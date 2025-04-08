This Brilliant, Space-Saving Laundry Room Feature Makes Ugly and Clunky Drying Racks a Thing of the Past
Sick of wheeling out that awkward-to-put-up drying rack all the time? This clever utility room design is something to consider for your space
Not to be dramatic, but I have a hate-hate relationship with laundry racks. Typically, they're far from pretty, and the amount of floor space they take up is literally laughable.
However, freestanding drying racks are, largely, one of the easiest solutions to adopt in order to dry laundry quickly indoors in the absence of a dryer. However, I might have just stumbled upon a tailored laundry drying solution that will likely send my laundry rack into early retirement.
Curious to know more? Have a look at these sleek laundry drying frames and let me explain why I'm obsessed.
A Clever and Seamless Drying Frame
Most modern homes feature small laundry rooms that need strategic mind-mapping to fit the most basic appliances and clothes cleaning accessories. Now, pair this tight space with a foldable drying rack that you can't afford to leave in your living room, and you're met with a major dilemma.
However, I spotted this clever drying frame system recently, which slides out of a slim space in your utility room cabinets once your clothes are out of the wash and can be tucked away either while you're drying your garments or once you're done.
Although this brand isn't available in the UK, if you're renovating your utility room, you can definitely capture a similar concept in your home with the help of a bespoke laundry or kitchen maker. Plus, this way you can even amend it to feature more dowels or even a couple of hooks and paint it in a color that perfectly matches the rest of your home.
Benefits of Swapping Your Laundry Rack for a Frame
When I asked professional organizer Di Ter Avest about the potential benefits of introducing a drying frame in place of a rack to your utility room, she said: "Oh, so many!"
"First, it keeps your space looking neat and clutter-free — no more tripping over those bulky foldable drying racks," she explains. "It’s also super convenient since it’s right where you need it, whether in the laundry room or near the sink. Plus, since it’s built into the cabinetry, it blends seamlessly with your home’s design instead of sticking out like an eyesore.
"My family home in Brazil has a similar, smaller custom set up inside kitchen cabinets for dish towels to dry. And not only was it super effective but it definitely beat having a drying rack sitting in the middle of the room, taking up space and messing with the style of the room."
Di Ter Avest is a professional home and lifestyle organizer and the owner of Di is Organized, in Baltimore, MD (USA). Her accountability program and book Organize Yourself Healthy help women across the globe to get their lives and homes organized, leading to lower levels of stress and overwhelm. Her expertise has been featured in Forbes, Today, ApartmentTherapy, Real Homes, Livingetc, Homes & Gardens, and Kitchn. She has also given workshops at IKEA, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma.
Drying Racks We Love
Similar in form and function, this Anton Solid Teak Towel Rail from Tikamoon is a lovely addition that takes advantage of vertical space for easy drying.
Dunelm's Indoor Rubber Wood Concertina Airer is another sleek alternative to a typical laundry rack with an accordion-style system that stands tall and slim.
This laundry drying frame concept is going straight into my folder of ideas for my future, forever home. And if you're at the point where you're designing your home or simply looking to streamline your laundry room, this is one space-saving set up that's worth looking into.
And it's not just a perfect fit for laundry rooms. You can also take inspiration from Di and use it in your kitchen or in your balcony for open airing. The choice is yours and so is the happiness you'll get from this brilliant innovation.
