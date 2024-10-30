Fringe! Chainmail! Leopard Print! — 6 Luxury Christmas Stockings I'm Hanging All My Hopes on for the Black Friday Sales

If we're going to be draping our socks in plain sight, let's at least make them chic. These are some of the luxury Christmas stockings that are sure to up your mantel this year

luxury Christmas stockings against colorful background
(Image credit: CB2; Damson Madder; Joanna Buchanan)
Julia Demer
By
published
in Features

The tradition of hanging stockings over the fireplace is a funny one. Why socks — of all things — when we could hang... well, anything else? While theories vary, it’s said the custom began with Saint Nicholas (a.k.a. Santa Claus) who, according to common lure, left gold coins inside children’s stockings hung by the chimney. And ever since, we’ve been following suit, hoping for a little holiday gift ourselves.

Except today’s Christmas decorating ideas are less like actual socks and more like large, decorative, sock-shape bags. And just like other coveted bags — think Birkins or The Row’s Margaux — they’ve become luxuries in their own right. (If you know where to look, that is.)

This is logic that I understand: if we’re hanging "socks" as Christmas fireplace decor for all to see, let’s make them as chic as possible. From fanciful fringe to blackout chain mail, shop my favorite luxury holiday stockings to up your mantle game this year. I've got my fingers (and, more importantly, toes!) crossed that they may even go on sale come Black Friday.

Sudha Pennathur Holiday Silver Stocking
Sudha Pennathur Holiday Silver Stocking

Price: $70

When it comes to luxe Christmas decor, Indian designer Sudha Pennathur takes the cake with her exquisitely crafted, beaded, and embellished creations. This white velvet stocking is no exception, adorned with an elegant beaded bird and leaf motif. Joyful and pure, it’s like the stocking equivalent of a white Christmas.

Patchwork Bow Christmas Stocking - Pink, Leopard & Stripe
Damson Madder Patchwork Bow Christmas Stocking

Price: $75

London-based fashion brand Damson Madder recently ventured into homewares, and this stocking has been on my mind since. Crafted from upcycled off-cuts from their AW24 and nightwear collections, it combines a lively patchwork front with a soft pink bow and a solid leopard print back. So if you're after something slightly more subdued, give it a flip for two looks in one.

Lumina Champagne Gold Chain Metal Christmas Stocking
Lumina Black Chain Metal Christmas Stocking

Price: $89.95

Chainmail immediately calls to mind the late, great Paco Rabanne and Paris Hilton’s iconic 21st-birthday dress. So it’s fitting that this stocking was designed by former fashion designer turned interior designer Brett Beldock, who drew inspiration from the glamour of Studio 54 and his “very hip young grandmother,” who — naturally — “carried her cigarettes in a Paco Rabanne mesh metal case.” It's also available in a soft champagne gold.

Shelburne Red Stocking
Shelburne Red Stocking

Price: $47.20, Was: $59

While the other stockings on this list take a glitzier approach toward luxury, this one by Schoolhouse brings a fresh take on homey traditions with a bold plaid design and cozy quilted texture. As one reviewer said, “Once you have a stocking — it’s your stocking for life,” and these modern heirloom-worthy pieces are quickly becoming a family tradition, with many making this very design the go-to for every new member of the household.

Celestial Stocking
Joanna Buchanan Celestial Stocking

Price: $168

If you’re after holiday magic, look no further. Joanna Buchanan’s Celestial Stocking is packed with whimsy, featuring hand-beaded fringe that catches the light just so. Its silver and gray tones are versatile, pairing seamlessly with navy, emerald green, or crisp white — and for those who love mixing metals, it also plays nicely with gold. As with all of Joanna Buchanan’s festive creations, this stocking is also perfectly gift-worthy.

Erika Stocking
Erika Stocking

Price: $48

At just under $50, these Anthropologie holiday stockings are a steal. They bring together two big decorating trends of the year — fringe and bows — in a way that feels effortless and cohesive. With shades like mauve and sea blue, my question is: why pick just one? These contrasting colors look even better side by side.

Julia Demer
Julia Demer
Style Editor

Formerly covering fashion at L’Officiel USA, style maven Julia Demer brings her love of design to Livingetc’s world of interiors. As the title’s New York-based Style Editor, Julia's work reflects a sharp eye for detail and an innate passion for aesthetics. Her journey began with a strong foundation in design, honing her craft at renowned establishments like The Row and even establishing her own eponymous fashion brand. Julia’s design background is evident in the way she thoughtfully curates shopping edits, always maintaining a focus on emerging trends while preserving timeless sensibilities. For Julia, fashion and interiors go hand in hand, reflecting her lifelong commitment to perfecting the art of style.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸