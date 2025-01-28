This Wavy Room Divider May Be Everywhere Right Now, but It's Actually an Iconic Design That Dates Back to the '30s

Adding character to your home can come in all different shapes and sizes — but my favorite way lately is through this timber-slatted wavy room divider that's gone viral on social media.

Room divider ideas are often a practical way to break up a space, whether in a small layout apartment or open-concept room. But what makes a room divider like this one stand out, is its ability to double as an eye-catching art piece. It can hide messy storage, cords, or tech — as shown through home interiors content creator Aden Wang's (@adenwang) Instagram reel — but also introduce a touch of texture and visual interest to a space.

And after digging into the design a bit more, I realized it's incredibly reminiscent of a classic screen style from the 1930s, proving that the playful and stylish piece can work across both vintage and contemporary aesthetics. Of the original design, Anthony Barzilay Freund, editorial director at 1stDibs, says, "The modernity, simplicity, surface patina, and striking sculptural silhouette of the room divider all lend the screen a timeless appeal that is perfectly in sync with today’s decorating trends.”

A post shared by Aden Zig. Wang (@adenwang) A photo posted by on

Of the more contemporary design, Anthony Barzilay Freund explains that, "The form of this screen is taken from Alvar Aalto’s 1936 design for his Screen 100, an early example of organic modernism that also demonstrated many of the streamlined ideals of the concurrent Art Deco period."

As time went on, many screens were designed to emulate Aalto’s iconic design, including both the minimalist style in Aden Wang's video, as well as the now highly popular examples by Baumann Fils et Cie that first caught my eye on 1stDibs.

Jomain Baumann Attr. Art Deco Pine Tambour Screen View at 1st Dibs Origin: France, 1930s

"Created in the 1940s, Baumman Fils et Cie is more widely found today than the period Aalto examples and more accessibly priced," explains Anthony. "Baumman Fils et Cie was a French company based in a Paris suburb, who were in business between 1921 through 1969. The company specializes in creating rolling and folding window blinds as well as garage doors. Its expertise in crafting slatted items that were durable and flexible lent itself perfectly to the creation of this paravent, or screen."

(Image credit: Aden Wang)

As this room divider takes on a more contemporary design, the warmth and texture of the wood remain, allowing it to blend seamlessly into a multitude of design styles, whether that's Japandi living rooms or creative home office spaces.

Anthony says this wavy wooden accent piece, "Stands out because of its modernity and functionality. Though incredibly simple in form and without any true decoration, this screen is striking thanks to the beauty of the wood tambour construction and the gently undulating form, which could be curved to suit any space."

The wooden material is the characteristic that truly makes the divider endlessly versatile when decorating. To style the look, I'd recommend either embracing a wood-drenched aesthetic, or making it a 'stand-out' moment by picking a paint color that pairs well with the natural wood finish.

(Image credit: Arent and Pyke, Anson Smart, Claire Delmar)

Incorporating a partition, whether it is a vintage furniture score or a DIY room divider idea, brings a room to life; and in this case, a bit of history as well.