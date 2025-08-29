ICYMI: 7 Homeware Releases, Launches, and Collabs from August That We Haven't Stopped Thinking About

Sadly, summer is coming to a close, and the days of shopping for lemon-adorned tableware and poolside decor are now limited (though who am I to stop you). But before we can properly welcome September, we must give credit where credit is due: a round of applause, if you will, to all the fabulous homeware launches and collaborations that happened in August.

Where July's new homeware releases had a certain colorful and creative edge, August teetered into the back-to-school, cozy couture aesthetic. That's not to say any style points were lost. In fact, August's new and noteworthy releases prove that transitional seasons have lasting power. From two-toned quilts to retro-inspired office decor, August's homewares filled up both my cart and my wishlist.

To stay up to date on this month's must-haves and musings from all the best homeware brands, read on, and for everything else, don't miss our editor Hugh Metcalf's monthly Zeitgeist edit. Let's dive into it.

1. HAY x Muller Van Severen Perforated Cabinet Collection

So simple, yet so stylish; this cabinet is peak form meets function. (Image credit: HAY)

The first release to catch my eye debuted at this year's Three Days of Design in Copenhagen, yet it just went live on HAY's site in August. The iconic Scandi brand partnered with designer Muller Van Severn on the Perforated Cabinet collection.

Defined by Muller Van Severen’s characteristic use of color, form, and function, the perforated cabinet is a series of storage units that blend utility with bold aesthetics. The semi-transparent holes subtly conceal the contents while maintaining a sense of organization.

Available as wall-hanging and floor-standing variants, both featuring a magnetic door closure, and in a range of colors — all in favor of the current color trends, of course.

Perforated surfaces are in, and this collaboration is one of the most swoon-worthy variations.

2. Bed Threads Quilt Collection

The Bed Threads quilt collection has a very subtle texture/pattern, making it ideal for the minimalists bedroom. (Image credit: Bed Threads)

Australian-based bedding brand, Bed Threads, has been on a release roll as of late. Last month, it was the new cotton collection, and now the brand is releasing a linen quilt set just in time for cozy weather.

The quilt collection is in the brand's signature French flax linen and comes in a wide range of colors. Typically, when we think of quilts, our minds go to outdated throws that have been passed down for decades. However, with patchwork decor making a comeback, it's no surprise we are getting a modernized version of quilts.

The two-toned design offers both the ability to blend color schemes and cater to different moods and aesthetics — we love a bedding set that can do it all.

3. Zara Home Stationary Collection

Zara Home's move into stationery products means you can finally design the well-styled desk you deserve. (Image credit: Zara Home)

Zara Home launched its new stationery collection this month, and the primary school kid in me rejoiced. It's all the splendor of buying your back-to-school supplies, but with the tasteful sophistication you expect to see in 2025.

In this collection, you can complete your home office ideas with everything from the desk itself to gold-colored paperclips and pocket diaries. It's a one-stop shop for planning the new season.

My favorite part? The line seems to take heavy inspiration from mid-century modern design with nods to retro style. There's chrome, avocado greens, and tactile materials to elevate your office.

4. Paddy Pike x STUDIOTWENTYSEVEN Arnardo Furniture Collection

This floor lamp from Paddy Pike's Arnardo collection is more of an art piece than anything, which is what makes it so unique. (Image credit: STUDIOTWENTYSEVEN. Design: Paddy Pike)

I've been a fan of interior designer and artist, Paddy Pike, since I discovered his larger-than-life carpet tufted trims that line doorways. He has an eye for merging imaginative design with practical form, and this August, Paddy launched his first home collection, Arnardo, exclusively with STUDIOTWENTYSEVEN.

Fair warning, these designer pieces are priced upon request only, but if you are looking for a statement piece like no other, then this collection is most definitely worth browsing.

5. H&M Fall 2025 Collection

Image 1 of 3 This fall, we are taking the 70s aesthetic and making it a bit more accessible and cozy. (Image credit: H&M Home) Mixing chrome and wood is the ultimate symbol of a curated and cool house. (Image credit: H&M Home) Throw pillows are probably the easiest way to make a simple, but profound decor swap. (Image credit: H&M Home)

I hate to say it, but August seems to be the new start of fall with all of these new homeware launches. That said, H&M Home's Autumn 2025 collection is a must-visit stop when shopping for new pieces this season.

Nothing elevates a space more effortlessly than a few stylish vases, catch-all dishes, and a throw pillow or two (all of which you can find in this launch).

Upgrade your living room to a 70s color palette with the brand's moody collection of textured and geometric print pillows and chrome home accessories.

However, one detail that stood out is the mighty return of colored glass. Did H&M just single-handedly bring back amber? Its amber glass vases are saying yes.

6. Henry Holland x House of Voltaire Shirt Vases

Image 1 of 2 Having artisanal pieces like the vases in this collection makes your home feel more personal and curated. (Image credit: Henry Holland, House of Voltaire) (Image credit: Henry Holland, House of Voltaire)

Henry Holland Studio, the handmade ceramics and homeware brand from designer Henry Holland, launched its debut collaboration with House of Voltaire this August.

The collaboration unveiled an exclusive series of limited-edition ceramic T-shirt vases based on two cities with distinct creative energy: Berlin and London.

And these aren't your average flower vase. The Berlin vases draw on the city's infamous club scene, so expect vases coated in a matte black glaze reminiscent of rubber and covered in piercings or spikes — it's cheeky meets chic.

The London vases take a brighter, more nostalgic tone. Referencing the work of Leigh Bowery and what Henry describes as "the lost vibrancy of London’s once-thriving nightlife."

The pieces represent a playful and fascinatingly transitory influence between fashion, art, and homeware.

7. Heal's AW 2025 Lighting Collection

This collection blends quality lighting with playful design. (Image credit: Heal's)

Heal’s new lighting collection is inviting you to create a little ambiance in your home this month. This season embraces natural materials with designs in delicate alabaster, sophisticated ceramic finishes, and sculptural wood.

The collection expands upon beloved favorites, like Heal's Raie and Colonna collection, while also offering brand new lamps, including the Herrick table lamp and the Sutherland collection (pictured above).

Every in-style room needs a design-forward table lamp to light the space. Starting at around £100, Heal's may have just the lamp you are looking for.

Each month brings more inspiration and obsession to the table. This month seamlessly blended the creativity that comes with the long, dog days of summer with a yearning for what fall will bring.

But before the autumn season kicks into high gear, there are plenty of stunning new homewares to shop this month.