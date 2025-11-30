ICYMI, There Was Lots of Lovely Homeware Releases in November — Here Are the Top 10 I Really Don't Want You to Miss Out on

Every month seems to pass in the blink of an eye. One minute, it's time to pack up the pumpkins and spiderwebs, and the next, Christmas lights are being strung, and stockings hung. For me, it’s time again to share my stockpile of all the latest and greatest homeware releases that launched in November. And, safe to say, it's been a good month.



You may have been busy planning family feasts and trimming the tree, but don’t worry, that’s what I’m here for. October’s homeware releases may have seemed fabulous (and they were!), but with Christmas right around the corner, this month's new homeware releases have set a high bar. Expect everything from designer rug collaborations to whimsical, luxury glassware (the perfect frosting to finish off your holiday table, might I add).



So, whether you have a few more stockings to stuff or you simply need a break from all the holiday planning, November’s new homeware releases list is a riveting and realized scroll. Enjoy!

1. ARKET x Massproductions Collaboration

Image 1 of 2 ARKET knows how to make a stylish staple piece, and who doesn't need more canvas totes in their life? (Image credit: ARKET x Massproductions) (Image credit: ARKET x Massproductions)

First up: The recently launched collaboration between Nordic lifestyle brand ARKET and Swedish furniture brand Massproductions. ARKET always has a stylish selection of home goods to browse, but this collection introduces a limited-edition capsule collection for Autumn/Winter 2025 that merges ARKET's modern, everyday design with Massproductions' contemporary approach to furniture.

What can you expect to see? The collection features playful yet practical objects for the home, like the Buffer Bookend in a bold neon orange (hello strategic neon trend), the Silo Wine Rack in bright Ultra Azure blue, and the Universal Door Wedge made entirely of rubber.

There is a clear marriage of timeless design, functionality, and sleek form. Aesthetic and intrigue, as I like to say.

2. Mud Australia's Limited Christmas Ornaments

Image 1 of 2 It's like the traditional bell motif but with a bubbly flair. (Image credit: Mud Australia) (Image credit: Mud Australia)

Maybe you remember Mud Australia from my July homeware releases roundup. The brand first came on my radar thanks to its bubble-shaped, modern door numbers, and now they are back with a limited run of their playful Christmas ornament collection.

Handmade in its Sydney studio and designed by founder, Shelley Simpson, these limited ornaments feature three porcelain silhouettes in two complementary colors for the festive season (red and cream).

Each is adorned with a small love heart charm that doubles as a bell, glazed on the outside for a soft sheen, and finished with ribbon and a sterling silver chain. Need a last-minute gift idea for anyone hosting you this season? You just found it.

3. Chen Chen & Kai Williams, "Basic Instinct" at The Future Perfect

This is definitely not one to miss if you are in NYC this December. (Image credit: The Future Perfect)

As an art fanatic, I couldn't resist including this stunning avant-garde furniture exhibition from Chen Chen & Kai Williams, a Brooklyn-based design studio. The collection, "Basic Instinct," is on show at The Future Perfect in New York City (my apologies in advance to anyone living outside of the Big Apple) from now until January.

Each piece explores the "physical and conceptual possibilities of wood as a bridge between nature and human craft." What does this entail? The artists use found tree trunks and salvaged wood, and contrast those silhouettes with the precision of metal and the geometric grid motif.

Think delicate floral sconce lights, curiosity cabinets that are interesting in build alone, and chairs that seem to defy gravity. You can browse the collection in person and online, with prices available upon inquiry.

4. Sophie Lou Jacobsen's The Continental Collection

Image 1 of 2 Imagine a neutral tablescape with these green and black glass pieces to make a statement. (Image credit: Adam Friedlander. Design: Sophie Lou Jacobsen) Does it even need an introduction? (Image credit: Adam Friedlander. Design: Sophie Lou Jacobsen)

As soon as I saw the silver toast holder, it was love at first sight. French-American designer, Sophie Lou Jacobsen, has unveiled the Continental Collection this month — a new series of glass and silver-plated breakfast tableware inspired by traditional continental European customs and gestures. It's full of delicacy, whimsy, and luxury.

This is her first homewares collection in two years, and the designer has pulled out all the stops. There are reimagined versions of nine classic breakfast objects through Jacobsen's sculptural, softly modern lens. Items like green and black tea pots, blue espresso cups, and of course, the silver toast holder steal the show.

But despite the luxury price tag, there is something nostalgically familiar about the designs. Each piece references Egyptian glass ewers, classic hotel breakfast sets, cobalt glass antiques, and early to mid-20th-century Italian glassware. Want more from this fabulous designer? Luckily, we've got Sophie Lou Jacobsen's guide to New York.

5. Otiumberg x Uncommon Ancestor Collaboration

Jewelry is special, and deserves just as special a place to be stored. (Image credit: Uncommon Ancestor x Otiumberg)

If you've been loving the drawn-on decor trend as much as I have, then you'll be happy to know that this month brought us a fabulous embroidered jewelry box collection that mirrors that one-of-a-kind style.

Jewelry brand Otiumberg and Uncommon Ancester have teamed up for a handcrafted tray release — designed to rest gracefully on a vanity, bedside table, or dressing area.

The collaboration was born from a design to highlight the specialness that our jewelry represents: each tray can be personalized, transforming it into a unique gift for loved ones or a timeless piece for your own home.

6. LAYERED x Teklan Collection

Image 1 of 2 A colorful rug provides the perfect pop in a room. (Image credit: LAYERED) Bold pattern feels even more tasteful in a neutral colorway like this one. (Image credit: LAYERED)

Whenever LAYERED drops a new rug release, I am all ears. This November, LAYERED is teaming up with colorist Tekla Evelina Severin for a second time. The Teklan Collection 2025, features six new tufted rugs made from 100 percent wool, all exploring spatiality, scale, and perception through color and geometry.

The range builds off of the previous Tekla collection, "Prism Collection," moving beyond basic forms into framing, optical effects, and three-dimensional illusions, with references to classical architecture and tiled surfaces. Think bold color trends, lots of patterns, and cut-out rugs.

As for what you can expect, the collection is centered around three core patterns, each available in two colorways: Diagonal, Labyrinth, and Fregio.

7. MADE.COM x Sophie Sellu and Bellamy Jean

Image 1 of 2 The embroidery and patterns are bold, but feel cozy and livable at the same time. (Image credit: MADE.COM) Unique ways to incorporate wood is definitely on the rise in contemporary interiors. (Image credit: MADE.COM)

MADE has been soft-launching a new artisanal, designer collection for quite some time now (I spotted a few pieces on my October's homewares release list), but this month it's officially launching the full range.

Two different designers have worked alongside the MADE design team to create unconventional yet cozy pieces. Renowned woodworker Sophie Sellu brings a range of sculptural yet functional furniture pieces defined by fluid, tactile forms, whilst embroidery artist Bellamy Jean's soft furnishings offer a vibrant, sun-drenched aesthetic (bringing her unique watercolors to life).

From soft furnishing to large console cabinets, there is a lot to browse. Below are a few of my favorites.

8. Singleton x Alex Eagle Glassware

A cocktail or mocktail taste better when the glass is stylish. (Image credit: The Singleton x Alex Eagle Studio)

It's that time of the year when we all enter hosting mode. Whether you are planning on styling your bar cart or home bar, you'll need a few stylish glasses on display. Thankfully, that's where this release comes in.

In partnership with The Singleton, Alex Eagle has launched a limited-edition glassware gift set introducing two styles of Venetian glasses. Each pair is intentionally mismatched and handmade in Venice by skilled artisans using a mixture of the traditional filigree technique and incalmo, which fuses two layers of molten glass into one seamless form.

Fair warning, the glasses are currently only available in-store at the brand's London and Chipping Norton locations. Consider this a fair trade for the previous, can't miss NYC-only exhibition.

9. Bert & May x Popham Design — New Terrazzo Collection

Here you can see the Squarish on Four terrazzo tile on display. (Image credit: Bert & May x Popham)

Looking for a little flooring trends inspiration as the new year rolls around the corner? Well, you're in luck because renowned tile specialist Bert & May announces its latest collaboration with Marrakech-based Popham Design. Spoiler alert: it's a contemporary take on terrazzo tile.

Bert & May and Popham explain that they share a respect for materials with history and soul and a devotion to craftsmanship. However, their aesthetics bring an exciting contrast to the design of the collection: Popham's bold graphics meet Bert & May's earthy, soulful patina.

The collection reimagines one of Popham's most distinctive designs, Squarish on Four, on a larger scale and in terrazzo. Complementing the patterned designs are five plain terrazzo colorways, developed collaboratively by both brands. Basically, there are a lot of lovely flooring options to explore with this release.

10. Zara's World of Wonder Collection

Image 1 of 2 It's cottage-core meets quiet luxury Christmas if you ask me. (Image credit: Zara Home) The range has textiles and all the Christmas decor classics. (Image credit: Zara Home)

Zara Home has been killing its collection launches as of late. I still can't stop thinking about the brand's sleek, mid-century stationery collection (as mentioned in August's new homeware releases), but now my attention's been turned to Zara's new World of Wonder holiday collection.

For those of you who like the traditional Christmas aesthetic, but with a rugged-meets-refined edge, then this is the release to have on your radar. Planning your holiday decorating is now or never, people!

Well, that's all from me this month! I know it's a busy time of year, so I hope this provides that much-needed inspiration reset. Until next time, you can stay up to date on all that's going on in the design world with Livingetc's monthly Zeitgeist.