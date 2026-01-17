This (Good-Looking) Coffee Capsule Crusher Helps Make Getting Rid of Your Coffee Pods Far Easier and More Eco-Friendly

It's gentle on the earth (and the eye) — and makes recycling your pods far easier

Image of a black, ribbed coffee capsule crusher on a beige countertop. There is a stack of small white plates behind it and a silver dish in view. The image is grainy like film, and there are shadows from the items on the countertop.
Though I've been the proud owner of a pod machine in the past, the convenience does come with a few drawbacks. Namely, the waste accumulated from using individual pods. Throwing them away feels wasteful, but recycling often requires taking them back to the store (or finding a specialized local scheme). It's possible, but not super efficient — and I'm all about efficiency when it comes to my morning routine.

Thankfully, I recently discovered the Alessi Plissé Coffee Capsule Crusher, and it's a game-changer for streamlining your coffee pod machine routine, clearing your conscience when it comes to proper pod recycling. Place your pod in the chamber, close it, and crush. The grinds become separated from the aluminum pod, and you can easily recycle (or compost) both at home.

It's practical, purposeful, and most importantly, not bad to look at (thanks Alessi) — as far as coffee machine accessories go, I'd be more than happy with this one sitting on my counter, and I'm calling it: it's a new must-have for any coffee nook.

Image of someone&#039;s hands holding a black, ribbed coffee capsule crusher in front of a beige countertop. There is a stack of small white plates and a silver dish in view. The image is grainy like film, and there are shadows from the items on the countertop.

The Alessi Plissé Coffee Capsule Crusher comes apart so that you can insert the used coffee pods, and crush!

While the Alessi Plissé Coffee Capsule Crusher definitely scores a few points for style, it's not the only chic pod disposal on the market. I've done a little digging, and if one of your goals in the new year is to practice proper pod maintenance, then there are a few clever options.

Below are a few of my favorite design-forward recycling accessories I've spotted so far.

With the right techniques and accessories, pod machines are a great option for beginner baristas and people who have busier morning schedules. The Alessi Plissé Coffee Capsule Crusher is a great way to monitor your at-home waste, but if you really want to upgrade the pod machine experience, you might want to dabble in how to make your Nespresso pods taste better.

