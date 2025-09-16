9 Cool-As Chairs With Hidden Storage That You’d Never Spot Unless You Knew

As the person who was always happy to take the smallest room in exchange for paying less rent, I’ve become quite the pro at squeezing a lot of stuff into a pretty pokey space. From clever wall-mounted bedside tables to brilliant ottoman beds, there’s nothing I love more than a trusty piece of space-saving storage furniture — especially if it looks good, too. My latest obsession? Chic chairs with hidden storage compartments.

These discreet yet savvy seats provide an accessible space to stow a range of different smaller items — like your current rotation of evening purses, spare wash bags and travel accessories, and winter accessories like hats, scarves, and umbrellas.

Intrigued? With multipurpose options to suit every room in the home, these are the best accent chairs with hidden storage to shop right now.

MADE.COM Eva Accent in Honey Yellow Velvet £275 at made.com Oozing Art Deco vibes, this chic storage seat would make a decadent addition to any refined reading nook — and could also work well as a dressing table stool in a bedroom. It boasts generous storage space underneath the removable padded seat cushion, and comes in three different velvet finishes. Urban Outfitters Armand Love Seat £549 at Urban Outfitters (US) If you’re after a slightly more spacious seat, definitely consider this option from Urban Outfitters. The perfect loveseat, it boasts a contemporary curved silhouette, a comfy cushioned base, and an incredibly well hidden storage unit underneath the seat. DUSK Bryony Accent Chair in Pink £142 at Dusk.com A modern chair and footstool in one, the Bryony chair has a curvaceous silhouette, and its clever cut-out design allows it to house a matching stool that also doubles as a storage box. Available in a range of different finishes (velvet, bouclé, and linen), there are options to suit all aesthetics. IKEA JÄttebo 1-Seat Module With Storage in Samsala Grey-Beige £330 at IKEA This module seat makes a seriously spacious seat to cuddle up on with a good book, and can also be combined with other modules to create a whole sofa. Best of all — just like an ottoman bed — the bottom lifts to reveal a spacious storage compartment that’s the perfect size for spare sets of bedding and towels. Next Soft Cozy Bouclé Ivory Natural Lottie Storage Stool £120 at Next UK Ideal for a dressing table, this seat looks seriously chic with its curvaceous silhouette and timber bun feet. Underneath the seat, there’s a hidden storage compartment that’s perfect for stowing away clunky hair tools. Wade Logan® Accent Chair & Storable Ottoman Sherpa £187.99 at Wayfair UK With its decadent soft lambswool fabric cover, sturdy solid wood frame, and matching storage stool that can be neatly tucked away when not in use, there’s a lot to love about this accent chair and ottoman duo. DUSK Primrose Dressing Table Storage Stool in Oatmeal £129 at Dusk.com A modern take on the classic dressing table stool silhouette, this chair expertly combines comfort and style with convenience. It comes in a range of different fabric finishes, is compact enough for the smallest desks and vanities, and even has a storage space for your spare makeup brushes and beauty essentials. Furniture Village Action Leather Armchair with Manual Storage Arm £2,095 at Furniture Village When it comes to space-saving furniture, this leather armchair brings the wow factor. With storage space to keep your phone, tablet, books, and magazines all within reach, it's also got pocket springs and cushioning for added comfort. Pick from a number of different colors, sit back, and relax. Dunelm Lora Velvet Storage Cocktail Chair £69.30 at Dunelm Designed with students in mind, this cute and compact occasional chair is ideal for uni rooms. A great alternative to always sitting on the bed, it comes in soft olive and blush pink — and the handy storage compartment underneath the seat is the perfect size for stashing away books and tech accessories.

Especially if you’re short on space, picking pieces of furniture that also provide additional hidden storage is well worth doing. But if you’re still stuck, don’t worry — there are endless other storage ideas for you to explore.