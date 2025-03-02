Mixing Marbles Is the Emerging Tell That You've Got Style Confidence — It's the Daring Move for a Design-Forward Home
Bold, eclectic, and a little bit clashing, this trend for using stone in new and creative ways proves the more marble the merrier
Imagine a beautiful kitchen island made of Calacatta Viola marble with a backsplash in deep brown Emperador marble. The former a speckled blend of crisp white and plum purple, and the latter a dense, rich brown. The two stone slabs are not normally paired together, but it's this juxtaposition of color and texture that makes the combination so visually striking. Unexpected and unique — these are the cornerstones of mixed marbles in interiors.
You may have noticed a mixed palette of marbles and stones sneaking into all the latest interior design trends, and it is a look worth making space for in your 2025 design plans. From larger surfaces like flooring and worktops, to small details like side tables and coffee table coasters, mixing various marbles and colored stones with varying pigments and patterns is the latest tell of a style-savvy home.
However, with a look so daring comes a high risk of not getting it right. To ensure you don't make that extremely costly mistake, I spoke to interior designers and stone experts, who shared their secrets to mixing and matching different marbles and stones in your home. Here's what they said.
Mixed marble and stone design is the eccentric step up from gorgeous statement marble and classic marble kitchen counters. It is about breaking the status quo when it comes to design, giving it an edge that feels personalized and one-of-a-kind.
Róisín Lafferty, an interior designer and founder of Dublin-based studio, Róisín Lafferty, says this approach is all about, "creating a new graphic canvas, in a way it’s like creating a one-off art piece."
Though uniqueness may be the most outstanding quality of mixing types of marble and stone, the use of color also has a stand-out impact. Different kinds of marble and stone will yield different color palettes and accents in your space. "It’s using color in its truest sense, from the earth," adds Róisín. "There is a depth and jewel-like impact that can’t be achieved with any other material, each piece is truly unique."
Róisín Lafferty is the Founder and Creative Director at Roisin Lafferty, a Dublin-based design house founded in 2010. She works on a range of projects from high-end residential to commercial projects like hotels and members clubs. Her designs blend sharp imagination with serene, livable spaces. Many of her designs extensively use marble and stone throughout the space.
But where do you start when mixing colorful marbles and stones? "It’s the same way in which you choose an outfit or color combinations in other aspects of design," explains Róisín, "but there are different goals with different projects."
It’s less about rules and more about instinct. For example, in Róisín's 'Cobalt Townhouse' project, the designer explains, "We wanted to create strong graphic visual contrast. There is a deliberate solidity and color saturation in the choice of the Onyx which is contrasted against the bold and dramatic Grand Antique black and white."
Mixed marble and stone can make a bold statement in monochrome color schemes, or act as a pattern in more eclectic or color-forward designs. For instance, in the sunroom idea pictured below the mixed marble floors are less of a graphic statement, and "more like opening a jewelry box where multiple colors glisten, contrast and harmonize for one overall jewel-toned palette," describes Roisin.
Tips on How to Mix Marbles and Stones
To effectively mix marbles and stones in your design, it’s best to start with a neutral base or a finish that you want to be the focal point.
April Graves, COO at Texas-based luxury marble and quartzite company, Aria Stone Gallery, shares her top four things to look for when choosing your marble pairings:
- Amount of movement in the stones/veining patterns
- Textures and different finishes
- Coordinating and complementing colors
- Shapes of marble and stone
"Once you pick your base, you can focus on combining different colors, textures, veining patterns, and shapes of marble," she says. For example, if you are set on a stunning white marble for your bathroom sink or countertop, you can then browse through shapes and colors that go with white marble to achieve a cohesive look.
Now all that is left is to articulate your marble-mixing ideas effectively as to maintain balance in interior design. For a subtle yet striking effect, April says, "Consider using the same type of marble in different finishes, such as honed and polished, to introduce a nuanced contrast."
If you’re seeking a more dramatic flair, she suggests "playing with the juxtaposition of light and dark marble or unifying various types of marble by incorporating similar veining patterns."
Additionally, a neutral base can serve as the perfect canvas for bold pops of color, or you might choose to juxtapose intricately patterned marble with more sleek, solid stones. For instance, a bathroom beige marble feature would make a stunning neutral base for an emerald green marble decorative tray or soap dish. Embrace the beauty of mixing marbles to create a stunning visual narrative that truly reflects your style.
Shop Mixed Marble Pieces
Mixed marbles have garnered attention from the design world, but there are plenty of other ways to let this look inspire you. Why not try mixing your marble with other unique materials, like combining marble and wood?
As long as creativity is at the forefront, mixed marbles will make a statement in your home.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Olivia Wolfe is a Design Writer at Livingetc. She recently graduated from University of the Arts London, London College of Communication with a Masters Degree in Arts and Lifestyle Journalism. In her previous experience, she has worked with multiple multimedia publications in both London and the United States covering a range of culture-related topics, with an expertise in art and design. At the weekends she can be found working on her oil paintings, reading, or antique shopping at one of London's many vintage markets.
-
-
I Just Discovered the Japanese 'Way of Fragrance', and It Might Be the Purest Way to Make Your Home Smell Amazing
If you want take your ambiance to the next level, here's everything you need to know about the elegant art of Japanese home scenting
By Amiya Baratan Published
-
It's Bohemian, Not Boho — The 2025 Revival of This Eclectic Trend Is Cooler Than You Remember
Less curated, more collected. The 2025 boho look is messy in all the right ways. From Ikat patterns to chandeliers, shop everything you need to get the look
By Julia Demer Published
-
It's Bohemian, Not Boho — The 2025 Revival of This Eclectic Trend Is Cooler Than You Remember
Less curated, more collected. The 2025 boho look is messy in all the right ways. From Ikat patterns to chandeliers, shop everything you need to get the look
By Julia Demer Published
-
Is This the Most Expensive-Looking Color? Meet 'Phthalo Green', the New It Hue for Decorating Luxuriously
A touch of this elegant jewel-tone is all a space needs to ooze taste
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Style Pulse AW25 — Livingetc's Biannual Report on the Designs, Materials, Colors, and Shapes Set to Be Leading Interiors Next Season
Taking a global point of view and drawing from fashion, culture, and beyond, our forecast is your ultimate tool for understanding what's next in design
By Roddy Clarke Published
-
Sometimes the Smallest Detail in Your Kitchen Makes the Biggest Impact, and This Colorful Cabinet Pull Trend Proves It
Consider your choice of pulls, handles, and knobs like the jewelry of the kitchen — they can make or break the entire look
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Introducing the 'New Deco' — 100 Years on, Art Deco Has a Whole New Decorating Rulebook
'New Deco' has elements of the style we know and love, but with a modernized color palette and whole new rulebook — here's what you need to know
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
We Found the 'Deflated Decor' You're Seeing in All the Coolest Homes Right Now, But Didn't Know Where to Buy
What happens when metal meets an air pump? You get these mind-defying objects
By Olivia Wolfe Published
-
Forget Your Wardrobe, 'Power Dressing' Your Home Office Might Be the Best Way to Give Big Boss Energy
Sharp silhouettes and tailored cuts are a major fashion trend for 2025, so we've reinterpreted the style for its interior design counterpart: home offices.
By Devin Toolen Published
-
Everybody's Still Talking About Dopamine Decor — But Now This Joyful Trend Has Evolved
Dopamine decor has evolved to embrace neutral background and earthier pigments, but it's still as bright and sunny as ever
By Pip Rich Published