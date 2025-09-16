9 Cool-As Chairs With Hidden Storage That You’d Never Spot Unless You Knew

Squeeze a sneaky bit of additional storage into your home with these savvy chairs and stools

collage of armchairs with hidden storage on colorful background
(Image credit: Various, in article)
By
published
in Features

As the person who was always happy to take the smallest room in exchange for paying less rent, I’ve become quite the pro at squeezing a lot of stuff into a pretty pokey space. From clever wall-mounted bedside tables to brilliant ottoman beds, there’s nothing I love more than a trusty piece of space-saving storage furniture — especially if it looks good, too. My latest obsession? Chic chairs with hidden storage compartments.

These discreet yet savvy seats provide an accessible space to stow a range of different smaller items — like your current rotation of evening purses, spare wash bags and travel accessories, and winter accessories like hats, scarves, and umbrellas.

Intrigued? With multipurpose options to suit every room in the home, these are the best accent chairs with hidden storage to shop right now.

Especially if you’re short on space, picking pieces of furniture that also provide additional hidden storage is well worth doing. But if you’re still stuck, don’t worry — there are endless other storage ideas for you to explore.

Georgia Lockstone
Contributing Writer

Georgia is a freelance writer, based in South London. She started out in the homes and interiors space, writing for the likes of Good Homes Magazine and Grand Designs, before joining the HuffPost UK team as a Shopping Writer. Since going freelance in June 2023, she can primarily be found writing for the likes of GLAMOUR UK, British GQ, and ES Best (and Livingetc) — covering off everything from the top current interior design trends, to edits of the current must-have home products.