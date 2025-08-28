The Payday Edit — 12 Something-Specials to Put In Your Shopping Cart This Week
Design-led homewares that are worth investing in if you find yourself end-of-the-month flush
The end of the month often means one thing: payday. A chance to start afresh, and, if you're lucky, finally check out on that little-bit-expensive, definitely-don't-need item for your home that's been sitting in your cart all month.
If you don't already have that, but feel like you could do with something new around the home to refresh your space, my latest payday edit might have just the thing for you. Because as this month ticks over, and payday arrives, so does something else: autumn. So, what better time to switch up your styling?
From fresh bedding to statement lighting, a new scent or trending piece of tableware, here are 15 something-specials to throw straight in your shopping cart. Go on, it's payday — treat yourself.
Livingetc's editor, Hugh Metcalf, wrote about extra-tall taper candles in his Zeitgeist Edit back in July, but I'll do you one better: an extra-tall taper candle with a bow. When it comes to something special, Gohar World does it best.
Can you believe this modern chandelier is from H&M Home? Livingetc's design writer Olivia Wolfe and I have been ogling over it in the office for a few days now. I can't believe it comes flat-packed. It's giving Italian vintage Murano glass vibes. (And there's a wall sconce version, too.)
As we excitedly await the release of the upcoming IKEA x Gustaf Westman collection, what better time is there to go back and rediscover some of his best sellers, like the chunky mini cup and saucer. No spills, heaps of style.
A style I've recently noticed on every table? Confetti glassware. And while I'm not 100% sold on the trend myself, if there was one that could sway me, it's this glass. Something about the color combination just works, so I'm seriously considering splashing out on a few.
The hottest BBQ to have this summer? A Japanese outdoor grill. Not only do they look like works of art, but the flavor is unmatched. This one from Kasai Grills is convincing me that it'd even be worth standing out in the cold for.
Lighting is one thing I definitely don't need more of, which is what makes it the perfect payday purchase. When it comes to styles I want, this stunning arc floor lamp feels like a modern classic — it's sleek, architectural, and can be twisted into so many different configurations.
As the season changes, it's always a good idea to switch up your scents, too. Next up, I've got my eye on Malin + Goetz's signature scent. It opens with bergamot, bell pepper, and grapefruit, a touch of cardamom and ginger, and rounds out with musky amberwood and sandalwood. What's not to love?
Emma is the Interiors Editor at Livingetc. She formerly worked on Homes To Love, one of Australia's leading interiors websites, where she wrote for some of the country's top publications including Australian House & Garden and Belle magazine. Before that she was the Content Producer for luxury linen brand, CULTIVER, where she nurtured a true appreciation for filling your home with high-quality and beautiful things. At Livingetc, she spends her days digging into the big design questions — from styling ideas to color palettes, interior trends and home tours. Outside of work hours, Emma can often be found elbow-deep at an antique store, moving her sofa for the 70th time or mentally renovating every room she walks into. Having just moved to London, she's currently starting from scratch when it comes to styling her home, which, while to many may sound daunting, to her, is just an excuse to switch up her style.