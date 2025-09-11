From Arches to Orbs, Circles Are the Most Important Shape in Modern Interiors — Here's Why, and How to Decorate With Them Now

Lately, I have found myself drawn more and more towards circles and circular shapes in design — and I don't appear to be alone; I'm seeing so many interiors projects where circles are the hero of the space, and I'm here for it.

Not that decorating with circles is anything new — after all, one of the iconic characteristics of the Art Nouveau design movement was curved shapes — it's more that there is a greater focus in contemporary spaces, now more than ever, on the emotional impact of a space, as much as how it looks.

"Circles can bring emotion into design, shaping not just how a space looks but how it feels," explains Ailsa Connery, design principal and regional director at 1508 London. Plus, incorporating circles is one of the many ways to achieve contrast in interior design, adding depth and visual interest as well as softness. So, how are designers using the shape today? They tell me everything to know about decorating with circles.

How Does Decorating With Circles Influence a Space?

"Shapes are one of the key elements that influence how we experience a space," says Karen Haller, a behavioral color and design psychology expert. (Image credit: Lee Broom)

In the majority of residential and commercial spaces, by the very nature of their construction, we are confronted with numerous straight lines, hard edges, and angles. And whilst there is nothing wrong with squares and rectangles, the beauty of decorating with circles and circular shapes lies in their ability to create balance in interior design, offsetting their sharpness.

"Circular forms bring a softness and flow to interiors that balance the more rigid architectural lines," explains Ailsa Connery. "They create a sense of harmony and inclusivity, naturally drawing people into a space. I find that circles introduce an organic rhythm that feels both elegant and approachable."

Genevieve Bennett, head of design at Liberty Interiors, agrees with the rhythm in design that circles bring: "They have a natural rhythm that can be both calming and dynamic, depending on how they’re used. I love to play with that rhythm through pattern — pairing a circular motif with a bold floral or structured geometric to create depth and movement.

"Circles are incredibly versatile: depending on scale, color, and material, circles can feel playful, sophisticated, or even dramatically modern."

Liberty Interiors Orbella in Lacquer £180 at Liberty UK "A design inspired by a hand-painted artwork from 1973, it layers stripes and circles in a way that feels almost like a modernist collage, resulting in a striking interplay of form and a vibrant sense of visual rhythm,” says Genevieve.

Image 1 of 3 "Circular accessories or curved furniture and fixtures will create a sense of balance and harmony in a space," says Ailsa Connery of the Entertainment Room she designed for L’Appartemento with Artemest. (Image credit: Tomaso Lisca and Luca Argenton. Design: 1508 London by Artemest) "We carefully placed circular accessories and rugs as playful color accents. These touches not only brought joy and vibrancy but also added a narrative quality, reflecting our goal of creating a space that fosters connection and creativity," says Ailsa. (Image credit: Tomaso Lisca and Luca Argenton. Design: 1508 London by Artemest) "We introduced circular motifs in both the layout and the accessories. The centrally placed double-sided curved sofa naturally created circular movement, encouraging guests to move around the room and encounter 15 distinct ‘moments’ of design — each a curated vignette with its own story. Despite the room's relatively modest footprint, the circular flow made the experience expansive and layered," says Ailsa. (Image credit: Tomaso Lisca and Luca Argenton. Design: 1508 London by Artemest)

Massimo Buster Minale, a London-based architect, industrial designer, and founder of Buster + Punch, also believes in the transformative abilities of decorating with circles.

"Circular shapes help to soften a space, while also creating a sense of flow — making it instantly feel more inviting and comfortable without losing its edge," Massimo explains.

"Larger-scale curves have the ability to shift the mood of a room entirely — giving kitchens or living rooms striking feature zones that feel both functional and expressive. When used correctly, circles can transform a space from sterile or lackluster to calming and intentional."

The word of note here is 'intentional' — when the inclusion of circles in a design is considered, dynamic spaces with depth and character are created that elevate both the visual interest and the emotional impact of the space.

How Are Designers Decorating With Circles?

Image 1 of 2 'Merci Internet', an immersive space in Paris designed by Uchronia, is a striking example of the power of bold color and circular shapes. (Image credit: Romain Moriceau. Design: Uchronia) The visual masterpiece of this space is made even more impressive by the way the design hides the storage shelves on either side of the circle, drawing your eye to the center. (Image credit: Romain Moriceau. Design: Uchronia)

For Julien Sebban, founder of Uchronia — a multidisciplinary architecture and design collective based in Paris — decorating with circles and curves is a recurring theme in their work.

"Circles, curved shapes, floral and wave patterns are the agency's signature style," says Julien. "These shapes also influence how we use a space or furniture and encourage interaction. For example, we make many kitchen door fronts with a wave pattern that acts as a handle, making them more ergonomic to grip. The “Wave” table from our furniture collection influences dinner conversations and brings guests closer together."

"The use of what we refer to as “Wave” at the agency is not insignificant; it challenges the way we look at a space and its use," Julien explains. "Straight lines force the eye to move in only two directions, from bottom to top or from right to left. The curve, on the other hand, guides the eye and makes it wander over the details of the furniture or the space."

Something as simple as a strategically placed wavy room divider would add instant visual interest and texture to a space, urging eyes to dance across the curves.

"Psychologically, circles and dots resonate most with those who have a playful personality, or with anyone who wants to bring that quality into their home. They carry an uplifting sense of lightness and joy," says Karen Haller, like this curved staircase of dreams. (Image credit: Design: Khan Bonshek.)

How to Incorporate Circles in Modern Homes

Maddux Creative's Circa Sofa completely transforms this space, making a large living area have a warm and cozy feel by softening out the hard edges and bringing the seating around the center of the space. (Image credit: Michael Sinclair. Design: Maddux Creative)

"Whether a sculptured chandelier, dome-shaped table lamp, or a trio of pendants, lighting is a great place to start," says Massimo. "Circles are timeless and can be scaled up or down, from small hardware details to pieces of furniture; the possibilities are endless.

"We’re seeing a demand from homeowners and designers wanting to incorporate organic-inspired circles in the kitchen, with monolithic islands and undulating breakfast bars that double up as striking feature zones."

Furniture pieces, such as dining tables and curved sofas, will completely alter the dynamic of a space, promoting togetherness and conversation. Circles are, after all, the universal symbol of unity.

Interior designer Britt Ross echoes the importance of a circular seating arrangement in spaces where interaction is encouraged: "Circular shapes are important in creating a space that feels fluid and interesting rather than monotonous. In spaces dominated by straight lines and boxy shapes, introducing a circle can really break this up."

"Where squares and rectangles have hard, structured lines, circles feel boundless and free. This quality changes behavior, too. A round dining table encourages inclusivity and easy conversation, because there are no corners or hierarchy, while dotted patterns add spontaneity and movement. By contrast, angular forms often communicate order and formality," says Karen Haller. (Image credit: Styling: Sania Pell / Photography: Michael Sinclair)

Architecturally, Ailsa adds that circular layouts are a great way to create a dramatic central focus — "especially in transitional areas like lobbies, entryways, or hallways, and can guide movement beautifully. At the same time, circular elements in furniture, accessories, and lighting add a playful touch and soften the overall feel of a room."

Interior designer Sally Wilkins opts for circular dining tables and circular or oval coffee tables in her projects, as well as circular rugs, explaining that "they beautifully soften the angularity of rectilinear spaces, and a circular rug at an entrance immediately conveys a welcoming and calm atmosphere."

There are many things a round rug can do for a space, including anchoring curved furniture, helping to zone a space, and, of course, adding a layer of softness.

Sally also incorporates half-circles in the form of doorway arches as another way to add softness to a space, as well as lots of rounded light fixtures, explaining that, "during the day they look sculptural and add softness, and at night they glow like little planets," she says.

But whether you plan to incorporate circles in your home in a big or a small way will be down to the space, your budget, and personal preference — but even the smallest of details can create a big impact.

"Arches are another lovely way to add softness, and encourage a sense of calm — at the entry of our Werai Farmhouse, the front door, which is a very large pivoting door, was softened with an arch incorporated into the glazing bars to soften the overall feel," says interior designer Sally Wilkins. (Image credit: Prue Ruscoe. Design: Sally Wilkins Studio. Styling: Claire Delmar)

Image 1 of 4 Get cozy and encourage conversation with furniture and designs that pull you in like a warm hug. (Image credit: Shade Degges. Design: Lindye Galloway Studio) All it takes is one statement piece to completely transform a space. (Image credit: Mark Roper. Design: Robson Rak) The power of contrast and harmony. (Image credit: Dave Wheeler. Design: Smac Studio) Decorating with circles doesn't have to be confined to your interiors either, as this circular decking proves. (Image credit: Catherine Clancy Garden Design)

Decorating with circles is all about bringing balance and harmony into a space, adding not only to its visual interest but to its emotional impact as well.

If you want to know more about how your design and decorating choices affect how you feel, understanding color psychology in interior design is a good place to start.