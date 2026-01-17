Though I've been the proud owner of a pod machine in the past, the convenience does come with a few drawbacks. Namely, the waste accumulated from using individual pods. Throwing them away feels wasteful, but recycling often requires taking them back to the store (or finding a specialized local scheme). It's possible, but not super efficient — and I'm all about efficiency when it comes to my morning routine.

Thankfully, I recently discovered the Alessi Plissé Coffee Capsule Crusher, and it's a game-changer for streamlining your coffee pod machine routine, clearing your conscience when it comes to proper pod recycling. Place your pod in the chamber, close it, and crush. The grinds become separated from the aluminum pod, and you can easily recycle (or compost) both at home.

It's practical, purposeful, and most importantly, not bad to look at (thanks Alessi) — as far as coffee machine accessories go, I'd be more than happy with this one sitting on my counter, and I'm calling it: it's a new must-have for any coffee nook.

Alessi Plissé Coffee Capsule Crusher £23 at Harrods As part of the Alessi Plissé range, by Michele de Lucchi, this coffee capsule crusher is designed to sit with the Plissé coffee capsule machine. However, it's compatible with both the original and newest Nespresso pod sizes, making it ideal for any pod machine.

The Alessi Plissé Coffee Capsule Crusher comes apart so that you can insert the used coffee pods, and crush! (Image credit: Alessi)

While the Alessi Plissé Coffee Capsule Crusher definitely scores a few points for style, it's not the only chic pod disposal on the market. I've done a little digging, and if one of your goals in the new year is to practice proper pod maintenance, then there are a few clever options.

Below are a few of my favorite design-forward recycling accessories I've spotted so far.

With the right techniques and accessories, pod machines are a great option for beginner baristas and people who have busier morning schedules. The Alessi Plissé Coffee Capsule Crusher is a great way to monitor your at-home waste, but if you really want to upgrade the pod machine experience, you might want to dabble in how to make your Nespresso pods taste better.