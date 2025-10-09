IKEA's Holiday Collection With Designer Evelina Kroon Is the Whimsical, Wonderful, Modern Christmas Drop of My Dreams — Here's What's Already in My Cart

I know, I know — it's not yet Halloween, but all of my favorite shops are already preparing for Christmas, so I guess, so am I. And if that makes you shrug, I implore you to just take a look at designer Evelina Kroon's new holiday collection with IKEA, and then try and tell me you're not as excited for the holidays as I am.

For starters, Evelina is a perfect designer for IKEA to partner with. Not only is she a homegrown artist, but her Swedish sensibilities blend perfectly with IKEA's minimalist, utilitarian vision. Yes, her fresh designs, of which I found six highlights stashed among IKEA's new VINTERFINT collection, are unmistakably Christmas, but they also telegraph a clear interest in both the holiday spirit and interior design. With her funky cubic prints and colorblock patterns, the designer has brought her signature style to the masses... and, despite what I said earlier, not a moment too soon.

Below, I've shared some of my thoughts on the best Christmas decorating ideas from the collaboration, from stockings to tree skirts, and some pieces that are giving Gustaf Westman (but aren't completely sold out — yet).

IKEA christmas collection with tree, green rug, patterned cushions, coffee table, stockings, and presents

Livingetc had a chance to preview the IKEA Christmas collection this year.

(Image credit: Future / Emma Breislin)

My Picks From the IKEA VINTERFINT Collection

So while it's early, yes, hopefully one look at this Evelina Kroon x IKEA drop will have you counting down the days until Santa hats and jam-packed sleighs.

But, if you're still laser-focused on Oct. 31, these interior designer-loved Halloween buys might be more your speed for the time being. No judgement here.

