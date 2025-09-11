This Urban Outfitters Armchair's Secret Compartment Will Give You So Much More Storage for Your Living Room or Bedroom

The first rule of raising a clutter-free home is to make sure that everything has a place of its own. And I mean every. single. thing. But rather than introducing a menagerie of organizers to get the job done, the key is to make your furniture work for you.

Investing in hidden storage ideas will be one of the best things you do for your home. And this Armand Love Seat from Urban Outfitters is my new favorite find. Especially if, like me, you also tend to consider most every purchase through the lens of multi-functional design.

So here's why I'm loving this mossy green storage seat, and what you should consider before bringing it into your living room.

Urban Outfitters Armand Love Seat £329 at Urban Outfitters (US) Color: Green Bring your storage ideas to life while keeping the mess concealed from guests with this stylish Armand Love Seat.

Crafted from eucalyptus wood and cloaked in a beautifully textured mossy green fabric that lends to the overall eye of the sofa, this single-seater piece from Urban Outfitters is undoubtedly nice to look at. But there's more than meets the eye.

The seating cushion comes off, and beneath it sits a wooden panel that turns up to reveal a neat little in-built storage cubby. It's furniture like this that will make your living room storage look so much more expensive.

Granted, the hard storage top under the seat might not make it the softest sofa to lounge on. But a plush throw or even a layering cushion can make it a little more cozy.

And if you ask me, it's far better than having your living room storage take up most of your floor space in standing shelves and baskets. But if this isn't the interior vibe you're looking to design into your home, here are some other storage furniture recommendations that compromise on neither form nor function.

FAQs

What Should You Store in Storage Furniture?

Depending on the room your storage furniture sits in, you can store different categories of items in each space. For instance, in the living room, you can store extra pillows, throws, and even tech items like gaming controllers and cables.

In your mudroom or by your entryway, you can store extra socks, umbrellas, rain hats, and other small items that you'd rather have hidden away than on display.

While we're on the subject of the right things to do to elevate your home's storage, unfortunately, there are some apartment storage mistakes that could be disrupting your space. But the good news is that once you identify the faux pas at play, you'll be on the path to a perfectly tidy, beautifully organized home.