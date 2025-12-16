This Christmas Table Sticker Set Is the Easiest Way to Design Your Own 'Drawn-On' Tablecloth Place Settings — I'm Obsessed

Bring a playful and personal touch to your festive tablescapes with these clever place setting stickers

A Christmas table with place setting stickers in green on the tablecloth.
(Image credit: Etsy / Nutmeg Wall Stickers)
Beyond the table decor we see year after year — think foliage centerpieces and party-ready silverware — there are many more creative ways to set the festive scene with a playful and personal touch, not least with hand-drawn place settings.

And while the prospect of drawing or painting directly onto a crisp white tablecloth would rightly instill fear into the non-artsy types among us, bespoke table stickers are the genius solution that has our Christmas table decorating ideas covered. "Tablecloth stickers are this year’s ultimate cool-girl aesthetic for elevating your Christmas tablescape," explains Morag Hislop, the founder of event styling company Our Table.

"They add an instant sense of fun and create a playful, modern vibe your guests will love," she adds. "From personalized names to bespoke illustrations, these details transform your tablecloth into a one-of-a-kind design made exclusively for your celebration."

And there are plenty more tablecloth sticker designs to shop ahead of Christmas, which we've rounded up below. If you're leaning towards not using a tablecloth this year, but still want to style place settings, there are card and ribbon options below, too, that are just as fun.

Tablecloth stickers are a great way to add impact to your Christmas table and are sure to make your guests smile. Beyond Christmas, they would also work wonderfully for New Year's Eve celebrations.

If you're on the lookout for more stylish buys for your table, our Christmas table collection will have you covered with modern pieces that ensure your festive display is far from predictable.

