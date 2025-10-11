IKEA Just Dropped a Collection Designed for Diwali — It's a Colorful, Hand-Crafted Celebration of Culture

With the festival of lights just around the corner and the scramble for Diwali gifts and decor at its peak, IKEA’s new AROMATISK collection — designed with the celebration in mind — couldn’t have come at a better time. But the collection doesn’t just offer beautiful, instantly likable designs; it extends further, with each piece taking you on a journey inspired by traditional Indian arts and crafts.

From brass peacock potpourri holders, tealight holders, and floral-patterned pillows to elegant serving bowls in striking colors and even an endearing garland made of dried flowers, this vibrant collection really has it all. Yes, these are the best IKEA products for presenting scrumptious mithai, drinks, and festive dishes.

In fact, they might even inspire you to host a larger gathering — each item has the power to become a conversation starter. Use the colorful table runners as the ideal backdrop for candleholders and bowls. Place your most aromatic candles (think Indian scents like sandalwood, cardamom, and patchouli) inside the tealight holders. Let the vases showcase the best of fall foliage, and use the floor pillows to let guests relax and stretch out in comfort.

Elevate your table setup with these brass candle holders. Image credit: Ikea Add beauty and elegance with dainty, printed pillows. Image credit: Ikea Serve sweets and crackers in pretty, vivid bowls. Image credit: Ikea Add another layer of color to the tableware with tinted glass bowls. Image credit: Ikea

If you’re wondering which pieces to add to your cart first, I've got you covered. Explore my picks from IKEA’s AROMATISK collection below, along with a few other pieces that are the perfect complements to complete your celebratory setup.

Other Diwali-Inspired Decor

With Diwali almost knocking on the doors, now’s the perfect time to shop IKEA’s festive collection; beautiful pieces that elevate your decor, delight your guests, and set the stage for unforgettable feasts

