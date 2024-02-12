Designers Love Beige Marble Bathroom Accessories — Here's Why, And How To Style The Trend At Home
Beige marble bathroom accessories are having a moment for those wanting to create an elegant, spa-like look at home. Here’s why, and how you can style them to get the look
Marble has always had the power to instantly elevate a space and make it look expensive. Paired with other natural colors and materials, especially in a bathroom, it creates a spa-like look which we all covet to recreate at home. With that in mind, it’s no wonder marble accessories are having a moment. But it’s not just any color marble.
We’re seeing beige marble take centre stage and becoming the latest bathroom micro-trend to follow right now. Yet another string to the bow of minimaluxe, beige marble reinforces the calming yet elevated aesthetic that is on everyone’s inspiration boards. I spoke to interior designers who specialise in creating luxurious modern bathrooms and got their thoughts on why this is, and how we can incorporate beige marble accessories in our own space.
Why are beige marble bathroom accessories popular right now?
The appetite for minimalist interiors that create an enveloping sense of calm is stronger than ever, and we now know that natural materials and light, neutral colors in a space have a positive effect on our overall wellbeing. Not to mention how good they make our homes look. ‘Everyone loves neutrals right now,’ interior designer Alicia Saso tells me, and beige marble is the material that brings together the perfect combination of warm neutral tones and natural material, with a sophisticated, expensive look too.
And when it comes to areas in our home where we’re looking to create a relaxing atmosphere, spa bathrooms are really having a moment. ‘A lot of people want a spa-like atmosphere in their bathrooms,’ explains interior designer Emily Kreber. ‘When we think of a spa, we think of natural elements and relaxation. We see a lot of design elements being pulled from nature (wood, stone, plants, etc). Marble comes from the earth, making it a perfect addition to a spa-like design scheme,’ she adds.
‘We're back to the shift away from stark white,’ interior designer Gladys Schanstra tells me, explaining why we’re seeing such a preference for warmer, beige tones of marble. ‘You can do a lot with softer hues – the yellows in beige lean toward a spa feel. Everybody wants that look,’ she says.
1. Swap out your old bathroom accessories
Firstly, simply swap out your old bathroom accessories with new ones in beige marble. ‘A range of retailers, from high-end boutiques to stores like Home Goods, are tapping into this with their marble sets of decorative trays, toothbrush holders, tissue box holders, etc,’ explains Gladys, pointing out that you don’t need to give your bathroom a full marble makeover to achieve an elevated look.
‘By using marble accessories, you can summon that classic elegance that goes back to Roman architecture without having to commit to full-on grandiose design everywhere in the space. It’s elegance in small doses. We associate marble with a classic style that has permanence,’ she adds.
2. Pair them with light hues
To best achieve the sophisticated minimaluxe look beige marble bathroom accessories are so well suited for, designers advise to pair them in the space with other light, neutral hues. Bringing in different material textures in this type of scheme, such as marble accessories, is key to create interest and avoid it looking too flat. ‘Sometimes just incorporating accessories with depth omits the need for that “pop of color” that everyone always talks about,’ says Alicia.
‘Bringing in the soft, creamy tones of a warm marble can add just enough interest to a bathroom without running the show! Marble is a subtle detail with character. Opting for something not-so-basic will add that extra little final touch to your space,’ adds the designer.
3. Elevate your bathroom with a beige marble look
If you really love the look and want to take it a step further, you don’t need to stop at accessories. ‘Think of beige marble accents being something you can utilize beyond accessories – use it in a nice pattern on the floor or in a backsplash, for example,’ suggests Gladys. ‘Wallpaper and wall coverings can tie into this beige marble moment. They’ve come a long way, with some incorporating marble looks and textures,’ she adds.
Depending on the amount in which it’s used, beige marble can transcend a minimaluxe look into an opposite, more opulent style, so be mindful to create the balance that works for you.
Price: $25.99
This soap or lotion dispenser is handcrafted with natural marble. Its heavy weight gives it an expensive feel.
Price: $29.98
A marble tray for your small accessories makes a stylish addition to your bathroom vanity.
Be The First To Know
The Livingetc newsletter is your shortcut to the now and the next in home design. Subscribe today to receive a stunning free 200-page book of the best homes from around the world.
Raluca is Digital News Writer for Livingetc.com and passionate about all things interior and living beautifully. Coming from a background writing and styling shoots for fashion magazines such as Marie Claire Raluca’s love for design started at a very young age when her family’s favourite weekend activity was moving the furniture around the house ‘for fun’. Always happiest in creative environments in her spare time she loves designing mindful spaces and doing colour consultations. She finds the best inspiration in art, nature, and the way we live, and thinks that a home should serve our mental and emotional wellbeing as well as our lifestyle.
-
-
'It's the Most Sophisticated Alternative to Plain Sheets' — The 12 Best Striped Bedding Sets to Buy Right Now
The best striped bedding sets are a great alternative to plain white sheets when you want to add some personality to your bedroom, and they can look just as timeless
By Faaizah Shah Published
-
I'm A Shopping Editor Who Knows Pottery Barn So Well — Get It Right and It's So Right As My Edit Proves
Pottery Barn is a classic furniture retailer for a reason. Follow along as I select my 15 favorite pieces from its ever-expanding collection, including couches, chairs, and more
By Brigid Kennedy Published
-
"Magnolia 2.0" is the New Color Trend That's Re-Imagining This Controversial Shade for 2024
The divisive shade is back and it’s much more sophisticated – here's how designers are using this warm, yellow-toned beige right now
By Ellen Finch Published
-
5 Wallpapered Rooms we say Prove Vintage-Style Wallcoverings are Making a Comeback This Year
If you thought vintage style wallpaper was a thing of the past, here are 5 rooms to prove the opposite. Designers talk us through why it’s one of the most popular wall covering trends right now
By Raluca Racasan Published
-
"Double Dishwasher" Kitchens are Going Viral — Here's Why Both Organizers and Designers Love Them
A professional organizer and kitchen designer give their thoughts on the trend for doubling up on dishwashers
By Luke Arthur Wells Published
-
What Kind of Cabinet Pulls Should I Choose in 2024? An Expert Guide to the Big Trends in Hardware
These are the most stylish types of cabinet pulls for kitchens and built-ins this year, according to the experts we asked
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
This 600-Year-Old Wall Decor is Having a Renaissance in our Homes — and These 5 Examples Look Seriously Modern
This style of wall decor might have a heritage spanning back to the 15th century, but these 5 examples prove that they can feel right for today's interiors, too
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
7 Kitchen Storage Trends That Designers say are Best Avoided
There are plenty of storage trends that come and go in the kitchen, but which do we need to steer clear of to achieve the most efficient and beautiful kitchen?
By Portia Carroll Published
-
5 Minimalist Murals That Prove This is the Coolest Wallpaper Trend of 2024
The minimalist mural wallpaper trend is taking off this year and we think it brings real elegance to the home
By Oonagh Turner Published
-
The "Scallop" Curtain Trend Will Make Your Home Feel More Romantic
We've long been in love with this trim detail, and with more retailers picking it up, it's now so easy to get the look
By Oonagh Turner Published