Wait, I Just Discovered a Whole World of 'Dopamine Decor' Cookware — And It's Way More Exciting Than Those Basic Black Le Creuset Pots

Throughout history, cookware has been a somewhat serious matter. All stainless steel and cast iron, no space for a little bit of fun and flourish. Which seems a particular shame, considering the act of cooking itself is something so inherently creative. It seems only right that the tools we use in this process are designed to spark joy in the same way.

It's fair to say that in recent years, many of the best cookware brands have taken steps towards this, introducing more playful colors and shapes to their range. But I want more. I want a sense of whimsy and child-like joy in my cookware — think dopamine decor. Is that too much to ask for?

Well, clearly not, it seems. Because as soon as I laid my eyes on the Better Finger Kitchen Essential Pot, my prayers were answered. Butter yellow with lilac details and swooping, rounded forms, it's like something from a Nickelodeon show come to life. It's fun, yet still functional, and it's the perfect way to bring a little bit of playfulness into the kitchen.

Neoflam Better Finger Kitchen Essential 10 Inch Oval Low Pot With Lid £83.54 at Amazon UK We have the South Korean brand, Better Finger, to thank for this wonderfully whimsical piece of cookware. The butter-yellow base immediately brings a smile to my face, which is only bolstered by the fun lilac details decorating the pot. It also has a touch of the Gustaf Westman aesthetic, with its rounded forms and curved lines, making it feel particularly on-trend. Plus, it's not just about looks with this design. It's made using high-quality die-cast aluminum and is finished with a ceramic coating for a natural non-stick experience. To be honest, I'm ready to invest in the whole range right away.

The Pop of Color Continues...

If you're looking for some more fun, joyful accessories to bring into your kitchen, I reckon you'll love the novelty glassware trend.