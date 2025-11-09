With November upon us, it's no longer too early to be dreaming up your festive schemes, and this year, it's all about paper Christmas decorations when it comes to stylish and modern displays.

Whether you're a lover of colorful and maximal schemes or you lean towards pared-back Christmas decor ideas, paper decorations — think folded stars, garlands, and honeycomb ornaments — are the unexpected way to style your home for the holidays, and designers are on board.

As well as looking stylish, paper decorations also boast practical and sustainable benefits. Lots of them can be folded flat when disassembled, making for convenient storage, while in years to come, they can be recycled. And there are loads of ways to style them. "Smaller paper ornaments can be placed on Christmas tree branches," says interior designer Melissa Read, creative director at London-based Studio Burntwood. "A cluster of stars against a dark wall can add drama, while a few placed at the base of the tree or styled in an alcove with subtle uplighting gives a more curated finish."

Melissa Read Social Links Navigation Interior Designer Melissa Read is the founder and creative director at Studio Burntwood, a London-based luxury interior design studio specializing in bespoke residential interiors. As a qualified interior designer and graduate of the prestigious KLC School of Design London, she brings both strategic insight and refined aesthetic sensibility to every project. At the heart of her approach is a belief that interiors should not only reflect individuality but also enhance the way her clients live through considered, timeless design.

Below, we've rounded up a selection of the chicest paper Christmas decorations out there for you to shop that can be styled throughout your home.

From garlands to baubles, these paper Christmas decorations are a timeless way to decorate your home for the festive season. Complete the look by adding a few kitsch decorations that are every bit as nostalgic.