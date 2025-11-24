This Hidden Tilting Shoe Rack Might Be the Most Elevated Way to Disguise Storage in Your Hallway

A cluttered entryway is a big no-no at any time of year, but especially during hosting season. Not to worry, though, as this stylish find will fix that issue in no time

A tilting shoe rack with shoes inside of it
(Image credit: Porada)
Maya Glantz's avatar
By
published
in Features

It's nearly hosting season, which, in other words, means it's round about the time we all begin to lose our minds. Now, I'm not quite as mad as some (I know people who have made a habit of repainting their whole home in anticipation of guests arriving), but certain things are non-negotiables, and a messy entryway is one of them.

Every other month of the year, I can turn a blind eye. Eight different pairs of shoes by the front door? Who cares. It's fine. But once December rolls around, that happy-go-lucky attitude is no longer. Think about it, your entryway sets the tone for your guests' stay, and do you want that tone to be a cluttered mess with flip-flops out in winter, or do you want it to be effortlessly chic and seamless with some smart hidden storage ideas? Personally, I'll be choosing the latter.

The truth is, unless you're Carrie Bradshaw, your shoe collection should not be the first thing your guests see upon entering your house. A pair of vintage Manolos is one thing, your sweaty running shoes, however, are... another. But, thankfully, I've found an entryway storage solution that fixes that issue. The Porada Pit Stop Shoe Rack disguises itself as wall art, hiding away your shoes with a simple tilt. The sleek design comes from a collaboration between the Italian design house, Porada, and the designer Tarcisio Colzani, bringing together Porada's dedication to precision and Tarcisio's signature, sleek modernist style.

The Alternatives

Knowing how to organize an entryway is one of the best skills you can learn as an avid host, even beyond the festive season. It's the space that sets the tone for the rest of your home, so you should start as you mean to go on, organized and stylish.

Maya Glantz
Maya Glantz
Design Writer

Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.