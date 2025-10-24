Kate Moss's Glamorous New Bathroom Shows How to Take Luxury 1930s Style and Make It Modern and Fashionable

Kate Moss and glamour go hand in hand; the supermodel is well-known for her laid-back, effortlessly cool yet undeniably luxe allure, and, you’ll be unsurprised to know, her home is no different.

The bathroom equivalent of a glittery mini dress and wellies, her ensuite oozes classic Kate appeal. With British period features and global influences, there’s glam and grunge in equal measures. A little bit classic, and a little bit quirky, the whole space feels indicative of both her public persona and her personal style. And the inspiration behind the modern bathroom design is every bit as elegant, chic, and cool as you’d expect from the OG it girl. Kate and her designer, Katie Grove, looked towards the Milanese mansion, Villa Necchi, for design pointers. The vision was “1920s/30s elegance with a sense of calm,” described Katie, and it was achieved tenfold.

From the soft pink marble that covers the room to the intricate carvings around the vanity area, every inch of this ensuite feels thoroughly intentional in its beauty. So often in bathrooms, the functional role can trump the aesthetic one — this was not the case with this space. Of course, with luxury fittings from Drummonds, there's no shortage of functionality, but beyond this, the bathroom was designed to be a place that invites you to sit back and enjoy, to linger slightly longer than you typically would, turning daily routines into moments of calmness.

A bathtub fit for a queen... or a king. (Image credit: Drummonds. Design: Katie Grove )

Located in central London, the four-storey 1930s townhouse needed some major reworks before it was fit for Kate to move in. A Georgian-inspired property, with all the extravagance to show for it, Katie describes the renovation process of making the period home modern as “peeling back layers of swags, drapes, and cherubs to reveal what felt like a forgotten treasure.” And while this space still has a certain touch of 1930s glamour, it is done with a refinement and sense of restraint that elevates the space into the modern day.

In one of the four bathrooms in the home, Kate and Katie worked together to ensure that each space felt completely distinct and unique in its design. In one guest bathroom, the space is covered in an enchanting Blue Calcite, with a sense of movement reminiscent of the sea and sky. In another, a luminous champagne onyx takes center stage, and on the ground floor, painted roses climb across the wall. There’s a sense of fairy tale-like wonder that runs through each of these bathrooms, a consistent thread tying them all together.

Although this space, in its current form, feels filled with light, before the renovation, this was far from the case. As Katie explains, “The original bathroom was a different layout with dark timber paneled cabinets; it was too heavy and we wanted light and air.”

Through a few clever additions, they managed to alleviate this overwhelming sense of weight in the space. “The sense of space was enhanced by introducing a pair of sliding pocket doors at Kate’s request. These paneled doors bring privacy with ease as required, with easy movement.”

The gold/brass features in the hardware add a touch of luxury to the space. (Image credit: Drummonds. Design: Katie Grove)

The bathroom is crafted with Rosa Portugal marble, with the lightly veined, soft pink stone covering almost every surface. To introduce more texture and movement into the space, scalloped tiles from the same stone sit underfoot as the bathroom flooring.

Explaining the decision behind the type of marble, Katie says, "Kate had it in mind for a while to have a pink bathroom. We narrowed the choices down to three shades of Rosa Portugalo and opted for the palest after seeing the slabs at the yard." The paler tone makes for a more neutral finish, as opposed to the Barbie-like look of a darker or brighter pink.

"Once we saw this stone with the silk wallpaper and other materials in the adjoining rooms, we knew it had to be the one. We enjoyed a minimal amount of book-matching contained around the bath," says Katie.

The bath itself is also a statement feature of the room. Large, with rounded walls wrapping around and cocooning it, it was designed to be a type of sanctuary within the room, as well as somewhere to sit down and relax. "I love that a friend can perch on the edge of the bath. These rooms are made to be lived in," says Katie.

Creating a spa-like feel, the designer captured Kate Moss's vision through the use of materials, textures and color. (Image credit: Drummonds. Design: Katie Grove )

Throughout the room, there is an underlying religious element to the design, with hints of inspiration from global religions obvious throughout, though most notably around the carved vanity, almost altar-like in its design.

The inspiration for these came from places significant to Kate, both near and far, including the British countryside where she once resided. "There are many beautiful churches and chapels in the Cotswolds countryside, and the doorway and porch details I find very engaging, like lacework made from stone," notes Katie.

Alongside these traditional British architectural influences, Katie also looked towards the model's love for decorating with flowers, saying, "Kate enjoys the Japanese practice of working seasonal flowers, blossoms, leaves, and stems into sculptural flower arrangements. Tokonoma is a recessed decorative alcove designed to display art, ceramics, scrolls, and ikebana — I think there is some fusion here in the way the vanity unit evolved, blending these elements. Kate often doodles floral motifs, and they became the inspiration for the mythical patterns on the pillars."

The vanity is flanked by windows on either side, which not just supply a beautiful, natural lighting for the bathroom mirror for makeup, but also act as the supports for one of the bathroom's most striking decorative features, the sari curtains.

Crafted from a wedding sari gifted to Kate, Katie explains, "These drapes were kept from Kate’s previous home, and they’ve been reimagined for here, and we reworked a few other fabrics from her earlier home. Little touches of previously loved pieces create a familiar thread."

Drapes add a sense of allure to the space. (Image credit: Drummonds. Design: Katie Grove )

If there's one thing you come to know after years as a certified fashion icon, it's the power of a good accessory, and that philosophy is not limited to dressing the body. In homes, lighting acts as the jewelry of a space, providing the extra touch of sparkle that every luxury spa bathroom needs.

"As a room used at all times of day for practical activities as well as relaxation practices, these all require different lighting. In this setting, we have decorative fittings, ‘the jewelry’, which is more about the materiality and look as opposed to the light it offers, like earrings," Katie explains.

Bathroom lighting has to strike the right note between practical and beautiful, and by combining decorative pieces with functional task lighting, Katie managed to achieve that with relative ease.

Channel the Look

The collaborative harmony between Kate and Katie is clear to see in this magical, Art Deco bathroom.

"Kate is the most wonderful muse to work with. Her energy and passion for things that inspire her give fuel to the process," explains Katie. "Her eye and appreciation for craftsmanship and detail are inspiring. How things feel to the touch is important too. Kate loves the storytelling with design, what is the world, where are we living, what era, what mood, what are we doing? It’s quite a theatrical process. The references can be blended, and there are no rules. Comfort, ease, and joy are the most important."

This theatrical energy is present in the space, but so is an energy of deep relaxation, making for a room that has an approachable softness within all its drama.