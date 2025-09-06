IKEA Just Launched a Cute Halloween Collection That Kids Are Going to Love — But I'd Probably Buy These Pieces for Myself, too

IKEA is my go-to for low-priced Halloween decorations that you won't just want to throw away after your spooky party. Here's what it's launched this year

ikea halloween sofa with a black cat and a ghost pillow
(Image credit: IKEA)
Jump to category:
Brigid Kennedy's avatar
By
published
in Features

Halloween decorations are, in my opinion, the biggest offenders when it comes to their 'disposable' nature of all the major holidays. While Christmas decorations tend to be heirlooms, spooky cobwebs and dismembered plastic feet aren't exactly the sort of decor you're motivated to hold onto.

Enter: IKEA. The Swedish homewares giant is known for its low prices and genuinely agreeable quality, and its Halloween offering looks to eschew the disposability of the season. It's a collection that's aimed primarily at kids, it's fair to say, so you might not find the most chic, upscale Halloween decor ideas in the collection, but cute and good quality are good enough for me.

This year's collection hangs on two motifs — the black cat and the spooky ghost, with these characters appearing across everything from kitchen storage to textiles. These are my favorites.

THE BEST OF IKEA’S HALLOWEEN TABLEWARE

Finishing Touches

We get it — decorating with orange is not so easy. So hopefully, this edit shows you that there are plenty of ways to honor spooky season in your home without sacrificing the style you've spent so long curating.

How can I style an elevated Halloween tablescape?

We've had a lot of talk about keeping your spooky season classy, not (overly) kitschy—but we haven't necessarily discussed how. Thankfully, we polled an expert to help share some of her favorite tips for an elevated Halloween tablescape, as well as guidelines for mixing multiple dark colors together at one time.

To keep her tablescape high-end, designer Janette Ewen leans on "weathered black, slate, olive greens, deep browns, and dark berry tones" rather than the classic Halloween orange, she tells me. Those tones are then balanced out with "levels of deeper yellow-brown or ochre." Otherwise, avoid "color palettes that look primary in tone," like "bold oranges and sharp blacks."

Janette also suggests turning to seasonal films or TV shows for inspiration.

"Current shows like Wednesday nail this look, as do classic movies like Interview with a Vampire," she says. "In watching the set design of these productions, you will notice the looks are always VERY layered and deep.

"It’s almost as if every element hints at a story or a mystery. Layers are key, think of gothic luxury. Layer natural elements like branches and berries (that hint [at] a witch's spell), with vintage tabletop décor."

TOPICS
Brigid Kennedy
Brigid Kennedy
Writer

Brigid Kennedy is a freelance writer and former style editor for Livingetc.com, where she scoured the internet for the best and most stylish deals on home decor and more. She also served as the website's in-house sofa expert, completely revamping and reworking Livingetc's expansive sofa buying guide by interviewing a total of 17 interior designers and sofa experts at top brands like Article and Benchmade Modern; sitting on upwards of 50 sofas across both Pittsburgh and New York City; extensively polling her friends and family for their own sofa-buying anecdotes and product recommendations; and traveling to Dallas, Texas, to tour the floor of a couch factory. In total, she estimates she has spent 40+ hours (and counting!) reading, writing, and talking about couches with accredited sofa connoisseurs o then pass that knowledge on to you. She describes her personal design style as colorful and clean, and in her free time enjoys reading, watching movies, and curating impossibly niche playlists on Spotify. She recently relocated from Manhattan to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she's decorating and DIYing a new home downtown.