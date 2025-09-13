What to Expect at Focus/25 as the Design World Converges on London

Focus/25 at the Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour, is the interiors event of all interiors events: an annual showcase — running this year from September 15th to the 19th — celebrating a collective global talent across all areas of design, architecture, and decoration, all under one roof.

With the London Design Festival now in full swing, Focus/25 is one of the best design exhibitions in London to discover all the latest launches (including those of leading brands that don't exhibit elsewhere in the UK), and with over 600 international brands, 135 showrooms, as well as access to tours, masterclasses, and inspirational talks, this level of access to the world of design is unmatched.

Our own executive editor Pip Rich will be in conversation with Silvia Galotti, of Galotti&Radice at 2pm on Monday 15th, as well as joining esteemed designers in a panel discussion on Thinking Differently: How AI is Revolutionizing Interior Design at 3pm on Thursday 18th.

I asked Claire German, ceo of the Design Centre, what her favorite elements of Focus/25 are, how she feels the design landscape has changed, and what we can expect from the upcoming season. Creative director, Arabella McNie also identifies the design directions for AW/25 — all this and more, below.

WHAT ARE THE FOCUS/25 HIGHLIGHTS?

Discover new collections with pop-up house guests in situ showcasing their products. (Image credit: Natalie Dinham. Design: Design Centre Chelsea Harbour)

Debbie: What is your favorite element of Focus/25?

Claire: What I love most about Focus/25 is the way it brings the entire design community together under one roof. The showroom launches are always extraordinary — you can feel the energy of fresh ideas and see the craftsmanship that defines the season.

But equally, the Conversations in Design programme is a real highlight for me. Hearing leading names in the industry share their insights sparks dialogue and inspiration that extend well beyond the show itself.

Focus has the unique ability to combine discovery with connection — it's both a platform for creativity and a meeting point for the global design world.

HOW HAS THE DESIGN LANDSCAPE CHANGED?

"Sharing knowledge, making connections and viewing world-class talent ensures designers, architects, specifiers and enthusiasts are kept one step ahead." Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour (Image credit: Natalie Dinham. Design: Design Centre Chelsea Harbour)

Debbie: How has the design landscape changed in recent years, and do you see it changing more in new ways in the coming years?

Claire: The design landscape has become much more global, fast-moving and connected in recent years. Clients are more informed and discerning, with greater access to inspiration from around the world. Sustainability and provenance have also moved firmly to the forefront — people want to know the story behind what they are buying, and they are prioritizing quality and longevity over throwaway trends.

Looking ahead, I believe design will continue to evolve in exciting ways. Technology is transforming how we work, but at the same time, there is a renewed appreciation for craft and authenticity.

At the Design Centre, we see our role as helping to navigate this changing landscape — providing a platform where the best ideas, products and conversations come together, and ensuring the community stays inspired, connected and forward-looking.

WHAT IS TAKING CENTER STAGE IN THE SEASON AHEAD?

This autumn, it's all about rich colors, layers and texture. (Image credit: Natalie Dinham. Design: Design Centre Chelsea Harbour)

Debbie: Have you noted any unexpected colors/materials/textures taking center stage in the season ahead?

Claire: One of the joys of Focus is that you're always surprised by what emerges as the season's talking points. This autumn, we've seen a real appetite for rich, cocooning colors — deep plums, burnished coppers and earthy neutrals that feel both sophisticated and comforting.

Unexpected materiality is also coming through strongly: textured finishes, from handwoven natural fibers to innovative surfaces with a tactile edge, are taking center stage.

Designers are layering these elements in bold but very liveable ways, creating interiors that feel expressive, yet grounded. It's that mix of innovation and timeless appeal that makes the season ahead so exciting.

Debbie: And if you had to sum up the season ahead in one word, what would it be?

Claire: Two options here...

"Transformative" — This season is more than trends — it's about shifts in how we live, design and experience our surroundings.

"Resonant" — The collections this autumn are full of depth and meaning, with colors, textures and stories that truly connect with people.

(Image credit: Natalie Dinham. Design: Design Centre Chelsea Harbour)

WHAT DESIGN DIRECTIONS HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED?

With sustainable interior design at the forefront, Arabella McNie, creative director at the Design Centre, breaks down the six interior design trends she has identified for the upcoming season.

According to the Design Centre, these design directions are "rooted in escapism but with a modern twist; metallics and ores; rich palettes of semi-precious gems and warm earth tones; patterns and texture that take inspiration from 1970s retro; meticulous craftsmanship; alongside themes of human-centric design, comfort, and wellbeing."

Whatever your aesthetic, there is something for everyone this AW/25 season.

1. DECO REDUX

(Image credit: Alexander Lamont + Miles; Design Centre Chelsea Harbour)

From Art Deco color palettes to Art Deco bedroom ideas, there is so much to love about the richness and elegance that the modern interpretations of this 1920s style so effortlessly exude.

"Deco Redux is a modern revival of Art Deco style, blending the glamour of the Jazz Age with today’s design sensibilities," says Arabella. "It celebrates geometry, symmetry, and rich materials but tempers them with contemporary palettes and a softer, more liveable approach."

It all comes down to the nuances of creating a scheme that is in keeping with present-day design, while drawing inspiration from the bygone era.

2. SHIZUKA

(Image credit: House of Rohl; Design Centre Chelsea Harbour)

If you want a calm-feeling home, understanding the key Japanese design principles is a great place to start.

"Shizuka embodies serenity, stillness, and understated elegance. It draws inspiration from Japanese philosophy, blending minimalism with warmth to create interiors that are not just functional, but restorative."

Contemporary interiors are inherently about how a space makes you feel, as much as its visual impact.

3. GROUNDED

(Image credit: Natalie Dinham. Design: Design Centre Chelsea Harbour)

There's nothing quite like the soothing tones and shades of an earthy color palette for making you feel grounded in a space.

As Arabella explains, "The Grounded trend in interiors reflects a deep connection to nature, stability, and authenticity.

"It’s all about creating spaces that feel calm, secure, and rooted in the natural world. This style combines earthy palettes, tactile materials, and organic forms to evoke a sense of balance and belonging."

Achieving balance in interior design is key to a harmonious space with a sense of calm.

4. PRECIOUS ELEMENTS

(Image credit: Tollgard; Design Centre Chelsea Harbour)

"This season, interiors are embracing the luminous allure of semi-precious minerals," says Arabella.

"From the hypnotic patterns of malachite and the violet depths of amethyst, these natural stones are inspiring striking decorative accents throughout autumn and winter collections.

"Semi-precious minerals reflect a deeper shift toward authentic, nature-inspired design with a grounding energy."

Understanding the core principles of biophilic interior design will help you create a healing environment in your home and reap the benefits for years to come.

5. SEVENTIES REVIVAL

(Image credit: Natalie Dinham. Design: Design Centre Chelsea Harbour)

"This design direction didn’t appear from nowhere — aspects of the look are generally always present — but for AW/25 we’re seeing another revival," says Arabella.

"Think earthy tones of ocher and walnut wood layered with lush textures, curved silhouettes, sculptural lighting, and bold geometric prints that bring a playful edge."

With 70s color palettes, layered interiors, and a renewed sense of the importance of decorating with circles and curves, it all comes back to the essence of uplifting spirits and finding new and contemporary ways to feel joy in a space.

6. SUMMER PALACE

(Image credit: Zimmer + Rhode. Design Centre Chelsea Harbour)

"The Summer Palace trend evokes the feeling of wandering through a secret garden at the height of summer — lush, enchanting, and otherworldly," says Arabella.

"Interiors are transformed into living dreamscapes, where ornate details meet soft, natural abundance. Think gilded accents paired with botanical motifs, flowing fabrics that mimic garden breezes, and an atmosphere that feels both regal and romantic."

This year's pattern trends are a playful twist on classic prints that bring warmth and comfort — but most importantly, personality — to the fore; each layer of texture adding another layer to the story your space has to tell.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Natalie Dinham. Design: Design Centre Chelsea Harbour) (Image credit: Natalie Dinham. Design: Design Centre Chelsea Harbour) (Image credit: Natalie Dinham. Design: Design Centre Chelsea Harbour) (Image credit: Natalie Dinham. Design: Design Centre Chelsea Harbour) (Image credit: Natalie Dinham. Design: Design Centre Chelsea Harbour)

Register here for Focus/25 at Design Centre, Chelsea Harbour, and join fellow enthusiasts, specifiers and trade professionals for the design event of the year — you won't find an event with more capacity for ideas and design inspiration than this.