This Hidden Tilting Shoe Rack Might Be the Most Elevated Way to Disguise Storage in Your Hallway
A cluttered entryway is a big no-no at any time of year, but especially during hosting season. Not to worry, though, as this stylish find will fix that issue in no time
It's nearly hosting season, which, in other words, means it's round about the time we all begin to lose our minds. Now, I'm not quite as mad as some (I know people who have made a habit of repainting their whole home in anticipation of guests arriving), but certain things are non-negotiables, and a messy entryway is one of them.
Every other month of the year, I can turn a blind eye. Eight different pairs of shoes by the front door? Who cares. It's fine. But once December rolls around, that happy-go-lucky attitude is no longer. Think about it, your entryway sets the tone for your guests' stay, and do you want that tone to be a cluttered mess with flip-flops out in winter, or do you want it to be effortlessly chic and seamless with some smart hidden storage ideas? Personally, I'll be choosing the latter.
The truth is, unless you're Carrie Bradshaw, your shoe collection should not be the first thing your guests see upon entering your house. A pair of vintage Manolos is one thing, your sweaty running shoes, however, are... another. But, thankfully, I've found an entryway storage solution that fixes that issue. The Porada Pit Stop Shoe Rack disguises itself as wall art, hiding away your shoes with a simple tilt. The sleek design comes from a collaboration between the Italian design house, Porada, and the designer Tarcisio Colzani, bringing together Porada's dedication to precision and Tarcisio's signature, sleek modernist style.
This design is so stylish, you'd never even be able to guess it's a shoe rack. These elegant, wall-mounted boxes look more like wall decor than they do a functional storage space, that is, until you gently tilt them down, exposing your perfectly stored shoes waiting for you within. Each box has the capacity for three pairs of shoes, and they look great when stacked on top of one another or arranged in two rows side by side.
The modern design would look great in a wide variety of homes, and just in case the dark, walnut wood isn't your style, there are 12 other options for you to choose from. My personal favorite is the super-sleek mirror finish, because who doesn't love a bit of chrome decor? Or, for a more sexy, luxe look, the leather finish would be perfect. They may not be cheap, but this isn't just a shoe rack; it's a centerpiece for your home.
The Alternatives
I love a bit of slatted wood; it's probably one of my favorite design trends of the past few years, and this bamboo cabinet nails the look. It has a cool, mid-century modern feel to it, and looks like a chic cabinet as opposed to a shoe storage. It uses the same tilting mechanism as the Pit Stop, so your shoes are kept easily accessible.
Ideal for family homes, this fluted wood cabinet brings a lovely touch of texture to your entryway, as well as a hefty amount of shoe storage. Handless, push-open doors give a super seamless finish, and the curved edges bring a softness that rounds the whole design out.
Sneaker-heads, this one's for you. Despite its petite, slim build, this cabinet can fit an impressive 24 pairs of shoes within, more than any other offering in this list. The front panels have an elegant, grooved design, with a strong Art Deco interior design feel to it, and for the price tag, you'll struggle to find a better option.
If you prefer a more modern, minimalist look, this one from Sklum could be the perfect design for your home. Cold-rolled steel offers an almost industrial interior design chicness to your home, and the simplicity of the design means it could work with a variety of home styles. Plus, it comes in six colors and three different heights, so you're sure to find one that would work for your space.
For a softer, more classic look, opt for this rattan-fronted cabinet from Daals. The combination of painted, black wood and a pale natural rattan toes the line between modern and traditional beautifully, and it would look gorgeous in a period property made modern.
Chic and functional in equal measure, I love the look of this acacia wood design with brass accents. The seamless wooden structure, with hints of gold-tinted brass peeking out behind the drawers, is effortlessly elegant, making a statement, but never stealing the show.
Knowing how to organize an entryway is one of the best skills you can learn as an avid host, even beyond the festive season. It's the space that sets the tone for the rest of your home, so you should start as you mean to go on, organized and stylish.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.