IKEA's Holiday Collection With Designer Evelina Kroon Is the Whimsical, Wonderful, Modern Christmas Drop of My Dreams — Here's What's Already in My Cart
Modern patterns, colorblocked designs, and affordable prices? We're ahead of schedule, but I'm already feeling the Christmas spirit
I know, I know — it's not yet Halloween, but all of my favorite shops are already preparing for Christmas, so I guess, so am I. And if that makes you shrug, I implore you to just take a look at designer Evelina Kroon's new holiday collection with IKEA, and then try and tell me you're not as excited for the holidays as I am.
For starters, Evelina is a perfect designer for IKEA to partner with. Not only is she a homegrown artist, but her Swedish sensibilities blend perfectly with IKEA's minimalist, utilitarian vision. Yes, her fresh designs, of which I found six highlights stashed among IKEA's new VINTERFINT collection, are unmistakably Christmas, but they also telegraph a clear interest in both the holiday spirit and interior design. With her funky cubic prints and colorblock patterns, the designer has brought her signature style to the masses... and, despite what I said earlier, not a moment too soon.
Below, I've shared some of my thoughts on the best Christmas decorating ideas from the collaboration, from stockings to tree skirts, and some pieces that are giving Gustaf Westman (but aren't completely sold out — yet).
Not for nothing, I purchased a similarly modern Christmas stocking just last year for probably triple this price. My only wish? You could buy a set of these, each with various permutations of the colorblock design.
Stockings not in the cards for you? Try a tablecloth of the same design, instead. My only note here — I'd keep the tableware on top relatively simple. Sure, it could be funky in shape, but it would be best to avoid wild patterns that would clash with the already festive cloth underneath.
Would love to see a living room with the matching stockings hung above the fireplace, and this tree skirt wrapped around the base of the fir. Two pieces in perfect conversation with one another, without overwhelming the space. And not for nothing, this minimalist pattern — simple in style and execution — will stay in style pretty much forever.
My Picks From the IKEA VINTERFINT Collection
If you grab an icicle outside, it is clear, of course. But I love that these teardrop-shaped ornaments treat them as various shades of blue, which would look so darling hanging from the branches of your tree. It's important to work different heights into your fir, so as to give the eye a break, and these unexpectedly-colored pieces work some new shades and shapes into the monotony.
Red and green have a monopoly on holiday decor, but I simply love it when brave style icons and trendsetters dabble in different hues — like pink, blue, or purple — for their Christmas set-up. If you're interested in something a little different this year, try working these ornaments into the branches of your Tannenbaum. The chunky silhouette gives Gustaf Westman, but they're not sold out (yet!)
The best part about this vase? Not only is it shaped like a snowman, but it could be reused in the other 11 months of the year. Easier to justify a purchase that way. If you're interested in a Christmas-only vase, however, you could turn this into a fun DIY. Grab some paint, maybe some felt if you're feeling adventurous, and bring your Frosty to life.
To my understanding, it would take just seconds to set up and fold down these paper tree decorations, which you could spread out on various windowsills or cluster in the middle of a holiday table. And when the 25th comes and goes, its red and green motifs with it, you can quickly fold the tree flat and store it away for next year. Chic, convenient, and on-theme — 3/3!
A holiday throw is one of the easiest ways you can add a little cheer to your living room (after all, it's much more expensive and difficult to swap a green couch in and out for one month of the year). Drape this blanket over the back of your sofa, at the foot of your chaise, or at the base of your bed to give your usual sleeping or seating arrangement a holly jolly (and 100% cotton!) facelift.
What cuties these are, and for just £6, too. Even better, their design takes influences from traditional Swedish woodcraft. And even even better, they're made of leftover material from IKEA's coffee table building, so there is a sustainability twist to it, too. Eat your heart out, Rudolph.
If you've been dying to add some of Gustaf Westman's signature whimsy to your holiday scheme, take this as a sign — his collection with IKEA is your easiest and most cost-sensitive solution (and without sacrificing any style). It is my hope you are invited to plenty of holiday parties this year, but I would bet few — if any — will feature a table dressed with such chic plates. The range sold out quick, but some pieces are avaiable to pick up in store.
Finally, a holiday motif that isn't fir trees or snowflakes. These adorable felt ornaments, three for just £2, represent the reason for the season: love. A subtly stylish touch for a main tree or even the slightly-trendier pine you display in the dining room. Better yet, they could also serve as an homage to one of the best Christmas movies of all time (Love Actually — duh!).
This chunky candle holder is actually a creation of IKEA designer Marta Krupińska's —not another contribution from Gustaf —though it would pair perfectly with the plates I highlighted above. It's simple enough to work year-round, but, when styled during the holidays, is reminiscent of a tree skirt, a snow innertube, or even a flattened tree ornament, subtly incorporating holiday themes without putting them on blast.
So while it's early, yes, hopefully one look at this Evelina Kroon x IKEA drop will have you counting down the days until Santa hats and jam-packed sleighs.
But, if you're still laser-focused on Oct. 31, these interior designer-loved Halloween buys might be more your speed for the time being. No judgement here.
