This (Good-Looking) Coffee Capsule Crusher Helps Make Getting Rid of Your Coffee Pods Far Easier and More Eco-Friendly
It's gentle on the earth (and the eye) — and makes recycling your pods far easier
Though I've been the proud owner of a pod machine in the past, the convenience does come with a few drawbacks. Namely, the waste accumulated from using individual pods. Throwing them away feels wasteful, but recycling often requires taking them back to the store (or finding a specialized local scheme). It's possible, but not super efficient — and I'm all about efficiency when it comes to my morning routine.
Thankfully, I recently discovered the Alessi Plissé Coffee Capsule Crusher, and it's a game-changer for streamlining your coffee pod machine routine, clearing your conscience when it comes to proper pod recycling. Place your pod in the chamber, close it, and crush. The grinds become separated from the aluminum pod, and you can easily recycle (or compost) both at home.
It's practical, purposeful, and most importantly, not bad to look at (thanks Alessi) — as far as coffee machine accessories go, I'd be more than happy with this one sitting on my counter, and I'm calling it: it's a new must-have for any coffee nook.
As part of the Alessi Plissé range, by Michele de Lucchi, this coffee capsule crusher is designed to sit with the Plissé coffee capsule machine. However, it's compatible with both the original and newest Nespresso pod sizes, making it ideal for any pod machine.
While the Alessi Plissé Coffee Capsule Crusher definitely scores a few points for style, it's not the only chic pod disposal on the market. I've done a little digging, and if one of your goals in the new year is to practice proper pod maintenance, then there are a few clever options.
Below are a few of my favorite design-forward recycling accessories I've spotted so far.
This piece from Gefu is compatible with Nespresso's original capsules, offering a place to empty effortlessly after use into this stainless steel and silicone drip tray. The drip tray closes airtight with a lid that can also store up to six pods — talk about maximizing form and function!
On the other hand, this coffee pod recycle from Omana, is one for those where space on the kitchen counter is a premium. It works in the same way as the Alessi Plissé Coffee Capsule Crusher does, and is also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
With the right techniques and accessories, pod machines are a great option for beginner baristas and people who have busier morning schedules. The Alessi Plissé Coffee Capsule Crusher is a great way to monitor your at-home waste, but if you really want to upgrade the pod machine experience, you might want to dabble in how to make your Nespresso pods taste better.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.