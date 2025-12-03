Wait, I Just Discovered a Whole World of 'Dopamine Decor' Cookware — And It's Way More Exciting Than Those Basic Black Le Creuset Pots
Don't save all the fun for your table setting; this dopamine decor cookware brings a touch of whimsy to your kitchen
Throughout history, cookware has been a somewhat serious matter. All stainless steel and cast iron, no space for a little bit of fun and flourish. Which seems a particular shame, considering the act of cooking itself is something so inherently creative. It seems only right that the tools we use in this process are designed to spark joy in the same way.
It's fair to say that in recent years, many of the best cookware brands have taken steps towards this, introducing more playful colors and shapes to their range. But I want more. I want a sense of whimsy and child-like joy in my cookware — think dopamine decor. Is that too much to ask for?
Well, clearly not, it seems. Because as soon as I laid my eyes on the Better Finger Kitchen Essential Pot, my prayers were answered. Butter yellow with lilac details and swooping, rounded forms, it's like something from a Nickelodeon show come to life. It's fun, yet still functional, and it's the perfect way to bring a little bit of playfulness into the kitchen.
We have the South Korean brand, Better Finger, to thank for this wonderfully whimsical piece of cookware. The butter-yellow base immediately brings a smile to my face, which is only bolstered by the fun lilac details decorating the pot. It also has a touch of the Gustaf Westman aesthetic, with its rounded forms and curved lines, making it feel particularly on-trend.
Plus, it's not just about looks with this design. It's made using high-quality die-cast aluminum and is finished with a ceramic coating for a natural non-stick experience. To be honest, I'm ready to invest in the whole range right away.
The Pop of Color Continues...
With a similar, cartoon-like finish to the previous pan, this stock pot will turn your stews and soups into a truly joyful affair. And it doesn't just look good either, the non-stick ceramic coating is one of the best cookware materials, and it makes cooking and cleaning up completely pain-free.
Sometime over the past few years, tomatoes received the high-fashion treatment (thank you, Loewe), and now they're not just the hero of the Mediterranean diet, but an emblem of style, too. And what better way to buy into the trend than with this gorgeous Staub pot? Or, go full-throttle and pair the pot with a candle, a la the tomato scent trend.
I already knew pink and green go well together; they've long been one of my favorite color combinations, but the combination of this sweet, peachy hue and the lovely matcha green exterior has reignited my love for the pairing.
You want dopamine decor? I'll give you dopamine decor. Just take a look at this brightly colored, extravagantly decorated pot. Have I ever made mussels before? No. Am I still going to add this to my wish list? Yes. Yes, I am.
If you're already over the tomato trend (how dare you), maybe you'll be more keen to usher in a new vegetal motif to play around with, and I have to say, the humble yellow pepper makes a strong contender. I love a good yellow kitchen, and this pot helps bring the pop of color without having to do a full refurb.
A classier take on the dopamine decor look, this handmade ceramic dish is pretty enough to place straight onto the dining table. It's part of a whole range of animal-emblazoned cookware, and would make for a beautiful set to collect.
A spin on a classic, nothing will spark joy for a home cook quite like a brand new Le Creuset, and their heart-shaped casserole dish is the epitome of tasteful kitsch. This would be the perfect Valentine's Day gift, but I'd be glad to receive it on any occasion, quite frankly.
If you love the idea of whimsical cookware, but aren't quite ready to invest in a neon pan, this Staub casserole dish has the best of both worlds. The dark blue finish is tasteful and timeless, while the little fish resting atop the dish brings a slight surrealist feel to it.
If you're looking for some more fun, joyful accessories to bring into your kitchen, I reckon you'll love the novelty glassware trend.
The Livingetc newsletters are your inside source for what’s shaping interiors now - and what’s next. Discover trend forecasts, smart style ideas, and curated shopping inspiration that brings design to life. Subscribe today and stay ahead of the curve.
Maya Glantz is a Design Writer at Livingetc, covering all things bathrooms and kitchens. Her background in Art History informed her love of the aesthetic world, and she believes in the importance of finding beauty in the everyday. She recently graduated from City University with a Masters Degree in Magazine Journalism, during which she gained experience writing for various publications, including the Evening Standard. A lover of mid-century style, she can be found endlessly adding to her dream home Pinterest board.