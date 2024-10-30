Fringe! Chainmail! Leopard Print! — 6 Luxury Christmas Stockings I'm Hanging All My Hopes on for the Black Friday Sales

The tradition of hanging stockings over the fireplace is a funny one. Why socks — of all things — when we could hang... well, anything else? While theories vary, it’s said the custom began with Saint Nicholas (a.k.a. Santa Claus) who, according to common lure, left gold coins inside children’s stockings hung by the chimney. And ever since, we’ve been following suit, hoping for a little holiday gift ourselves.

Except today’s Christmas decorating ideas are less like actual socks and more like large, decorative, sock-shape bags. And just like other coveted bags — think Birkins or The Row’s Margaux — they’ve become luxuries in their own right. (If you know where to look, that is.)

This is logic that I understand: if we’re hanging "socks" as Christmas fireplace decor for all to see, let’s make them as chic as possible. From fanciful fringe to blackout chain mail, shop my favorite luxury holiday stockings to up your mantle game this year. I've got my fingers (and, more importantly, toes!) crossed that they may even go on sale come Black Friday.