We all know the story: your living room has the perfect nook for a floor lamp — perhaps between sofas, or beside an accent chair — but there’s no plug socket in sight. Rather than surrendering to the glare of the big light (unthinkable), the typical solution involves a slightly desperate dance with extension leads and cable-hiding tactics. But thankfully, in 2026, there is a far more elegant answer: portable, rechargeable lighting.

Rechargeable lamps are nothing new — and cute cordless mushroom lamps have long had their moment in the spotlight. But today’s iterations are far more stylish, varied, and long-lasting than they once were. And crucially, the category is expanding beyond tabletops and into portable floor lamps. Most charge with a USB cable, but some are fueled by rechargeable batteries; in either case, you can do all of the recharging in the day so your soft glow can be restored by evening.

M&S is raising the game even further with this stylish rechargeable free-standing floor lamp, with three glass bubble-shaped tortoiseshell shades casting a warm (and dimmable) glow across your living space.

M&S Rechargeable Tortoiseshell 3 Light Floor Lamp £129 at Marks and Spencer UK Standing at 150cm tall, this rechargeable floor lamp delivers a confident hit of style for minimal interiors — and the fact that it is cordless is just another benefit. A trio of integrated dimmable LED bulbs is shaded by three glass tortoiseshell globes, sprouting off a matte black base that immediately strikes as clean and contemporary. At full brightness, this lamp offers up to eight hours of illumination — enough to see you through a solid week of evenings spent reading or watching films beneath an ambient glow.



All said, M&S’s floor lamp won’t be a universal hit. And since it is charged with a USB-C cable, you might be put off by the fact that you do need a plug after all — at least when you are refuelling.

As it turns out, there are lots of practical considerations to weigh up when shopping for the perfect cordless floor lamp, from battery life to recharge time and dimming controls. We’ve done the hard work for you and found six more high-spec yet stylish options below.

John Lewis Baily Rechargeable Floor Lamp in Brass £120 at John Lewis With its brass base, russet-piped linen shade and three dimmable settings, this slim floor lamp from John Lewis feels purpose-made for reading corners and cozy living rooms. Like the M&S lamp, the LED bulb (included, by the way) lasts up to eight hours before it needs to be refuelled via USB-C cable. But, weighing just 2.25kg, it’s easy to lift and relocate closer to that pesky socket when charging time rolls around. Pooky Lighting Lillee Rechargeable Standing Lamp in Cream £195 at Pooky Pooky has so many rechargeable lighting options, but this bubble-stemmed floor lamp is my favorite. Made with sculptural, textured wood drenched in gloss, this dimmable lamp is complete with a colorful empire shade and a remote control, so you can fine-tune the mood without ever leaving the sofa. Charged via USB-C cable in eight hours, this cordless lamp has a battery life between nine and 17 hours, depending on your preferred brightness. Estro Brushed Bronze Kuma Floor Lamp by Michele Bönan £1,015 at artemest.com Crafted in Italy, this floor lamp, designed by Michele Bönan, is more of an investment piece, but fashioned entirely in brushed bronze, it makes an immediate impact. Three LED lights are hidden under the conical shade, casting a focused yet atmospheric glow and lasting up to nine hours following six hours of charging. And because it is lightweight, you can pick it up and move it between rooms whenever your heart desires — or even take it outside come summer. Cox & Cox Seren Rechargeable Floor Lamp in Blue Ikat £225 at Cox and Cox At a lower price point, this brushed brass cordless floor lamp from Cox & Cox still packs a stylish punch. Rising 146cm, it has three dimmable modes and boasts an impressive battery life of up to 30 hours, despite needing just five hours of charging via USB. Topped with a blue ikat linen-mix shade that softens the shine of the brass base, this versatile design would slip easily into almost any living space. Wayfair Heritage Hues Floor Lamp £142.99 at Wayfair UK I love how the warm brass base of this lamp really comes alive against the pink-patterned lampshade. It makes a really cohesive piece that you’d never guess is from Wayfair — and certainly not one you’d immediately clock as rechargeable. Standing 140cm tall and fully charged in five hours via a USB-C cable, this 1.5W integrated LED lamp emits a warm light for up to 30 hours, with three dimmer modes available. Next Brass Kempton Cordless Swing Arm Floor Lamp £99 at Next UK This rechargeable floor lamp has a gently antique feel that would feel right at home in any book-lined living room or beside a favourite reading chair. Both stylish and functional, the adjustable arm allows the head to swing out and direct light exactly where it’s needed. Despite itself being lightweight, other lamps here, it’s the bulb itself that’s rechargeable, not the base, meaning there’s no manoeuvring necessary.

These fuss-free rechargeable floor lamps are proof that you don’t have to sacrifice simplicity when plug sockets are scarce. And cordless lighting is not restricted to inside the house, either — as these solar-powered outdoor floor lamps prove.