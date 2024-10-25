Your Favorite Frilly Clothing Brand is About to Become Your Go-To for Homewares, Too

You might know London-based fashion brand Damson Madder for their sustainable approach to fashion. If you’re a fan or simply have a penchant for playful, pattern-filled designs, you’re in luck: today marks Damson Madder’s first-ever foray into homewares, and the collection is every bit as fanciful as you'd expect from the label.

Damson Madder's new homewares collection buzzes with leopard prints, gingham, and bows, extending across kitchenware, soft furnishings, and even pet accessories. Mingled alongside, you'll find ceramic platters, mugs, bowls, and vases — all hand-painted by Damson Madder’s very own Creative Director, Emma Hill, and air-dried in India.

The cheerful lineup's arrival just in time for the holidays couldn't be more perfect, not just because it’s super giftable, but practical, too. There’s oven mitts, placemats, and statement aprons to keep you stylish in the kitchen, while Christmas tree decorations (shaped like the brand’s cargo jeans, no less) and one-of-a-kind stockings offer everything you need to dress up your home ahead of entertaining. And the quilted dog coat? Well — furry friends deserve to be festive, too. (Did I mention you can now also get the brand's iconic frilly collars for your pooch, too?)

True to Damson Madder’s ethos, the collection is produced in small batches with re-purposed materials. Below are six standout pieces I’m eyeing to gift (or better yet, receive) this holiday season.

Patchwork Bow Christmas Stocking View at Damson Madder Price: $75 I’m truly, madly, deeply in love with these stockings. If you grab one piece from the Damson Madder holiday collection, let it be this. Each stocking is unique, crafted from upcycled off-cuts from their AW24 and nightwear collections that would otherwise go to waste. I’ll always be partial to anything leopard, but there are also two plaid options for a more classic holiday look. Hand Painted Bow Handle Mug View at Damson Madder Price: $50 In case you missed it, holiday bow decor is so back this season — naturally, my interest was piqued when I spotted this mug. Not only are bows hand-painted onto the surface, but the handle itself is also a bow! It’s the perfect accessory for your morning or evening drink, and looks equally chic on a counter, desk, or shelf. Ruffle Trim Oven Gloves View at Damson Madder Price: $55 These leopard oven mitts are completely insane, and I’m completely here for it. Subtle? Absolutely not — but they’re definitely the life of the party. With cutesy ballerina-pink ruffles, they’re the perfect hostess accessory for any holiday entertaining. And since leopard is a neutral in my book, they pair beautifully with other patterns, like the gingham tableware in this collection or anything you already own. Hand Painted Bow Frill Edge Platter View at Damson Madder Price: $100 No frills? Pish posh! This fanciful platter is, in a word, darling. It's the kind of hero piece that tricks guests into thinking your grocery store pastries are from a fancy boulangerie. Sure, it captures that “gifting” spirit of Christmas, but ginghams and bows are also so timeless. When not in use for food, it’d make a perfect display for perfumes or other pretty little things. Ruffle Place Mats, Set of 2 View at Damson Madder Price: $60 Placemats are a great hack to instantly elevate a plate stack without splurging on new porcelain. These gingham ones are fabulous because they’re versatile enough to work one of two ways: a summertime picnic vibe or a festive holiday party. Right now, we’re clearly in holiday mode, but it's always nice when "seasonal" pieces get a little more air time. Hand Made Christmas Tree Decoration View at Damson Madder Price: $22 For a sartorially obsessed individual like myself, few things spark more joy than the notion of miniature clothing as ornaments. While the cargo pants in this collection are adorable, this striped blouse — crafted from offcut fabrics — stole my heart with its burgundy stripes and iced gingerbread-man-like stitching details.

(Image credit: Damson Madder)