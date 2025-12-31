I've Found an Easy (and Cost-Effective) Way to Add a Coffee Station to Your Countertop — This Clever Gadget Will *Literally* Elevate Your Set Up
Dare I say, a standing ovation is in order for this genius coffee nook accompaniment
One thing every at-home coffee connoisseur knows (whether you’re practiced or practicing) is that coffee stations can and will get messy. Between the spilled espresso grinds and all the extra (yet necessary) accessories, your kitchen countertop can quickly feel more cluttered than curated. Is a more streamlined coffee station one of your goals for the New Year? I know it is in my house, and I'm currently convinced a coffee machine stand might just be the organizational piece to get the job done.
Whether you have the room for a full-blown coffee bar with all the gears and gadgets or you’ve carved out a crafty corner display, nothing can save you from grinds getting in all the hard-to-reach places and coffee machine accessories getting out of place. A coffee machine stand (particularly one with drawers) gives your espresso machine a thoughtful place to live on the counter, makes cleaning up easier, and allows all your tools to be in one spot. Not to mention, this may be the easiest, most cost-effective way to add a coffee station to your countertop.
I was recently introduced to the coffee drawer storage concept, where every caffeine tool, gadget, and attachment has a permanent yet concealed place in your kitchen. However, not everyone has a drawer to spare. If you're short on storage, adding a little height with a coffee machine stand can (literally) elevate your routine. These slim stands may not be able to fit everything a full drawer can, but the essentials you use every brew (be it beans, pods, brushes, scoops, or even the portafilter) will have a more convenient space.
There's no time like the new year to try out a few new organization tactics — especially when it comes to streamlining your morning routine. Luckily for you, perfecting the style of a home coffee bar is just as important to me as function. So, below are a few of the most polished and practical coffee machine stands to shop.
This coffee machine stand features a dual drawer and 11 pounds load capacity — strong enough to hold your espresso and coffee pod machines, or even other small appliances like a grinder, milk frother, or an electric kettle. Pod storage may be the obvious choice, but this drawer is deep enough to even store beans (if you think you'll use them quickly enough, that is).
I love the retro-style coffee machines that are making a comeback, and this cream bamboo coffee machine stand from Amazon feels right on trend. This drawer is deep enough to store your favorite mugs and espresso cups, and the top has a non-slip surface to keep your machine in place.
For under £40, this coffee machine stand and pod storage piece from Blue Elephant is a true form and function steal. The drawer has the capacity to hold up to 70-83 coffee pods, or you can adjust the drawers to accommodate what you'd like to store in it. My favorite part? The mini shelves on the side to hold things like flavor syrups and cinnamon for the top of your latte.
Stainless steel, shiny metal, and chrome coffee accessories will always have my heart, and I love the sleek, industrial cafe aesthetic this coffee machine stand brings. It's made from high-quality carbon steel with a smooth surface that resists stains and is easy to clean.
If you want your coffee bar to have a cozier (yet still stylish) feel, then this solid oak coffee machine stand from Etsy is a lovely pick. The curved edge and dark wood stain make it a fashionable addition to your kitchen counter, and the bottom drawer slides all the way so it can be used as a tray. Breakfast in bed, anyone?
New year, new me, as they say — I think it's finally time to make my coffee bar dreams a reality. I'm officially deeming a coffee machine stand a small space necessity that no modern coffee nook is complete without. Are you with me?
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.