One thing every at-home coffee connoisseur knows (whether you’re practiced or practicing) is that coffee stations can and will get messy. Between the spilled espresso grinds and all the extra (yet necessary) accessories, your kitchen countertop can quickly feel more cluttered than curated. Is a more streamlined coffee station one of your goals for the New Year? I know it is in my house, and I'm currently convinced a coffee machine stand might just be the organizational piece to get the job done.



Whether you have the room for a full-blown coffee bar with all the gears and gadgets or you’ve carved out a crafty corner display, nothing can save you from grinds getting in all the hard-to-reach places and coffee machine accessories getting out of place. A coffee machine stand (particularly one with drawers) gives your espresso machine a thoughtful place to live on the counter, makes cleaning up easier, and allows all your tools to be in one spot. Not to mention, this may be the easiest, most cost-effective way to add a coffee station to your countertop.

I was recently introduced to the coffee drawer storage concept, where every caffeine tool, gadget, and attachment has a permanent yet concealed place in your kitchen. However, not everyone has a drawer to spare. If you're short on storage, adding a little height with a coffee machine stand can (literally) elevate your routine. These slim stands may not be able to fit everything a full drawer can, but the essentials you use every brew (be it beans, pods, brushes, scoops, or even the portafilter) will have a more convenient space.

There's no time like the new year to try out a few new organization tactics — especially when it comes to streamlining your morning routine. Luckily for you, perfecting the style of a home coffee bar is just as important to me as function. So, below are a few of the most polished and practical coffee machine stands to shop.

New year, new me, as they say — I think it's finally time to make my coffee bar dreams a reality. I'm officially deeming a coffee machine stand a small space necessity that no modern coffee nook is complete without. Are you with me?