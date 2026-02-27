I've Just Found These Clever Wall Lights That Are Rechargeable, Wireless, and Rotatable for an Effortless Bedroom Upgrade — They're Also Under £30
Never worry about the placement of your plug sockets again — these rechargeable wall lights solve all your irritating lighting issues
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
In my opinion, a good bedside light is a complete non-negotiable. How else am I meant to transition into full relaxation mode, or get my bedtime reading done? But, as luck would have it, whoever planned the plug socket layout in my home clearly does not agree.
When I first noticed the complete absence of plug sockets on either side of my bed, I was disappointed, but I thought I'd be able to make it work. I'd rely on my overhead bedroom lighting during the day, and use the floor lamp across the room for some mood lighting at night. But as I soon came to learn, this simply wasn't going to cut it. It may sound silly, but having to drag myself out of bed each night, just as I'd started drifting off, to turn off my floor lamp was slowly but surely driving me insane.
So I went on the hunt for a solution. And what I found didn't just resolve my lighting problem, but potentially every lighting issue... ever. Installing these Rechargeable Wall Lights from Amazon is as easy as peeling off the adhesive backing and sticking it onto your wall, and it doesn't get any more complicated from there. Touch control means you can adjust your lighting with a simple tap, perfect for when you're only half-awake, and the 350-degree rotation means you can adjust it to the exact angle you need. And just when you thought it couldn't get any better, it's only £25.99 — for a pack of two.
A post shared by GTTG (@gttg.store)
A photo posted by on
Lighting doesn't get much more convenient than this. This set of smart-looking wooden lights doesn't just give your home a cool, Scandi decor look; it also solves pretty much any issue you've ever had with a wall light.
Starting with the super-easy installation, magnetic backing, and a strong adhesive pad means all you need to do is stick this on your wall, and you're good to go. Hate having to mess around to try and find the perfect level of light? This lamp has a smart memory setting, so it will instantly be on your ideal setting every time you turn it on. But, if you want to switch up the atmosphere, it has three different color temperatures and brightness levels for you to choose between, so you can practice some sleep light therapy before bed.
Oh, and it also offers 360-degree rotation, so you can direct the light exactly where you want it. I think it's safe to say that these wall lights are a bit of a game-changer.
Alternatives to Shop
If you're looking for a slightly different style of wall light, I've selected six more alternatives that also serve up big points for style, ease of use and affordability.
Offering all the same benefits, in a cool, rectangular body, this wall sconce is perfect if you want to make your bedroom feel like a hotel. It can be installed with screws for a super sturdy finish, but it also comes with a strong adhesive for ease. Or, if you want to attach it to a metal surface, it can stay in place using the built-in magnet. It's also completely rotatable, thanks to the small iron ball mechanism.
This light is pretty much identical to the first design, but instead of the light wooden finish, it comes in a sleeker black design, ideal for modern bedrooms. It's also rotatable and has plenty of different light settings. When it comes to charging, it takes just 3-4 hours to reach full charge, which can last you up to 15 hours.
This sweet rechargeable wall light from Next is perfect for small bedrooms, thanks to its petite design. The brushed brass light tucks into itself for a super discreet look, and it can be pulled out whenever you need an extra touch of light.
Pooky is one of the best places to buy lighting, so it's no surprise that their rechargeable wall light is a winner. The installation takes just a minute, and the light stays charged for hours and hours. It comes in an array of different colors, but I'm a fan of the classic Coconut hue.
This clever wall sconce uses a double-magnet mechanism within, so you can twist it about to any angle you please, or remove it entirely and use the lamp as a flashlight. There are 15 light settings to choose from, as well as a special night light setting. It also has a one-hour timer, turning itself off once you've gone to sleep, helping the charge last as long as possible.
I'm very, very into this clever little light fitting. On the wall, the wooden design feels sleek and modern. But, remove the magnetic light from the wooden base, and you have your own mini-light-saber to carry around with you. It's also perfect for hallway lighting, thanks to the smart sensor setting.
These lights are already pretty genius, but if you really want to take them to the next level, just wait until you've discovered these brilliant ideas for how to use smart bulbs. And for more clever ideas, why not sign up to Livingetc's newsletter so the latest lands straight in your inbox?
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.