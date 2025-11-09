Honeycomb Shapes, Folded Stars, Pleated Fans — Paper Christmas Decorations Are Everywhere This Year, and It's Not Just Because They're So Easy to Store
Whether your Christmas decor leans playful or understated, paper decorations cater to all, and these are the most stylish among them
With November upon us, it's no longer too early to be dreaming up your festive schemes, and this year, it's all about paper Christmas decorations when it comes to stylish and modern displays.
Whether you're a lover of colorful and maximal schemes or you lean towards pared-back Christmas decor ideas, paper decorations — think folded stars, garlands, and honeycomb ornaments — are the unexpected way to style your home for the holidays, and designers are on board.
As well as looking stylish, paper decorations also boast practical and sustainable benefits. Lots of them can be folded flat when disassembled, making for convenient storage, while in years to come, they can be recycled. And there are loads of ways to style them. "Smaller paper ornaments can be placed on Christmas tree branches," says interior designer Melissa Read, creative director at London-based Studio Burntwood. "A cluster of stars against a dark wall can add drama, while a few placed at the base of the tree or styled in an alcove with subtle uplighting gives a more curated finish."
Melissa Read is the founder and creative director at Studio Burntwood, a London-based luxury interior design studio specializing in bespoke residential interiors. As a qualified interior designer and graduate of the prestigious KLC School of Design London, she brings both strategic insight and refined aesthetic sensibility to every project. At the heart of her approach is a belief that interiors should not only reflect individuality but also enhance the way her clients live through considered, timeless design.
Below, we've rounded up a selection of the chicest paper Christmas decorations out there for you to shop that can be styled throughout your home.
Think beyond the tree and display a group of striped paper stars in the window. "Large paper stars make a beautiful statement when grouped rather than used individually — especially when you play with scale and hang them at varying heights," says Melissa.
If you enjoy a neutral color scheme for the festive season, this paper Christmas tree decoration is a stylish choice, and it can be folded flat for easy storing once January rolls around.
Continuing the theme of stripes, this green and white option is modern and fresh. "Paper stars look particularly striking near a window, where they can catch the light, or suspended over a dining table to create a soft, sculptural focal point," says Melissa.
From garlands to baubles, these paper Christmas decorations are a timeless way to decorate your home for the festive season. Complete the look by adding a few kitsch decorations that are every bit as nostalgic.
