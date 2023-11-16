These are the best christmas tree decorations for 2023 according to a style editor - with finds from under $5
Deck the halls with artisanal garland and bedazzled Diet Coke cans – this holiday edit has it all!
'Tis the season to be jolly, so it's only fitting to deck the halls in style. Here at Livingetc, we know a thing or two about where to buy Christmas decorations, and this curated collection of holiday tree decorations is a festive feast for the eyes.
Picture an eclectic mix tailored for the glamorous and those with a healthy sense of humor because, after all, the holidays are about sparking joy and spreading cheer. The best part? Everything is priced under $5, $10, and $20, so there's no reason not to indulge in these festive treasures. P.S. For the extra dash of extravagance, we've sprinkled in some luxury picks for those moments when you simply must splurge. Let the merriment begin!
Best Christmas tree decorations under $5
Price: $4.98
This delightful set comprises a cheerful array of Christmas tree ornaments, featuring vintage-inspired floral prints, fluffy fur, and sparkling snowflakes. Believe it or not, you get all 12 for under $5 – a deal that's almost as festive as the ornaments themselves.
On sale now
Price: $2.99
Was: $10
Add a touch of sparkle to your tree with this elegant crystal ornament. Resembling an icicle with its varied shapes and facets, it's a festive and luxe way to elevate your holiday décor.
Price: $3.50
Was: $5
Pay homage to the beloved seafood delicacy with this kitschy glass oyster ornament. Complete with itty bitty lemon wedges and even tinier ice crystals, it's a feast for the eyes!
On sale now
Price: $3.99
Was: $16
Freshen up your tree this holiday season with a novelty lemon ornament from Macy's. Its vibrant color and sparkling glass accents are guaranteed to infuse a cheerful touch.
Price: $1.98
Elevate your tree this year with a Holiday Time ornament from Walmart. Boasting elegant lines, vertical grooves, and faux wood accents, this piece is stylish as can be. The design is also available in white, opening the possibility for a chic checkerboard tree scape.
Best Christmas tree decorations under $10
On sale now
Price: $9.99
Was: $34
Elevate your Christmas tree with this jewel and glitter-filled snowflake — a perfect finishing touch at a special Black Friday price!
On sale now
Price: $8.99
Was: $30
This classic cardinal ornament exudes opulence, bringing a touch of luxury to your holiday season. Its timeless design ensures it will grace your tree for many seasons to come, making it a wonderful gift for someone to cherish.
Price: $9.50
This cozy ornament calls to mind visuals of chunky cable-knit sweaters and après-ski fireplace sessions. Consider adding multiple to your collection to transform your tree into a winter wonderland.
On sale now
Price: $5.99
Was: $12.50
This posh ornament showcases a tin of caviar with a shiny mercury finish. Tastefully funny, it's perfect for anyone with an affinity for caviar (speaking for myself here). Act fast – it's currently on sale.
Price: $9
The holidays are all about making memories. Keep them here in this cleverly designed memory ornament by The White Company. With its thoughtful opening, this ornament offers space for a small item like a piece of chocolate or a note. It also would be lovely when tied to napkins for a festive table setting.
Best Christmas tree decorations under $20
On sale now
Price: $18.99
Was: $38
Featuring vintage-inspired imagery of a holiday baking scene, this porcelain bell ornament is charming as ever. Dated with 2023, it makes for a perfect gift and adds a special touch to remember the holiday season by.
Price: $20
This felt shopping bunny ornament is undeniably charming. Wearing a beret and sunglasses, juggling more shopping bags than a Black Friday pro, and sipping coffee like it's a fashion accessory – it's basically your friend (or you) on a weekend spree. How could you resist?
Price: $14.95
Evident at first glance, this bone-white cutout ornament bears the unmistakable touch of handmade craftsmanship. Crafted from the highest quality ceramic, its simplicity exudes refinement, striking a balance between minimalist elegance and a touch of novelty.
On sale now
Price: $13.99
Was: $14.99
It’s no secret that Diet Coke has a cult following. Maybe it's your favorite drink, perhaps it’s your friend’s. Either way, there's no denying that this bedazzled soda can is camp as ever.
Price: $12
This monogram hot air balloon ornament is the ideal stocking stuffer. Grab one for each of your loved ones to achieve a cohesive look while adding that personal touch. This piece is guaranteed to spark joy!
Best luxury Christmas tree decorations
Price: $58
I'll go out on a whim here and say this as the chicest tree topper I've ever laid eyes on. The striking feathered bird exudes a vibe reminiscent of Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw. It's a show-stopping choice guaranteed to impress your guests.
Price: $145
Crafted with 340 facets and adorned with a lustrous gold plating, this Swarovski crystal star is the pinnacle of Christmas elegance. Engraved with the year 2023, this is a tangible reminder of the joyous moments shared during this holiday season.
What's trending in Christmas decorations this year?
This season, I've seen a noticeable departure from the traditional round bulbs and classic red and green or white and gold color schemes. Ornaments are renewed with a burst of personality, providing an opportunity for individual touches on each tree. While the idea of personalized ornaments isn't novel, it's clear that holiday decor designers are now fully embracing this trend, offering quirky options like a Ruth Bader Ginsburg ornament, an espresso martini, and even a syringe of botox. The sheer variety and meticulous attention to detail have truly impressed me. Some of these unique finds might just become year-round decor staples in my home!
Don't let your Christmas decorations go incomplete without the perfect tree! Explore our curated collection of the best artificial Christmas trees.
