Breaking a Sweat Has Never Looked So Chic — I've Found Actually Aesthetic Weights That Double as Home Decor, Plus Tips on How to Style Them at Home
These gym equipment designs are so stylish, they'll make you actually look forward to working out
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
A home gym is one of the ultimate luxuries, and yet, for so long, the designs themself appeared to be anything but. Big, clunky plastic things with neon letters embossed in them, it's the one room where design went to die, even in the most beautifully curated homes. Or, at least, it used to be. Finally, gym equipment has gotten sexy, including some of the most aesthetic weights I have ever seen; I'm just surprised it took so long.
The cultural obsession with all things wellness and health optimization has been on the rise for several years now, as you can observe from the boom in state-of-the-art gyms that look more like five-star hotels than they do your local fitness center. And there's no reason you can't achieve the same effect in your own home gym. "The key is to approach it with the same design discipline as any other room," recommends Cinzia Moretti, from Moretti Interior Design, who is well-versed in the art of designing cover-worthy home gyms. As Cinzia describes it, this space should be thought of "like an extension of the home, not an afterthought." That means one consistent color scheme and aesthetic, not a random hodgepodge of whatever you could find.
Of course, I don't expect everyone to have the luxury of an entire room dedicated to fitness purposes in their home. But if, like me, your home workout area consists of mismatched Amazon weights in the corner of your living room, investing in stylish exercise equipment becomes all the more important. These aesthetic weights and chic buys won't detract from your interior design; they'll add to it, and who knows, they might just make working out that bit more enjoyable.
Tips For An Aesthetic Training Space
But if you are interested in designing a chic training space of your own at home, Cinzia is the woman to listen to. Much like when designing a modern kitchen, Cinzia recommends planning your space in accordance with your lifestyle.
"The starting point is understanding how the space will be used: what type of training the client intends to undertake, how many people will be using it, and how frequently," she explains. Starting with a clear understanding of your exercise habits and routines can help simplify the entire process; as Cinzia says, "These considerations inform everything from spatial planning to equipment selection."
From this point, with a clear layout and goal in mind, you can begin to explore the aesthetic qualities of the space. Avoiding the characterless, sterile finish of traditional gyms is one of Cinzia's leading principles, so she'll often include plenty of natural materials like timber and stone to add warmth and texture.
Beyond that, she highlights the importance of a good, layered lighting scheme for this space. "A layered and fully dimmable scheme is essential, allowing the atmosphere to adapt throughout the day," she says. Adjustable lighting allows you to gain control over the atmosphere of the room, altering it to best fit the energy of your workout. "Light should energize and sharpen focus for strength training or high-intensity workouts, yet soften and calm the environment for yoga or Pilates," she notes.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
As she already noted, the most important part of designing a home gym is maintaining the same design ethos you would apply to the rest of your home. You wouldn't invest in an ugly kitchen appliance just because it works well, and the same goes for your gym equipment, too.
"We look for equipment that balances performance with aesthetics," she says. "Increasingly, many brands are recognizing that fitness spaces are part of the home environment, not separate from it, and adding extra finishes and elegance to the average black equipment."
I've found some examples of the best of the best in aesthetic weights and gym equipment, with looks to rival your favorite home decor pieces.
With a keen eye for detail and beauty, Cinzia is an intrinsical and visionary designer. Her passion for creativity resulted in her honing her skills while studying a BA (Hons) in Design and Innovation, followed by a post-graduate diploma in Interior Design. Her exceptional talent was spotted at the world-famous Ideal Home Show while she was still a student.
With more than a decade’s experience designing sumptuous interiors in the UK and worldwide, Cinzia has gained a reputation for creating distinctive designs that incorporate psychology and colour psychology, with the resulting vision epitomising the client’s dream home. A member of the British Institute for Interior Design, her wealth of experience has led to recognition as a doyenne of the industry and resulted in her becoming a mentor.
Aesthetic Weights & Equipment
Zara Home was really on its A-game when designing its newest gym collection. Every single item is a hit, with the same chic, minimalist finish. But it's these dumbbells that really stood out to me. I'm a sucker for anything that mixes wood and chrome, though, so these were bound to go down well with me. Starting at 1.5 kg and going up to 16 kg, meaning no matter your strength, there will be a set for you.
It's not just about having stylish weights; you also need somewhere equally fitting to store them, and this cool, organic modern design certainly hits the mark. Despite its petite frame, this stand is super sturdy and durable, so you can safely store even your heaviest weights.
When it comes to design-forward gym equipment, Nohrd has really been leading the way. The German brand set out to bridge the gap between functionality and design in the fitness space, and they've done exactly that. This swing weight set is a great alternative to traditional kettlebells, and the wood and leather design makes it feel super luxe, so you can make working out on your lunch break feel that bit more luxurious.
You may think this is just a cool, vaguely sculptural, wavy stick, and in many ways, you'd be exactly right. But, weighing in at 15 lbs, this doesn't feel exactly like your typical wooden stick. With a stainless steel base and a soft-touch silicone coating, this tool is designed to take your workout routine to the next level while ensuring the safest, tightest grip throughout.
When it comes to the epitome of aesthetic weights, this is it. So if you can't bear the thought of exercising with anything less than the best, these weights are hand-crafted specifically for you, in Italy. Not only can you choose between polished chrome, brushed bronze, and brushed brass, in keeping with the muted metals trend, but there are also over 300 different colors and textures to choose from for the leather weight inserts, too.
Another beauty from Nohrd, their Slimbeam Cable Machine looks so good that it makes those cable rows I always put off actually seem quite appealing. The curved design comes in four different types of wood, all of the highest quality. Plus, it's far more petite than your typical cable machine, so it's ideal for small home offices or garage gyms.
Sometimes simple is best, and when styled well, these classic dumbbells can look like the coolest piece of chrome decor in your home gym, especially if you store them in a wooden stand, for that classic wood and chrome combo. They're also proof of how a stylish gym doesn't have to cost a fortune.
Was anyone aware that the luxury French fashion house, Celine, made workout equipment? Launched as part of their March 2025 Pilates collection, exercise doesn't get much more chic than this. This aesthetic weight is made from calfskin leather and is complete with an embossed Celine logo on the front; to be honest, it looks almost too good to use.
Although it may look like a classic drinks trolley, this cart is serving up a different type of release. The super sleek, chic design contains dumbbells, kettlebells, a weighted ball, and plenty more. It's pretty much a complete gym on wheels. And the design is entirely customizable, too, with different wood, leather, and metallic finishes to suit your style and space.
Call me delusional, but I truly believe a few of these stylish weights would be enough motivation to get me into the gym every day. And if you're on the wellness train this year, the latest home wellness trends will give you more ideas for a healthier home.
If you're keen to hear more about the best of the best of design, sign up to our newsletter.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.