These are the best christmas tree decorations for 2023 according to a style editor - with finds from under $5

'Tis the season to be jolly, so it's only fitting to deck the halls in style. Here at Livingetc, we know a thing or two about where to buy Christmas decorations, and this curated collection of holiday tree decorations is a festive feast for the eyes.

Picture an eclectic mix tailored for the glamorous and those with a healthy sense of humor because, after all, the holidays are about sparking joy and spreading cheer. The best part? Everything is priced under $5, $10, and $20, so there's no reason not to indulge in these festive treasures. P.S. For the extra dash of extravagance, we've sprinkled in some luxury picks for those moments when you simply must splurge. Let the merriment begin!

Best Christmas tree decorations under $5

Blushful 12 count pink mini decorative ornament set View at Walmart Price: $4.98 This delightful set comprises a cheerful array of Christmas tree ornaments, featuring vintage-inspired floral prints, fluffy fur, and sparkling snowflakes. Believe it or not, you get all 12 for under $5 – a deal that's almost as festive as the ornaments themselves.

On sale now Jeweled elegance glass crystal ornament View at Macy's Price: $2.99 Was: $10 Add a touch of sparkle to your tree with this elegant crystal ornament. Resembling an icicle with its varied shapes and facets, it's a festive and luxe way to elevate your holiday décor. Glass oysters Christmas tree ornament View at Target Price: $3.50

Was: $5 Pay homage to the beloved seafood delicacy with this kitschy glass oyster ornament. Complete with itty bitty lemon wedges and even tinier ice crystals, it's a feast for the eyes! On sale now Citrus sunshine orange glitter ornament View at Macy's Price: $3.99

Was: $16 Freshen up your tree this holiday season with a novelty lemon ornament from Macy's. Its vibrant color and sparkling glass accents are guaranteed to infuse a cheerful touch. Holiday Time black finial Christmas tree ornament View at Walmart Price: $1.98 Elevate your tree this year with a Holiday Time ornament from Walmart. Boasting elegant lines, vertical grooves, and faux wood accents, this piece is stylish as can be. The design is also available in white, opening the possibility for a chic checkerboard tree scape. Holiday Time santa suit ornament View at Walmart Price: $1.98 Santa, you forgot your suit! This ornament is a festive delight with meticulous details like fluffy white trim and a miniature belt adorned with buttons. It's bound to become a family favorite.

Best Christmas tree decorations under $10

Best Christmas tree decorations under $20

Best luxury Christmas tree decorations

Peacock tree topper View at Anthropologie Price: $58 I'll go out on a whim here and say this as the chicest tree topper I've ever laid eyes on. The striking feathered bird exudes a vibe reminiscent of Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw. It's a show-stopping choice guaranteed to impress your guests. 2023 annual edition 3D crystal star ornament View at Nordstrom Price: $145 Crafted with 340 facets and adorned with a lustrous gold plating, this Swarovski crystal star is the pinnacle of Christmas elegance. Engraved with the year 2023, this is a tangible reminder of the joyous moments shared during this holiday season. Pastel striped garland View at ABC Home Price: $75.60 Trees need necklaces too! Delight in the serendipitous fusion of pastel-striped glass beads and textured tinsel with this charming hand-crafted garland. It's a seamless blend of elegance, warmth, and joy to elevate your holiday decor.

What's trending in Christmas decorations this year?

This season, I've seen a noticeable departure from the traditional round bulbs and classic red and green or white and gold color schemes. Ornaments are renewed with a burst of personality, providing an opportunity for individual touches on each tree. While the idea of personalized ornaments isn't novel, it's clear that holiday decor designers are now fully embracing this trend, offering quirky options like a Ruth Bader Ginsburg ornament, an espresso martini, and even a syringe of botox. The sheer variety and meticulous attention to detail have truly impressed me. Some of these unique finds might just become year-round decor staples in my home!

