Victoria Beckham's 'Lazy' Christmas Tree Is What Stylists Say Is Going to Be the Big Trend This Year — It's Unpretentious and the Antidote to 'Influencer Excess'

In the age of social media, decorating a Christmas tree has become a competitive sport. Instead of collected personal baubles adorning a festive centerpiece, to make waves on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, creators are turning to ever more impressive 'installation'-like displays. Novel and creative? For sure, but excessive, also? Definitely.

So, when I saw Victoria Beckham be possibly one of the first celebrities to put up her tree this year, I was surprised by one thing about it — its simplicity. At first, I thought it might be a little lazy, but the more I looked at it, the more I turned the corner. Not lazy, laissez-faire. It's got a sort of easy-going cool to it that those installation-like trees just don't, and a refreshing step back from the one-upmanship in Christmas decorating trends recently.

However, as it turns out, it's no accident. I asked my partner, interior stylist Luke Arthur Wells, what he thought of the tree (as someone who ends up decorating somewhere in the region of 10 Christmas trees every year), and he told me there's definitely a trend towards more natural and nostalgic-looking trees.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

"There are two ways to go with Christmas trees right now," he tells me. "Bold and theatrical, or that sort of pared-back look that makes it seem like you haven't tried too hard. And it's the latter that's actually a bit more of a signifier of taste and class."

Sounds easy, right? Well, it is easier, but it still requires the skill of knowing when to stop with your decorating. "Victoria's tree works not because it feels like she's put no effort in, but because it has that sense of restraint, without strictly following a theme. The colors — pinks, purples, golds, and warm tones — feel eclectic enough, and the simple ribbon bows add some variety in shape from the otherwise simple decorations."

However, Luke says that it's fair to admit that Victoria's choice of Christmas tree is doing a lot of heavy lifting in making her Christmas decorating look spectacular. "It's a particularly impressive specimen of what I'd think is a Nordman Fir," he says, "but it also plays into this 'imperfect' aesthetic that we're looking towards this year. It doesn't have a tightly trimmed silhouette, and there's something charming about the longer, spread branches and gappiness of it."

There is, however, one area that Luke says could do with some work. "It does play into the overall look again, but the lights aren't exactly expertly applied," he says. "It's a little gappy, and one of my pet peeves is when people don't run lights around the base level of foliage on a tree," he adds. Victoria, maybe next year, try these Christmas light hacks while you're decorating.

Overall, Luke says the process to dressing a tree with not many ornaments is the same for how to decorate a Christmas tree in general. Plan out your spacing, start with the larger baubles and the 'statement' ornaments first, and make sure you've got plenty of lighting to help make your tree feel fuller.