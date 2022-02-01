15 Valentine's Day gifts for your loved one — to show you care

February has finally arrived and with it the most romantic holiday of the year: Valentine's Day. Pinning down exactly what to buy for your loved one, or your new beau in time for the 14th can be tough, especially if you want to get more inventive than flowers and chocolates. And with February already counting down, you might be feeling like you have a little less time than you might like to pick out a delightful gift.

That's why we've put together the best Valentine's Day gifts around that go the extra mile, to show that you're thinking of someone on this especially romantic day. Some are even more long-term investments that you can add to your home so that your thoughtful gift sticks around for the foreseeable. These are the real crème de la crème of gifts, and you can still pick them up last-minute, so it's a win all around.

From coffee makers to beautiful stoneware, there are so many amazing picks to choose from, so all you have to do is choose the gift that suits your loved one best.

The best Valentine's Day gifts to give in 2022

1. A love-themed pot they'll treasure forever

A Le Creuset pot is an excellent gift idea any time, but this soup pot with hand-applied hearts couldn't be more perfect for Valentine's Day. The light gold knob is another romantic touch to make this gift the ultimate pick to give to your loved one for making warming soups and stews.

2. A piece of art to remind them of you

Blush Lovers Art Print $67 at Rockett St. George Pick the gift of art this Valentine's Day with this simple yet contemporary print. Available in four different colorways to match any decor, this gift can stand the test of time by making an addition to the walls of yours or your loved ones home.

3. A modern floral scent in a beautiful glass tumbler

Boy Smells Petal Scented Candle $32 at Nordstrom Boy Smells stock some of the best candles around, that always make an excellent and luxurious gift, and this floral pick is the perfect one to opt for this Valentine's Day. With a glossy black tumbler that you'll want to keep forever, this candle has the fragrance of magnolia, night-blooming tuberose, and purple geranium, with notes of golden amber and exotic.

4. This massage therapy tool is the ultimate gift for skincare lovers

ESPA Rose Quartz Gua Sha Tool $40 at ESPA Gua Sha is an ancient massage therapy tool that seeks to ease facial puffiness and revitalize your skin. This high-quality Gua Sha from ESPA is exactly what you need to perfect the art of the routine, and made from Rose Quartz to match the Valentine's Day theme.

5. Show your love with this incredible red velvet cheescake

Milk Bar Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake $59 at Milk Bar You can win any heart with this decadent Red Velvet Cheesecake Cake, which is packed with frosting and fudge. This sumptuous cake is the delivery everyone wants to receive on February 14th and means you'll be eating delicious cake for days after too.

6. The perfect pyjamas for lounging

Eberjey Gisele Printed Long PJ Set $148 at Eberjey Luxury pyjamas are a lovely gift, as they're something that your loved one might not treat themselves to. This temperature regulating knit sleepset is coxy, relaxed and are sure to be cherished all year long.

7. These incredibly fluffy slippers are the perfect gift for wearing at home

EMU Australia Naledi Slippers $60 at Anthropologie To match a pair of luxurious pyjamas, these slippers are bound to be a winner on Valentine's Day. Durable, unbelievably fuzzy and available in pink and honey, you can unlock the experience of walking on clouds for your favorite person with these slippers.

8. Have this picturesque bouquet delivered on the day

Urban Stems Double The Verona Bouquet $122 at Urban Stems Flowers are the quintessential Valentine's gift, and this bouquet goes above and beyond to make your feelings known. Made up of lush roses and hypericum berries, these flowers are a beautiful gift to have turn up on a doorstep.

9. Treat a coffee lover to this coffee maker we love for smaller spaces

Nespresso Vertuo Next $134.99 at Amazon $169.99 at Target $172.99 at Best Buy Apartment dweller or just have a small kitchen? This Nespresso machine is made for you. At just 5.5 inches wide, the Nespresso Vertuo Next is ideal for both tiny kitchens or coffee carts, without sacrificing quality. It's also sustainably made with 54 percent recycled plastic body in a number of color options to suit your kitchen design. It's only compatible with Nespresso's proprietary Vertuo line pods, so you best get them a pack to go with their new machine. Rated our top coffee maker for small spaces, and what this machine lacks in size it certainly makes up for in features.



10. These gorgeous coupes are a unique gift to show you care

Estelle Colored Glass Champagne Coupe (Set of 6) $195 at West Elm These unique hand-blown coupes are created by a small business local to DC, and are the most perfect gift for someone who loves entertaining. They're available in six gorgeous pastel colors too, so that you can suit any kitchen's collection.

11. This phone case is an ideal smaller gift

Red Vegan Leather Wallet Case $15 at Casely For anyone who wants to make a gesture without going overboard, this case is practical and thoughtful, and in a stunning ruby color to catch the eye. The quality of these cases is excellent, and bound to help you keep a hold of your cards too.

12. This plaid blanket is perfect for cozying up on the couch

Love Shack Fancy Queen Plaid Blanket $150 at Love Shack Fancy Who wouldn't love a plaid blanket to cozy up under or take out for picnics? This cotton blend pick will become the favorite blanket in the house, and the perfect gift for Valentine's Day that's a little different.

13. Celebrate with a charcuterie tray this Valentine's Day

Heart-Shaped Charcuterie and Cheese Tray $79.99 at Harry and David Enjoy your gift together with this board which is laden with so many indulgent cheeses, meats and nuts. This is a wonderful alternative to anyone who doesn't share a sweet tooth or doesn't love flowers, and will make their day one to remember.

14. Dish up with this beautiful heart cocotte

Le Creuset Heart Cocotte $200 at Le Creuset Another pick to remember from Le Creuset with this adorable cocotte which be a lasting reminder of your adoration this Valentine's Day. Perfect for desserts and casseroles, the quality of these dishes couldn't be higher.

15. A top-rated smart speaker that's aesthetically pleasing, too

Marshall Stanmore II Voice $369.95 at Amazon $379.99 at Amazon $446.09 at Amazon One of the best smart speakers if you're looking for something that doubles as a stylish addition to your home decor, this Marshall speaker even comes in several colorways. The Marshall Stanmore II Voice is nothing short of stunning, with its bulkiness adding to the quality feel. It looks fantastic on a bookshelf or side table and, as most people drawn to it will be so because of its classic aesthetic, that's a massive point in its favor. It has your choice of Alexa or Google Assistant built inside, for ease of use, while the physical dials on top also allow you to customize bass, treble, and volume.

Still, want more? If you're on the lookout for the perfect gift for the one you love, check out additional Valentine's Day gift edits below: