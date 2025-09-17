This Designer Tile Brand Just Launched a B&Q Range — With a Zellige-Style Tile That's a Fraction of the Price of the Real Thing

Who doesn't love a good collab? And this year, the design higher-ups have been keeping us well fed with a plethora of surprising but welcome collaborations. And they just keep coming. The newest and most exciting collection on the block? Luxury tile house Ca' Pietra, and the DIY go-to, B&Q.

These iconic British brands are teaming up to combine their expertise, and yesterday I got the chance to experience them firsthand. And the tiles are every bit as lovely as you'd imagine. Created with the intention of making great design more accessible, you can expect Ca' Pietras' signature, luxury takes on tile trends, at the much-loved B&Q price point. Sign me up. Plus, the whole collection has been designed exclusively for B&Q, so you'll be able to find some unique finishes and styles that you've never seen before.

The tiles are already available in select B&Q locations, and will be found online by the end of September, too.

What to Expect

So, you want some details, and I can't blame you. Let's get straight into everything you can expect to find in this collection. You'll find an impressive 11 different types of tiles in this collab, each designed specifically to provide that premium look, without any of the premium costs.

Versatility was a core concern when creating these tiles. The brands wanted to offer a selection of finishes that could be used across your home, with gorgeous options for your bathroom tiles, as well as some lovely porcelain indoor-outdoor styles, so your kitchen can lead seamlessly on to your small patio ideas, with a continuous sweep of beautiful tiling.

Inspiration for this collaboration came from all over the globe, unbound by a specific time or place. You'll see Moroccan patterns and Victorian elegance, both equally represented.

While Ca' Pietra has built a reputation for its high-quality, beautiful designs, the luxury price point makes them a top-shelf option. This collaboration changes that, making luxury accessible for all.

As Hamish Smith, creative director at Ca’ Pietra, tells me, "The Portare B&Q Collection is about opening the Ca’ Pietra world to more homes. We have taken the same attention to detail and design-led thinking that goes into our main collections, and distilled it into a range that’s simple to shop, easy to love, and works in real life."

The ability to see, feel, and experience these tiles in real life is just another benefit of this collaboration. Not only does the price drop make them more economically accessible, but the presence within a high-street staple means more people than ever will have the chance to get to know Ca' Pietra's products.

"Partnering with B&Q felt like a natural step. Their reach and reputation mean we can bring Ca’ Pietra to customers in every corner of the country, supported by clear in-store displays and helpful point-of-sale guides," explains Hamish. "Shoppers can see and feel the tiles before they buy, compare ranges side by side, and take home the inspiration they need to start their project straight away."

Let's dive into the collection a little more, shall we?

1. Casamar Zellige

The Casamar Zellige is a modern interpretation of the Moroccan classic. (Image credit: Ca' Pietra and B&Q)

There's no surprise that this one has made it to my favorites; I'm a self-confessed Zellige tile lover, and these have got the look spot-on.

One of the only downsides of the classic Zellige tile is its slightly fiddly nature. These are typically sold as individual 10 x 10 cm tiles, resulting in a lengthy and complicated installation process and higher costs to match. And while these tiles look much the same as the traditional tiles I'm describing, there is a key difference. These clever tiles are actually designed with a central seam running through the 20 x 20 tile, creating the illusion of two distinct tiles. So you can get the same rustic look, with a far more straightforward installation.

Pick from the creamy Flax, earthy Forest, or deep, aquatic Marine, all sporting the same, dappled, textured surface.

Ca’Pietra Casamar Green Gloss Zellige £55 at B&Q Material: Ceramic Size: 20 x 20 cm

2. Athena

The herringbone mosaic Athena tile makes for a beautiful backsplash. (Image credit: Ca' Pietra X B&Q)

Nothing screams classic luxury quite like a marble kitchen, and now you can achieve the same look without the eyewatering price tag.

The Athena tiles exploit the natural beauty of a gently veined white marble, with swirls of peach, cream, and grey running across the surface, bringing enough warmth to make a white kitchen look cozy and inviting.

Available in a hexagon, brick, and herringbone pattern, we love the idea of combining two different tile shapes for one gorgeous, marble-drenched bathroom.

3. The Willesden

Combined with a freestanding tub, these tiles have a definite classic appeal. (Image credit: Ca' Pietra x B&Q)

It wouldn't be a Ca' Pietra collection without at least one patterned tile, and the Willesden just so happens to be my favorite of the lot.

This classic, heritage-style tile is available in two gorgeous colorways, though I have a particular soft spot for the earthy color palette of the Autumn model.

While the patterns may be delicate, the tiles are anything but. Crafted from a robust porcelain, these patterned tiles are ideal for high-traffic areas like your entryway and make quite the visual impact.

Ca’Pietra Willsden Autumn £70.85 at B&Q Material: Porcelain Size: 33 x 33 cm

Tile It Up

If you need some ideas on how to use all these gorgeous tiles, don't worry, we've got you covered. The plaid and gingham tile trend is a personal favorite, but for something slightly more classic, how about a striped tile bathroom instead?