any more complicated from there. Touch control means you can adjust your lighting with a simple tap, perfect for when you're only half-awake, and the 350-degree rotation means you can adjust it to the exact angle you need. And just when you thought it couldn't get any better, it's only £25.99 — for a pack of two.

A post shared by GTTG (@gttg.store) A photo posted by on

Mexllex Mexllex 2 Pack Rechargeable Wall Lights £25.99 at Amazon UK Lighting doesn't get much more convenient than this. This set of smart-looking wooden lights doesn't just give your home a cool, Scandi decor look; it also solves pretty much any issue you've ever had with a wall light. Starting with the super-easy installation, magnetic backing, and a strong adhesive pad means all you need to do is stick this on your wall, and you're good to go. Hate having to mess around to try and find the perfect level of light? This lamp has a smart memory setting, so it will instantly be on your ideal setting every time you turn it on. But, if you want to switch up the atmosphere, it has three different color temperatures and brightness levels for you to choose between, so you can practice some sleep light therapy before bed. Oh, and it also offers 360-degree rotation, so you can direct the light exactly where you want it. I think it's safe to say that these wall lights are a bit of a game-changer.

Alternatives to Shop

If you're looking for a slightly different style of wall light, I've selected six more alternatives that also serve up big points for style, ease of use and affordability.

These lights are already pretty genius, but if you really want to take them to the next level, just wait until you've discovered these brilliant ideas for how to use smart bulbs. And for more clever ideas, why not sign up to Livingetc's newsletter so the latest lands straight in your inbox?