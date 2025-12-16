This Christmas Table Sticker Set Is the Easiest Way to Design Your Own 'Drawn-On' Tablecloth Place Settings — I'm Obsessed
Bring a playful and personal touch to your festive tablescapes with these clever place setting stickers
Beyond the table decor we see year after year — think foliage centerpieces and party-ready silverware — there are many more creative ways to set the festive scene with a playful and personal touch, not least with hand-drawn place settings.
And while the prospect of drawing or painting directly onto a crisp white tablecloth would rightly instill fear into the non-artsy types among us, bespoke table stickers are the genius solution that has our Christmas table decorating ideas covered. "Tablecloth stickers are this year’s ultimate cool-girl aesthetic for elevating your Christmas tablescape," explains Morag Hislop, the founder of event styling company Our Table.
"They add an instant sense of fun and create a playful, modern vibe your guests will love," she adds. "From personalized names to bespoke illustrations, these details transform your tablecloth into a one-of-a-kind design made exclusively for your celebration."
And there is a lot to love about these Christmas-themed tablecloth stickers. You can choose from a whole range of colors — from mustard to magenta, pink to lime green — as well as temporary vinyl or a more permanent (but still washable) option. Along with your chosen names, each set includes festive-shaped stickers of doves, stars, and wine glasses to scatter around the table.
And there are plenty more tablecloth sticker designs to shop ahead of Christmas, which we've rounded up below. If you're leaning towards not using a tablecloth this year, but still want to style place settings, there are card and ribbon options below, too, that are just as fun.
This sticker set, also by Nutmeg Wall Stickers, includes the same extensive range of colors but a more traditionally festive selection of sticker shapes, comprising holly leaves and stars (along with one candelabra and two platter stickers). Simply add your place setting names to your order and attach them to your tablecloth as you please.
Looking to bring trending bows to your Christmas table this year? Look no further than this tablecloth sticker set that includes two dove stickers and three bows, along with the option of bespoke place name stickers. I'm imagining the burgundy colorway paired with a crisp white tablecloth for a chic take on table decor.
Rather than sticker place settings for tablecloths, you may prefer cards that can be easily moved as needed. If kitsch Christmas ornaments are your thing, these hand-drawn Santa cards should be on your radar. They will no doubt bring a modern and playful feel to your table, not least with the non-traditional pink and red color combination.
These festive place cards come in four nostalgic shapes to choose from: a bow, a bauble, a bell, and a present. They feel effortlessly chic with the minimalist red design, which can be printed on either white or pink thick card to suit your theme.
Bring a tactile feel to your festive table with these personalized bows that are made from hand-torn silk. From olive green to silver, there are plenty of colors to suit your Christmas table color palette, from classic to playful. While you could attach them to a napkin as seen here, tying them to the stem of a wine glass feels fun and unexpected.
Tablecloth stickers are a great way to add impact to your Christmas table and are sure to make your guests smile. Beyond Christmas, they would also work wonderfully for New Year's Eve celebrations.
If you're on the lookout for more stylish buys for your table, our Christmas table collection will have you covered with modern pieces that ensure your festive display is far from predictable.
Emily is a freelance interior design writer based in Scotland. Prior to going freelance in the spring of 2025, Emily was Homes & Gardens’ paint and color editor, covering all things color across interiors and home decor for the Homes & Gardens website. Having gained specific expertise in this area, Emily is well-versed in writing about the latest color trends and is passionate about helping homeowners understand the importance of color psychology in home design. Her own interior design style reflects the simplicity of mid-century design and she loves sourcing vintage furniture finds for her tenement flat.