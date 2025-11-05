"Every Detail Was Treated as Functional Art" — How a Designer Transformed a Small Bathroom Into a Breathtaking Marble Masterpiece

If you've ever had the pleasure of encountering one of Bernini's magnificent sculptures in person, you'll already understand the powerful effects of imbuing solid materials with the illusion of softness.

It may sound strange to compare a bathroom to a baroque masterpiece, but looking at the curving, marble forms decorating the walls and floors of this small bathroom, they don't seem to be a million miles apart. Designer Sabah Mansoor, of Sabah Mansoor Design, gives marble the same gentle, tactile treatment offered within the Italian artists' greatest sculptural feats.

But it's not just the marble mosaics that have an obviously artistic flair to them. As Sabah explains, "Every detail in this project was treated as functional art." And from the sculptural showerhead to the light fixture that resembles falling water, there's no denying the success of this approach.

Sabah Mansoor Founder and Principal Designer of Sabah Mansoor Design Sabah Mansoor is the founder and principal designer of Sabah Mansoor Design, a full-service interior design firm based in Northern California. Known for her warmth and creativity, Sabah has a global perspective that inspires her designs. Her South Indian heritage nurtured a love for rich colors, textures, and artisan craftsmanship, while international travel and life abroad cultivated her appreciation for diverse aesthetics. These influences, combined with a love for California’s laid-back luxury, have shaped Sabah’s passion for creating contemporary spaces that celebrate the unique intersection of sophistication, comfort, and authenticity.

BEFORE

The original design was lacking in inspiration; ready to be brought to life. (Image credit: SMD Designers)

Although the finished bathroom is warm, rich, and inviting, the design of the space before was a whole different story.

"The original bathroom was compact, with two fixed elements: an existing lighting system that couldn’t be upgraded and a toilet that couldn’t be relocated," Sabah explains. These limitations, while potentially disruptive to the design, ultimately pushed Sabah to explore new directions and options, forcing her to think more creatively.

"To work around these constraints, we added a false ceiling to reposition the bathroom lighting, and designed an asymmetrical vanity that offered both knee room and visual balance," Sabha says.

These changes allowed for the creation of a drastically different look, with minimal damage. "Though the footprint remained the same, the final result is visually dramatic and deeply considered — a moody, sculptural space that transforms limitation into inspiration," says Sabah.

AFTER

The tiered, layered basin echoes the curvature of the mosaic marble tiling. (Image credit: Brad Knipstein. Design: Sabah Mansoor Design)

The swirling patterns of the natural marble material are emphasized, cut into large, curving pieces that fit together like the most luxurious jigsaw puzzle. On both the floor and the walls, dark red tones and lighter, neutral types of marble come together to create a cacophony of natural beauty, a mystifying pattern of stones.

This magical fusion of natural and created patterns, and the mystifying effect they create, was in every part the exact intention behind the design. "I wanted to create a moody, high-impact, luxurious interior — a space where sculptural forms merge fantasy with function," says Sabah.

The fusing, serpentine forms that decorate the walls and floor of this bathroom lend a material quality to the room, almost appearing like a printed pattern — a product of the designer's heritage and cultural references.

"My love for textiles and textures, shaped by my upbringing in India and background in fashion, was my greatest influence," explains Sabah, "India’s heritage textiles — their colors, materials, patterns, and handwork have an emotional depth that tells stories. I wanted to translate that rhythm and richness into stone, creating a mural of hand-cut marble and travertine that feels like a woven tapestry."

Despite the obvious solidity of the stone, Sabah somehow managed to bring in this soft materiality to the bathroom, with gentle, flowing lines and deeply textured materials, bringing a tactility to the design that mimics the tapestries and textiles Sabah had turned to for inspiration.

"The shower head, with its organic curvature, reminded me of a raindrop — sculptural and fluid. Its form elevates a practical feature into something poetic, continuing the theme of movement and transformation that defines the space," says Sabah. (Image credit: Brad Knipstein. Design: Sabah Mansoor Design)

Marble has long been a staple material in luxury spa bathrooms; however, the typical understanding of how to use this stone relies on a pared-down, neutral look, which, while beautiful, often lacks the sense of character present in this design.

By mixing marbles, Sabah was able to create a more richly layered, textured finish.

She says, "Material alchemy — the transformation of familiar materials into something more precious — guided the selection. It all began with the 'Cherry Blossom' marble — the warm veining drew me in."

Similar to the much-loved Rosso Levanto, this deep red marble has an enchanting quality to it, bringing an extra level of warmth and depth to the design.

"To complement it, I selected floor tiles in a pattern reminiscent of a knitted sweater's weave — a mix of marble, ceramic, and porcelain that adds textural balance to the space," says Sabah.

This knitwear-like quality is not just present in the materials themselves, but also in the way Sabah weaves them together. As she explains, "My appreciation for textiles informed both palette and pattern. The goal was to bridge two worlds — polished and tactile."

And this bridging of worlds is clearly present throughout the design, with touches of chrome decor and high shine finishes sitting alongside matted, mottled textures and materials. The result is a more complex, layered space. There is a dense dimensionality to the room, despite its petite size.

"The marble and travertine wall was designed to be bold and sculptural, with mirrored tiles near the floor to add a play of depth and light. The fabrication was an incredible challenge: six fabricators declined before a seventh agreed, hand-cutting each piece with precision. The floor tiles are a creative remix of designs by Kelly Wearstler, and echo the same artisanal spirit," Sabah says.

The multi-layered light fitting brings an additional sense of movement into the design. (Image credit: Brad Knipstein. Design: Sabah Mansoor Design)

Within this minimal square footage, Sabah managed to squeeze in a rich variation of materials and finishes, with a consistent sense of movement throughout, creating a space that feels far larger than it actually is.

"Despite the compact footprint, I used curved, fluid forms to keep the eye moving and create an illusion of spaciousness," she explains, "The asymmetrical vanity introduces negative space for optical volume, while finishes — even the mirror — extend to the ceiling to enhance height and continuity."

This large bathroom mirror, which is accessorized with a gorgeous, waterfall light fitting, draws the eyes upwards, towards the warm, plaster-effect walls and ceilings.

Explaining this additional wash of texture, Sabah says, "I wanted to bring in another tactile layer; the remaining wall and the ceiling were finished in Tadelakt plaster to unify a sense of the movement and flow across the surfaces. Tadelakt's hand-applied nature gives the room an artisanal sense of authenticity and craftsmanship, providing subtle depth without visual clutter — refined, timeless, and softly luminous."

Plaster finishes, which have become increasingly popular over recent years, pair particularly beautifully with natural materials, as they both bring a similar sense of texture and movement, while maintaining a subtle, relaxed look.

While most of the tones used in this design err towards a natural, earthy color palette, the occasional pop of dramatic, deep red imbues the space with a sense of life.

Sabah repeated this tone in the stone basin. "I was captivated by the bold pop of color and the graceful curve of its bowl," Sabah explains, "The form echoes the gentle flow of the wall’s marble pattern, creating a seamless visual rhythm accentuated by the shape of the faucet. Its deep tone enriches the palette and becomes a statement piece: bold, refined, and serenely luxurious."

These descriptors — bold, refined, and serenely luxurious — are, altogether, a snapshot of the design as a whole.

