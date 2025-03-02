Mixing Marbles Is the Emerging Tell That You've Got Style Confidence — It's the Daring Move for a Design-Forward Home

Imagine a beautiful kitchen island made of Calacatta Viola marble with a backsplash in deep brown Emperador marble. The former a speckled blend of crisp white and plum purple, and the latter a dense, rich brown. The two stone slabs are not normally paired together, but it's this juxtaposition of color and texture that makes the combination so visually striking. Unexpected and unique — these are the cornerstones of mixed marbles in interiors.

You may have noticed a mixed palette of marbles and stones sneaking into all the latest interior design trends, and it is a look worth making space for in your 2025 design plans. From larger surfaces like flooring and worktops, to small details like side tables and coffee table coasters, mixing various marbles and colored stones with varying pigments and patterns is the latest tell of a style-savvy home.

However, with a look so daring comes a high risk of not getting it right. To ensure you don't make that extremely costly mistake, I spoke to interior designers and stone experts, who shared their secrets to mixing and matching different marbles and stones in your home. Here's what they said.

"This project is deliberately graphic and almost commercial in its instillation and visual approach," says designer Roisin Lafferty. (Image credit: Barbara Corsico. Design: Roisin Lafferty)

Mixed marble and stone design is the eccentric step up from gorgeous statement marble and classic marble kitchen counters. It is about breaking the status quo when it comes to design, giving it an edge that feels personalized and one-of-a-kind.

Róisín Lafferty, an interior designer and founder of Dublin-based studio, Róisín Lafferty, says this approach is all about, "creating a new graphic canvas, in a way it’s like creating a one-off art piece."

Though uniqueness may be the most outstanding quality of mixing types of marble and stone, the use of color also has a stand-out impact. Different kinds of marble and stone will yield different color palettes and accents in your space. "It’s using color in its truest sense, from the earth," adds Róisín. "There is a depth and jewel-like impact that can’t be achieved with any other material, each piece is truly unique."

But where do you start when mixing colorful marbles and stones? "It’s the same way in which you choose an outfit or color combinations in other aspects of design," explains Róisín, "but there are different goals with different projects."

It’s less about rules and more about instinct. For example, in Róisín's 'Cobalt Townhouse' project, the designer explains, "We wanted to create strong graphic visual contrast. There is a deliberate solidity and color saturation in the choice of the Onyx which is contrasted against the bold and dramatic Grand Antique black and white."

Mixed marble and stone can make a bold statement in monochrome color schemes, or act as a pattern in more eclectic or color-forward designs. For instance, in the sunroom idea pictured below the mixed marble floors are less of a graphic statement, and "more like opening a jewelry box where multiple colors glisten, contrast and harmonize for one overall jewel-toned palette," describes Roisin.

Image 1 of 2 The floor in this design demonstrates the fun that can be had when mixing colored marbles and stones. (Image credit: Ruth Maria Photography. Design Roisin Lafferty) (Image credit: Ruth Maria Photography. Design: Roisin Lafferty)

Tips on How to Mix Marbles and Stones

To effectively mix marbles and stones in your design, it’s best to start with a neutral base or a finish that you want to be the focal point.

April Graves, COO at Texas-based luxury marble and quartzite company, Aria Stone Gallery, shares her top four things to look for when choosing your marble pairings:

Amount of movement in the stones/veining patterns Textures and different finishes Coordinating and complementing colors Shapes of marble and stone

"Once you pick your base, you can focus on combining different colors, textures, veining patterns, and shapes of marble," she says. For example, if you are set on a stunning white marble for your bathroom sink or countertop, you can then browse through shapes and colors that go with white marble to achieve a cohesive look.

In this bathroom, the bright, white marble of the sink stylishly contrasts with the pink marble on the floor and the floating shelf. (Image credit: Anson Smart. Design: Studio Tate)

Now all that is left is to articulate your marble-mixing ideas effectively as to maintain balance in interior design. For a subtle yet striking effect, April says, "Consider using the same type of marble in different finishes, such as honed and polished, to introduce a nuanced contrast."

If you’re seeking a more dramatic flair, she suggests "playing with the juxtaposition of light and dark marble or unifying various types of marble by incorporating similar veining patterns."

Additionally, a neutral base can serve as the perfect canvas for bold pops of color, or you might choose to juxtapose intricately patterned marble with more sleek, solid stones. For instance, a bathroom beige marble feature would make a stunning neutral base for an emerald green marble decorative tray or soap dish. Embrace the beauty of mixing marbles to create a stunning visual narrative that truly reflects your style.

Image 1 of 3 Soho Home's latest collection includes pieces that celebrate contrasting marbles and stones. (Image credit: Soho Home) (Image credit: Soho Home) (Image credit: Soho Home)

Mixed marbles have garnered attention from the design world, but there are plenty of other ways to let this look inspire you. Why not try mixing your marble with other unique materials, like combining marble and wood?

As long as creativity is at the forefront, mixed marbles will make a statement in your home.