From Arches to Orbs, Circles Are the Most Important Shape in Modern Interiors — Here's Why, and How to Decorate With Them Now

How and why do circles and circular shapes influence a design? I asked the experts to break it down
Lately, I have found myself drawn more and more towards circles and circular shapes in design — and I don't appear to be alone; I'm seeing so many interiors projects where circles are the hero of the space, and I'm here for it.
Not that decorating with circles is anything new — after all, one of the iconic characteristics of the Art Nouveau design movement was curved shapes — it's more that there is a greater focus in contemporary spaces, now more than ever, on the emotional impact of a space, as much as how it looks.
"Circles can bring emotion into design, shaping not just how a space looks but how it feels," explains Ailsa Connery, design principal and regional director at 1508 London. Plus, incorporating circles is one of the many ways to achieve contrast in interior design, adding depth and visual interest as well as softness. So, how are designers using the shape today? They tell me everything to know about decorating with circles.
How Does Decorating With Circles Influence a Space?
In the majority of residential and commercial spaces, by the very nature of their construction, we are confronted with numerous straight lines, hard edges, and angles. And whilst there is nothing wrong with squares and rectangles, the beauty of decorating with circles and circular shapes lies in their ability to create balance in interior design, offsetting their sharpness.
"Circular forms bring a softness and flow to interiors that balance the more rigid architectural lines," explains Ailsa Connery. "They create a sense of harmony and inclusivity, naturally drawing people into a space. I find that circles introduce an organic rhythm that feels both elegant and approachable."
Genevieve Bennett, head of design at Liberty Interiors, agrees with the rhythm in design that circles bring: "They have a natural rhythm that can be both calming and dynamic, depending on how they’re used. I love to play with that rhythm through pattern — pairing a circular motif with a bold floral or structured geometric to create depth and movement.
"Circles are incredibly versatile: depending on scale, color, and material, circles can feel playful, sophisticated, or even dramatically modern."
Massimo Buster Minale, a London-based architect, industrial designer, and founder of Buster + Punch, also believes in the transformative abilities of decorating with circles.
"Circular shapes help to soften a space, while also creating a sense of flow — making it instantly feel more inviting and comfortable without losing its edge," Massimo explains.
"Larger-scale curves have the ability to shift the mood of a room entirely — giving kitchens or living rooms striking feature zones that feel both functional and expressive. When used correctly, circles can transform a space from sterile or lackluster to calming and intentional."
The word of note here is 'intentional' — when the inclusion of circles in a design is considered, dynamic spaces with depth and character are created that elevate both the visual interest and the emotional impact of the space.
How Are Designers Decorating With Circles?
For Julien Sebban, founder of Uchronia — a multidisciplinary architecture and design collective based in Paris — decorating with circles and curves is a recurring theme in their work.
"Circles, curved shapes, floral and wave patterns are the agency's signature style," says Julien. "These shapes also influence how we use a space or furniture and encourage interaction. For example, we make many kitchen door fronts with a wave pattern that acts as a handle, making them more ergonomic to grip. The “Wave” table from our furniture collection influences dinner conversations and brings guests closer together."
"The use of what we refer to as “Wave” at the agency is not insignificant; it challenges the way we look at a space and its use," Julien explains. "Straight lines force the eye to move in only two directions, from bottom to top or from right to left. The curve, on the other hand, guides the eye and makes it wander over the details of the furniture or the space."
Something as simple as a strategically placed wavy room divider would add instant visual interest and texture to a space, urging eyes to dance across the curves.
How to Incorporate Circles in Modern Homes
"Whether a sculptured chandelier, dome-shaped table lamp, or a trio of pendants, lighting is a great place to start," says Massimo. "Circles are timeless and can be scaled up or down, from small hardware details to pieces of furniture; the possibilities are endless.
"We’re seeing a demand from homeowners and designers wanting to incorporate organic-inspired circles in the kitchen, with monolithic islands and undulating breakfast bars that double up as striking feature zones."
Furniture pieces, such as dining tables and curved sofas, will completely alter the dynamic of a space, promoting togetherness and conversation. Circles are, after all, the universal symbol of unity.
Interior designer Britt Ross echoes the importance of a circular seating arrangement in spaces where interaction is encouraged: "Circular shapes are important in creating a space that feels fluid and interesting rather than monotonous. In spaces dominated by straight lines and boxy shapes, introducing a circle can really break this up."
Bring a circle into your space with this Modern Round Marble Sconce — it's elegant, with minimalist interior design vibes, and offers the softness of the circular shape coupled with a warm, LED glow.
Architecturally, Ailsa adds that circular layouts are a great way to create a dramatic central focus — "especially in transitional areas like lobbies, entryways, or hallways, and can guide movement beautifully. At the same time, circular elements in furniture, accessories, and lighting add a playful touch and soften the overall feel of a room."
Interior designer Sally Wilkins opts for circular dining tables and circular or oval coffee tables in her projects, as well as circular rugs, explaining that "they beautifully soften the angularity of rectilinear spaces, and a circular rug at an entrance immediately conveys a welcoming and calm atmosphere."
There are many things a round rug can do for a space, including anchoring curved furniture, helping to zone a space, and, of course, adding a layer of softness.
Sally also incorporates half-circles in the form of doorway arches as another way to add softness to a space, as well as lots of rounded light fixtures, explaining that, "during the day they look sculptural and add softness, and at night they glow like little planets," she says.
But whether you plan to incorporate circles in your home in a big or a small way will be down to the space, your budget, and personal preference — but even the smallest of details can create a big impact.
Decorating with circles is all about bringing balance and harmony into a space, adding not only to its visual interest but to its emotional impact as well.
If you want to know more about how your design and decorating choices affect how you feel, understanding color psychology in interior design is a good place to start.
