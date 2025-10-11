IKEA Just Dropped a Collection Designed for Diwali — It's a Colorful, Hand-Crafted Celebration of Culture
We’ve picked out the most charming, eye-catching products that deserve a spot on your wishlist this festive season
With the festival of lights just around the corner and the scramble for Diwali gifts and decor at its peak, IKEA’s new AROMATISK collection — designed with the celebration in mind — couldn’t have come at a better time. But the collection doesn’t just offer beautiful, instantly likable designs; it extends further, with each piece taking you on a journey inspired by traditional Indian arts and crafts.
From brass peacock potpourri holders, tealight holders, and floral-patterned pillows to elegant serving bowls in striking colors and even an endearing garland made of dried flowers, this vibrant collection really has it all. Yes, these are the best IKEA products for presenting scrumptious mithai, drinks, and festive dishes.
In fact, they might even inspire you to host a larger gathering — each item has the power to become a conversation starter. Use the colorful table runners as the ideal backdrop for candleholders and bowls. Place your most aromatic candles (think Indian scents like sandalwood, cardamom, and patchouli) inside the tealight holders. Let the vases showcase the best of fall foliage, and use the floor pillows to let guests relax and stretch out in comfort.
If you’re wondering which pieces to add to your cart first, I've got you covered. Explore my picks from IKEA’s AROMATISK collection below, along with a few other pieces that are the perfect complements to complete your celebratory setup.
Other Diwali-Inspired Decor
With Diwali almost knocking on the doors, now’s the perfect time to shop IKEA’s festive collection; beautiful pieces that elevate your decor, delight your guests, and set the stage for unforgettable feasts
Aditi Sharma Maheshwari started her career at The Address (The Times of India), a tabloid on interiors and art. She wrote profiles of Indian artists, designers, and architects, and covered inspiring houses and commercial properties. After four years, she moved to ELLE DECOR as a senior features writer, where she contributed to the magazine and website, and also worked alongside the events team on India Design ID — the brand’s 10-day, annual design show. She wrote across topics: from designer interviews, and house tours, to new product launches, shopping pages, and reviews. After three years, she was hired as the senior editor at Houzz. The website content focused on practical advice on decorating the home and making design feel more approachable. She created fresh series on budget buys, design hacks, and DIYs, all backed with expert advice. Equipped with sizable knowledge of the industry and with a good network, she moved to Architectural Digest (Conde Nast) as the digital editor. The publication's focus was on high-end design, and her content highlighted A-listers, starchitects, and high-concept products, all customized for an audience that loves and invests in luxury. After a two-year stint, she moved to the UK and was hired at Livingetc as a design editor. She now freelances for a variety of interiors publications.