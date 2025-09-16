9 Cool-As Chairs With Hidden Storage That You’d Never Spot Unless You Knew
Squeeze a sneaky bit of additional storage into your home with these savvy chairs and stools
As the person who was always happy to take the smallest room in exchange for paying less rent, I’ve become quite the pro at squeezing a lot of stuff into a pretty pokey space. From clever wall-mounted bedside tables to brilliant ottoman beds, there’s nothing I love more than a trusty piece of space-saving storage furniture — especially if it looks good, too. My latest obsession? Chic chairs with hidden storage compartments.
These discreet yet savvy seats provide an accessible space to stow a range of different smaller items — like your current rotation of evening purses, spare wash bags and travel accessories, and winter accessories like hats, scarves, and umbrellas.
Intrigued? With multipurpose options to suit every room in the home, these are the best accent chairs with hidden storage to shop right now.
Oozing Art Deco vibes, this chic storage seat would make a decadent addition to any refined reading nook — and could also work well as a dressing table stool in a bedroom. It boasts generous storage space underneath the removable padded seat cushion, and comes in three different velvet finishes.
A modern chair and footstool in one, the Bryony chair has a curvaceous silhouette, and its clever cut-out design allows it to house a matching stool that also doubles as a storage box. Available in a range of different finishes (velvet, bouclé, and linen), there are options to suit all aesthetics.
This module seat makes a seriously spacious seat to cuddle up on with a good book, and can also be combined with other modules to create a whole sofa. Best of all — just like an ottoman bed — the bottom lifts to reveal a spacious storage compartment that’s the perfect size for spare sets of bedding and towels.
A modern take on the classic dressing table stool silhouette, this chair expertly combines comfort and style with convenience. It comes in a range of different fabric finishes, is compact enough for the smallest desks and vanities, and even has a storage space for your spare makeup brushes and beauty essentials.
When it comes to space-saving furniture, this leather armchair brings the wow factor. With storage space to keep your phone, tablet, books, and magazines all within reach, it's also got pocket springs and cushioning for added comfort. Pick from a number of different colors, sit back, and relax.
Designed with students in mind, this cute and compact occasional chair is ideal for uni rooms. A great alternative to always sitting on the bed, it comes in soft olive and blush pink — and the handy storage compartment underneath the seat is the perfect size for stashing away books and tech accessories.
Especially if you’re short on space, picking pieces of furniture that also provide additional hidden storage is well worth doing. But if you’re still stuck, don’t worry — there are endless other storage ideas for you to explore.
Georgia is a freelance writer, based in South London. She started out in the homes and interiors space, writing for the likes of Good Homes Magazine and Grand Designs, before joining the HuffPost UK team as a Shopping Writer. Since going freelance in June 2023, she can primarily be found writing for the likes of GLAMOUR UK, British GQ, and ES Best (and Livingetc) — covering off everything from the top current interior design trends, to edits of the current must-have home products.