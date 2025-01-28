This Wavy Room Divider May Be Everywhere Right Now, but It's Actually an Iconic Design That Dates Back to the '30s

Roll it up or let it wave, this wooden screen is reminiscent of a 1930s design and adds instant character to your room. I'm adding it to my cart as we speak

wavy timber-slatted room divider screen
(Image credit: Lichen NYC)
Olivia Wolfe
By
published
in Features

Adding character to your home can come in all different shapes and sizes — but my favorite way lately is through this timber-slatted wavy room divider that's gone viral on social media.

Room divider ideas are often a practical way to break up a space, whether in a small layout apartment or open-concept room. But what makes a room divider like this one stand out, is its ability to double as an eye-catching art piece. It can hide messy storage, cords, or tech — as shown through home interiors content creator Aden Wang's (@adenwang) Instagram reel — but also introduce a touch of texture and visual interest to a space.

And after digging into the design a bit more, I realized it's incredibly reminiscent of a classic screen style from the 1930s, proving that the playful and stylish piece can work across both vintage and contemporary aesthetics. Of the original design, Anthony Barzilay Freund, editorial director at 1stDibs, says, "The modernity, simplicity, surface patina, and striking sculptural silhouette of the room divider all lend the screen a timeless appeal that is perfectly in sync with today’s decorating trends.”

A post shared by Aden Zig. Wang (@adenwang)

A photo posted by on

Of the more contemporary design, Anthony Barzilay Freund explains that, "The form of this screen is taken from Alvar Aalto’s 1936 design for his Screen 100, an early example of organic modernism that also demonstrated many of the streamlined ideals of the concurrent Art Deco period."

As time went on, many screens were designed to emulate Aalto’s iconic design, including both the minimalist style in Aden Wang's video, as well as the now highly popular examples by Baumann Fils et Cie that first caught my eye on 1stDibs.

Jomain Baumann Attr. Art Deco Pine Tambour Screen - France, 1930s
Jomain Baumann Attr. Art Deco Pine Tambour Screen

Origin: France, 1930s

"Created in the 1940s, Baumman Fils et Cie is more widely found today than the period Aalto examples and more accessibly priced," explains Anthony. "Baumman Fils et Cie was a French company based in a Paris suburb, who were in business between 1921 through 1969. The company specializes in creating rolling and folding window blinds as well as garage doors. Its expertise in crafting slatted items that were durable and flexible lent itself perfectly to the creation of this paravent, or screen."

Image of a modern, white living room. There is the arm of a green sofa in view and a white cabinet with a wooden lid against the back wall. On the cabinet is a white and green mushroom lamp. To the left is a wooden, wavy room divider with a tv in front of it.

(Image credit: Aden Wang)

As this room divider takes on a more contemporary design, the warmth and texture of the wood remain, allowing it to blend seamlessly into a multitude of design styles, whether that's Japandi living rooms or creative home office spaces.

Anthony says this wavy wooden accent piece, "Stands out because of its modernity and functionality. Though incredibly simple in form and without any true decoration, this screen is striking thanks to the beauty of the wood tambour construction and the gently undulating form, which could be curved to suit any space."

The wooden material is the characteristic that truly makes the divider endlessly versatile when decorating. To style the look, I'd recommend either embracing a wood-drenched aesthetic, or making it a 'stand-out' moment by picking a paint color that pairs well with the natural wood finish.

Aalto Five Color-Stained ScreenModern take
Aalto Five Color-Stained Screen

Price: £3,150

This classic design has been reimagined for Paul Smith with a variety of stained pine slats.

Staley Room Divider Bamboo 250x165 Cm NaturalStyle steal

Staley Room Divider Bamboo

Price: £71.99

A loose interpretation taking inspiration from the original designs, this one's for those on a budget.

Arched Rattan ScreenAlternative Idea
Arched Rattan Screen

Price: £395

Traditional folding screens can be used much in the same way as a rolling bamboo one.

Image of a bathroom with a stand alone white tub that has bun feet. The floor is made of a terracotta-colored marble, and there is a wavy wooden room divider behind the tub.

(Image credit: Arent and Pyke, Anson Smart, Claire Delmar)

Incorporating a partition, whether it is a vintage furniture score or a DIY room divider idea, brings a room to life; and in this case, a bit of history as well.

Olivia Wolfe
Olivia Wolfe
News Writer

Olivia Wolfe is a News Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸