A home gym is one of the ultimate luxuries, and yet, for so long, the designs themself appeared to be anything but. Big, clunky plastic things with neon letters embossed in them, it's the one room where design went to die, even in the most beautifully curated homes. Or, at least, it used to be. Finally, gym equipment has gotten sexy, including some of the most aesthetic weights I have ever seen; I'm just surprised it took so long.

The cultural obsession with all things wellness and health optimization has been on the rise for several years now, as you can observe from the boom in state-of-the-art gyms that look more like five-star hotels than they do your local fitness center. And there's no reason you can't achieve the same effect in your own home gym. "The key is to approach it with the same design discipline as any other room," recommends Cinzia Moretti, from Moretti Interior Design, who is well-versed in the art of designing cover-worthy home gyms. As Cinzia describes it, this space should be thought of "like an extension of the home, not an afterthought." That means one consistent color scheme and aesthetic, not a random hodgepodge of whatever you could find.

Of course, I don't expect everyone to have the luxury of an entire room dedicated to fitness purposes in their home. But if, like me, your home workout area consists of mismatched Amazon weights in the corner of your living room, investing in stylish exercise equipment becomes all the more important. These aesthetic weights and chic buys won't detract from your interior design; they'll add to it, and who knows, they might just make working out that bit more enjoyable.

Tips For An Aesthetic Training Space

If you don't have space in your home, your garden shed can be the perfect place to build an aesthetic training space. (Image credit: Moretti Interior Design Ltd)

But if you are interested in designing a chic training space of your own at home, Cinzia is the woman to listen to. Much like when designing a modern kitchen, Cinzia recommends planning your space in accordance with your lifestyle.

"The starting point is understanding how the space will be used: what type of training the client intends to undertake, how many people will be using it, and how frequently," she explains. Starting with a clear understanding of your exercise habits and routines can help simplify the entire process; as Cinzia says, "These considerations inform everything from spatial planning to equipment selection."

From this point, with a clear layout and goal in mind, you can begin to explore the aesthetic qualities of the space. Avoiding the characterless, sterile finish of traditional gyms is one of Cinzia's leading principles, so she'll often include plenty of natural materials like timber and stone to add warmth and texture.

Beyond that, she highlights the importance of a good, layered lighting scheme for this space. "A layered and fully dimmable scheme is essential, allowing the atmosphere to adapt throughout the day," she says. Adjustable lighting allows you to gain control over the atmosphere of the room, altering it to best fit the energy of your workout. "Light should energize and sharpen focus for strength training or high-intensity workouts, yet soften and calm the environment for yoga or Pilates," she notes.

As she already noted, the most important part of designing a home gym is maintaining the same design ethos you would apply to the rest of your home. You wouldn't invest in an ugly kitchen appliance just because it works well, and the same goes for your gym equipment, too.

"We look for equipment that balances performance with aesthetics," she says. "Increasingly, many brands are recognizing that fitness spaces are part of the home environment, not separate from it, and adding extra finishes and elegance to the average black equipment."

I've found some examples of the best of the best in aesthetic weights and gym equipment, with looks to rival your favorite home decor pieces.

Aesthetic Weights & Equipment

Call me delusional, but I truly believe a few of these stylish weights would be enough motivation to get me into the gym every day. And if you're on the wellness train this year, the latest home wellness trends will give you more ideas for a healthier home.

