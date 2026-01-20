No Power Sockets? Who Cares — You Can Now Get Rechargeable Floor Lamps, and This One From M&S Looks So Expensive

A lack of power sockets is a serious pain for anyone who likes ambient lighting, but it doesn't have to be

M&amp;S rechargeable floor lamp
We all know the story: your living room has the perfect nook for a floor lamp — perhaps between sofas, or beside an accent chair — but there’s no plug socket in sight. Rather than surrendering to the glare of the big light (unthinkable), the typical solution involves a slightly desperate dance with extension leads and cable-hiding tactics. But thankfully, in 2026, there is a far more elegant answer: portable, rechargeable lighting.

Rechargeable lamps are nothing new — and cute cordless mushroom lamps have long had their moment in the spotlight. But today’s iterations are far more stylish, varied, and long-lasting than they once were. And crucially, the category is expanding beyond tabletops and into portable floor lamps. Most charge with a USB cable, but some are fueled by rechargeable batteries; in either case, you can do all of the recharging in the day so your soft glow can be restored by evening.

M&S is raising the game even further with this stylish rechargeable free-standing floor lamp, with three glass bubble-shaped tortoiseshell shades casting a warm (and dimmable) glow across your living space.

All said, M&S’s floor lamp won’t be a universal hit. And since it is charged with a USB-C cable, you might be put off by the fact that you do need a plug after all — at least when you are refuelling.

As it turns out, there are lots of practical considerations to weigh up when shopping for the perfect cordless floor lamp, from battery life to recharge time and dimming controls. We’ve done the hard work for you and found six more high-spec yet stylish options below.

These fuss-free rechargeable floor lamps are proof that you don’t have to sacrifice simplicity when plug sockets are scarce. And cordless lighting is not restricted to inside the house, either — as these solar-powered outdoor floor lamps prove.

