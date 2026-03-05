Utility rooms are the dream for organizing your laundry, stashing cleaning products, and keeping all of the messy bits out of your main kitchen. But creating a space that is both efficient and practical, rather than chaotic, can be tricky to get right. The key? Smart storage and a planned layout, say the experts — and this is true whether you have a separate utility space, or one that is linked to your kitchen.

“Utility rooms are a practical place to incorporate all the unglamorous but very necessary parts of life," explains George Glasier, co-founder of Pluck. “They are not spaces to sit and relax in, they are spaces to do in, so that is the primary focus of the design.”

The biggest mistake is treating the utility as an afterthought, adds Emily Newmarch, design consultant at Kitchens by Holloways. “It’s a highly functional room, so the layout and internal storage need to work incredibly hard. When it’s planned properly, it can completely transform the day-to-day running of a home.” So if you’re planning a utility room, here are five expert-approved design rules to create a streamlined and stylish laundry space.

1. A Workflow Layout

This utility room nails a streamlined workflow with stacking laundry appliances, worktop space for folding clothes, and plenty of storage. (Image credit: Herringbone House)

A well-designed utility room needs an efficient layout — just like your modern kitchen, say the experts. So avoid squeezing in appliances, cupboards, sink, and shelving before looking at how your utility room will work day to day.

“It’s all about making your utility space work hard and work well,” says Brani Hadzhi, creative director and co-founder at Multiliving Scavolini Store. “Start with the layout and think through the natural workflow — wash, dry, fold, then store. Position appliances logically, side by side or stacked if space is tight. And make sure you have generous, uninterrupted worktop space for sorting and folding. You will always use more surface area than you think.”

Charlotte Tilby, head of marketing at LochAnna Kitchens, agrees: “Adopting a workflow-focused layout, akin to the kitchen ‘working triangle’, allows tasks to be carried out efficiently. For example, placing stackable appliances near washing supply storage and including a countertop for folding laundry. Ergonomic features such as pull-out shelves, hidden utility cabinets, and even secret doors disguised as cabinetry, enhance both functionality and keep clutter out of sight.”

2. Stacking Appliances

Stacking laundry appliances with closed doors allows the machines to be hidden away when not in use. (Image credit: Devol)

Stacking your washing machine and dryer in tall housing is a popular and super effective way to maximize floor space and create an organized utility room. “It instantly frees up room for extra storage or worktop area,” says Emily Pickett at Kitchens by Holloways.

Be The First To Know The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We often integrate a pull-out shelf between appliances to create a practical surface for laundry baskets that can be hidden away when not in use,” she adds. Stacking appliances also puts machines at a more comfortable height for loading and unloading.

“You can also consider hiding them behind doors, which helps muffle the noise when they’re in use and also stops them from being on show all the time,” adds Rebecca Nokes, design director at John Lewis of Hungerford.

“Hiding away appliances in full-height Shaker cupboards is always a good option,” agrees Helen Parker, creative director of Devol. “There is nothing more unappealing than a bank of these rather basic necessities.”

Alternatively, use café curtains, like these Ruffle Top Cotton Woven Cafe Curtains at Anthropologie, for a cool and economical way to hide laundry essentials and create a softer mood in a working room.

Pocket doors are also a popular solution. “They are a great way to conceal the appliances and the hard-working part of the room when not in use,” says Jayne Everett, creative director at Naked Kitchens. “And when the appliances are needed, the pocket doors slide open and hide away in the cabinet structure.”

Helen Parker Creative Director Helen is creative director at Devol Kitchens and is responsible for the company's style and one-of-a-kind showrooms. She also sources antiques and designs new pieces of furniture and accessories

3. Smart Storage

Utility room storage at different heights creates a characterful yet usable space that's a joy to use. (Image credit: Neptune)

Well-planned utility room storage is key, because clutter can build quickly in these hardworking zones.

“When everything has a dedicated place — whether that’s cleaning products, large appliances, or pet accessories — daily tasks feel streamlined and less stressful,” says Lizzie Spinks, head of design at Makers Furniture. “Simple additions such as coat hooks, shoe storage, and a mix of cupboard and drawer sizes can make all the difference.”

These Folding Coat Hooks at Amazon offer a stylish, flexible design and are available in a selection of colorways.

Tall cupboards to stash brooms, mops, hoovers, and ironing boards are key for a neat and functional space. You’ll also want cupboard storage for cleaning products and full-height cabinetry to make the most of vertical storage space, say the experts.

“To maximize functionality, we recommend layering storage. We’ll add a mix of concealed cupboards for bulkier items and open niches for everyday grab-and-go pieces,” explains Ran Ankory, managing director at Scenario Architecture.

“Include shoe cubbies below a bench, concealed rails for coats, tall cupboards for cleaning equipment, plus overhead cabinets that use vertical space efficiently without crowding the room.”

4. Open Shelving

Open shelving and baskets are a great way to store frequently used laundry products, as shown in this compact utility room. (Image credit: Knot & Grain)

Open shelving is super practical in utility rooms, especially for folding linens and baskets of products. The key is to combine with closed-cabinet storage for a balanced and functional setup.

“Make sure your shelving is deep and tall enough to comfortably hold bulkier items such as detergent bottles, storage bins, and folded linens while remaining narrow enough to preserve valuable floor space,” says Bo Hellburg of String Furniture.

“Display neatly arranged baskets and frequently used items on open shelves while concealing less attractive cleaning supplies and household essentials behind cabinet doors for a clean, streamlined look.”

A selection of these Braided Storage Baskets at H&M would look stylish on your shelves while neatly storing away your everyday clutter.

“Bespoke elements like a pull-out laundry rack or back of the door shelving are perfect for storing cleaning bottles and brushes,” adds Fred Horlock, design director at Neptune.”

This Poly Rattan and Bamboo Over Door Hanging Rack at John Lewis is a chic way to maximize storage in otherwise dead space.

Fred Horlock Design director Fred is design director for Neptune's bespoke kitchens and lifestyle store. He is responsible for the entire creative direction from product concept through to customer experience

5. A Ceiling Clothes Rack

This vibrant utility room makes the most of a narrow space with a ceiling-hung clothes airer. (Image credit: M Clayton)

If you don't have a tumble dryer, or you're washing delicate fabrics and knits, a ceiling clothes airer or drying rack is the answer, say the experts — especially if space is tight. And this Sheila Maid Ceiling Airer Rail at Amazon would do just the trick.

“Washing can be such an unsightly and messy business, so our laundry maid and clothes airer really make a huge difference,” says Helen. “All you need is warm air and a high ceiling to dry all your washing. And when there’s no room for a tumble dryer, it’s a must."

Just make sure you have proper extraction or a window that opens to help manage the moisture. A dehumidifier can also help, and this Pro Breeze Osmo® Dehumidifier at Amazon can be used in any room, no electricity or plug required.

Utility rooms need great storage and a workflow layout. But it's also important to choose hardwearing, easy-clean finishes such as porcelain tiles, hardwearing floors, tiled splashbacks, and wipeable paint.

“Good lighting makes a huge difference, too,” says Brani. “Combine bright ceiling lighting with task lighting under cabinets so the space feels functional rather than forgotten.”

And utility rooms are not just about practicalities — you can have fun with a smaller space and experiment with colors, fabric, and wallpaper.

For more design ideas for your home, sign up to our newsletter, and they'll be delivered directly into your inbox.